Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
Man in hospital after shooting at Orange County hotel, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 40s was injured in a shooting at an Orange County hotel Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 800 block of Lee Road at the Katerina Hotel around 7:24 p.m. after receiving calls about the shooting.
4 dogs dead, dozens found malnourished at Seminole County home; owner arrested
SANFORD, Fla. – A man arrested Monday in a domestic violence incident is facing new charges after investigators found more than two dozen malnourished dogs and four dead dogs at his home, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest report of Brandon Blake, 40, states the...
DeLand couple conned out of $25K in ‘Grandparent Scam,’ deputies say
DeLAND, Fla. – An older DeLand couple was bilked out of $25,000 from a group of schemers who claimed the couple’s granddaughter was in legal trouble, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the fraud was reported on Monday. According to investigators, the pair received...
Woman dead, man injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and a man was injured in a shooting in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they responded to a suspicious person call at 700 W Sand Lake Road near the Florida Mall just after 11 a.m.
Orange County deputies upset over proposed plea deal of convicted felon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County sheriff’s deputies packed into a courtroom on Monday, upset over a possible plea deal. Deputies told a judge that a man accused of shooting his brother, attacking a pregnant woman and then firing at deputies is getting off way too easily. Two...
3 dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies were first called to a home on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision around 2 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute. Nienhuis said there...
Police seek person of interest in Altamonte Springs death investigation
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man back in October. Police initially responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. on Oct....
Arson suspect shot by deputies, captured after chase on I-4 in Polk and Hillsborough counties, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year old Lakeland man faces multiple charges after he attempted to start a house fire in Lakeland and then led deputies on a chase that made its way onto Interstate 4, closing parts of the highway on Sunday, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
2 women, 1 man found dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said three people are dead after an apparent double murder-suicide in Spring Hill on Monday.
Deltona man killed in dirt bike crash, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man died over the weekend after his dirt bike crashed into an SUV, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the driver of the SUV told them he was heading west on Winterville Street in Deltona on Saturday afternoon when he turned left into his driveway and heard and felt something slam into the passenger side of his vehicle.
Florida officials seek $250,000 fine against Orlando FreeFall operator in teen’s death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation into a 14-year-old boy’s fatal plunge from the Orlando FreeFall thrill ride determined that the boy’s death was caused by changes made to the seat’s sensors. Now, the Florida Department of Agriculture is seeking a $250,000 administrative fine against the ride’s operator, officials announced Tuesday during a news conference.
What the Honk: Knock on wood
ORLANDO, Fla. – It is the craziest travel time of the year. With Thanksgiving obviously tomorrow, please take extra time out on the roads and don’t be any of the following turkeys. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to Central Florida | WATCH: Sedan...
1 seriously injured in Orlando house fire, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was seriously injured after a house erupted in flames Monday on Arthur Street in Orlando, fire officials said. Officials said crews responded to the home around 5:10 p.m. after receiving reports of an explosion that was heard by neighbors. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home...
Groveland neighbors express concerns over speeding as drivers ignore stop sign
GROVELAND, Fla. – Neighbors in a Groveland community are expressing concerns after they said a stop sign in their neighborhood is being ignored. “Just not even being here that long, we’ve seen that everyone runs the stop sign all the time,” Elijah Rosales said. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies...
Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
Voter fraud charges dropped against man accused by Gov. DeSantis of voting illegally
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 has learned that voter fraud charges have been dropped for another one of the 20 people across Florida accused by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August of voting illegally in the 2020 election. Tony Patterson’s charges were dropped Monday out of Hillsborough County, though he...
2 injured, 1 critically, in head-on crash at Florida Turnpike, I-4 in Orlando, FHP says
ORLANDO, Fla. – One driver was critically injured and another suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning in a head-on crash on the Florida Turnpike ramp to Interstate 4, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on the ramp from the Turnpike southbound exit ramp to I-4.
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s deputies reported that the students involved in violating another boy, attend Williston Middle-High school but the incident actually happened in Marion county. According to several parents, two eighth graders sodomized a sixth-grade boy with a pipe, recorded it, and posted the video on...
Colorado Springs shooting victims mourned at Orlando Pulse Memorial
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Central Florida community sadly knows all-too-well the pain and hurt that many people are enduring in Colorado Springs after a mass shooting over the weekend at Club Q, a gay nightclub. News 6 saw people dropping off flowers at the Pulse Memorial in Orlando on...
