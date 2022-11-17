Read full article on original website
Basket Brigade packs food for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving
OVIEDO, Fla. — As we near the holiday season, a local organization is supporting families in need. Basket Brigade volunteers gathered at the Oviedo Volleyball Academy on Saturday morning to help distribute boxes. People donated boxes filled with food for Thanksgiving meals. 9 Family Connection is a partner with...
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orange City
Volusia County, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orange City. Organizers said the...
theapopkavoice.com
UF/IFAS announces December classes for Apopka and Orange County
UF/IFAS Extension continues its classes and programs for Apopka and Orange County residents in December:. Beekeeping 101 – Is Beekeeping for Me? (Online) Learn if beekeeping is for you! In this very beginner class presented via Zoom by Orange County Extension Agent JK Yarborough, you'll learn about the important agricultural role honey bees play, how much it costs to get started, and the legality of keeping bees in your area. After this class, check out our Beekeeping 201 class!
Disney announces site of affordable housing development in Kissimmee
Disney has shared the location of a planned affordable housing complex near Walt Disney World. The entertainment giant contributed 80 acres of land for the project which is expected. to create 1300 units of housing near State Road 429.
villages-news.com
District Office released information about trash pickup over Thanksgiving
The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
getnews.info
C3 Wellness Spa and Poinciana Council to host Osceola Round-Up
“Chamber of Commerce networking, wellness holiday event to be held Nov. 18”. Kissimmee, FL – C3 Wellness Spa and the Poinciana Council host the Osceola Chamber of Commerce’s Osceola Round-Up Nov. 18. Osceola professionals and community members will kick off the holiday season with a networking reception and...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival
Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
orangeobserver.com
East Winter Garden site for new project
Amy Calandrino, of Beyond Commercial, a commercial real estate firm headquartered in Maitland, is representing the landlord, Winter Garden Salon Development LLC, with a new development called The Point on Plant Street in Winter Garden. The development, located at 996 E. Plant St., features more than 30,000 square feet of...
Postal workers voice concerns over delivery demand ahead of holiday shopping surge
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is only a week away, along with Black Friday shopping. The Postal Service said it processed more than 13 billion packages, pieces of mail, and cards between last Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve. Some postal workers testified Wednesday on Capitol Hill, saying they are...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
'Criminal and unacceptable’: As hunger and homelessness grows in Central Florida, Volunteer UCF steps in
Hunger and homelessness across the nation has continued to grow, according to Feeding America, and for some students like Jessica Hanna, this meant budgeting. Hanna, a UCF pre-clinical health sciences major, said after her grandfather got sick, her work schedule took a back seat to ensure she could be with her family during difficult times, even if this meant creating a budget based on her new income that would still support her current lifestyle.
click orlando
Where drinking is a pleasure: Publix offering in-store bar at 3 Central Florida locations
Publix is now offering a new amenity to customers at five Florida locations, the ability to tie one on while shopping. Publix Pours will offer beer and wine, along with coffee, tea, kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
orangeobserver.com
AdventHealth expands footprint in local community with three new Centra Care and Primary Care+ locations
AdventHealth is continuing to expand its footprint in the local community with three new Centra Care and Primary Care+ locations in the West Orange and Southwest Orange areas. AdventHealth Centra Care Horizon West and AdventHealth Centra Care Ocoee opened their doors in September. Additionally, AdventHealth Primary Care+ Ocoee, located next to AdventHealth Centra Care Ocoee, also opened in September.
FEMA: Disaster Recovery Centers will remain open this weekend and ahead of Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency set up mobile disaster recovery centers throughout Orange and Osceola counties, which will remain open ahead of Thanksgiving. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. These centers will provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies such as FEMA...
orangeobserver.com
Winter Garden resident Patty Myers creates 'Making a Killing' documentary
It’s a day Winter Garden resident Patty Myers will never forget. It’s the day Myers lost her husband of more than 31 years, Tony, at 8:06 a.m. It’s a day she will play over and over in her head forever. “I always tell people I’m fine, but...
fox35orlando.com
New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
‘We didn’t create this’: Apopka residents still looking for solution with neighborhood flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the Clear Lake Estates subdivision near Apopka have been dealing with a flooding problem for months. For resident Gregory Griffith, it’s a situation without a solution. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “I’m past whose problem this is and...
Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners near Lake Markham are living with flooded yards, and worry they won’t dry out and anytime soon. According to the Seminole Water Atlas, the waters along the 70-acre private lake in unincorporated Seminole County have gradually been rising over the past five years, and back-to-back hurricanes made it so much worse.
theapopkavoice.com
Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive reopens for the weekend
The St. Johns River Water Management District is re-opening the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive for public use beginning Nov.18. The drive was closed last week due to safety concerns, including a downed powerline that blocked the drive’s exit and high-water levels throughout the property following Tropical Storm Nicole. The...
