Sumter County, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Man in hospital after shooting at Orange County hotel, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 40s was injured in a shooting at an Orange County hotel Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 800 block of Lee Road at the Katerina Hotel around 7:24 p.m. after receiving calls about the shooting.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

DeLand couple conned out of $25K in ‘Grandparent Scam,’ deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. – An older DeLand couple was bilked out of $25,000 from a group of schemers who claimed the couple’s granddaughter was in legal trouble, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the fraud was reported on Monday. According to investigators, the pair received...
DELAND, FL
WESH

3 dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies were first called to a home on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision around 2 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute. Nienhuis said there...
SPRING HILL, FL
click orlando

Deltona man killed in dirt bike crash, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man died over the weekend after his dirt bike crashed into an SUV, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the driver of the SUV told them he was heading west on Winterville Street in Deltona on Saturday afternoon when he turned left into his driveway and heard and felt something slam into the passenger side of his vehicle.
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Florida officials seek $250,000 fine against Orlando FreeFall operator in teen’s death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation into a 14-year-old boy’s fatal plunge from the Orlando FreeFall thrill ride determined that the boy’s death was caused by changes made to the seat’s sensors. Now, the Florida Department of Agriculture is seeking a $250,000 administrative fine against the ride’s operator, officials announced Tuesday during a news conference.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

What the Honk: Knock on wood

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is the craziest travel time of the year. With Thanksgiving obviously tomorrow, please take extra time out on the roads and don’t be any of the following turkeys. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to Central Florida | WATCH: Sedan...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

1 seriously injured in Orlando house fire, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was seriously injured after a house erupted in flames Monday on Arthur Street in Orlando, fire officials said. Officials said crews responded to the home around 5:10 p.m. after receiving reports of an explosion that was heard by neighbors. [TRENDING: Port Canaveral now home...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida teens suspected of shooting at car with toddler inside arrested

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 18-year-olds are behind bars in Volusia County, suspected in several recent shootings in DeLand. Damarion Mims and Elijah Bruten were arrested on Friday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Mims and Bruten (who use the nicknames ‘Taz’ and Lala') are suspected of being behind several shootings, including one where a vehicle with a toddler inside was shot at.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Colorado Springs shooting victims mourned at Orlando Pulse Memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Central Florida community sadly knows all-too-well the pain and hurt that many people are enduring in Colorado Springs after a mass shooting over the weekend at Club Q, a gay nightclub. News 6 saw people dropping off flowers at the Pulse Memorial in Orlando on...
ORLANDO, FL

