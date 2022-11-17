ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: This is the No. 1 Tourist Trap in the State

Michigan has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actualyl a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favoriet “tourist trap” is probably anything along Lake Michigan, because I love the water.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary

Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Ridership reports of $147.5M taxpayer-funded suburban Detroit transit agency kept from public

(The Center Square) – SMART officials in suburban Detroit say they won't release ridership figures for the $147.5 million taxpayer-funded bus operation for fear of misinterpretation. "We are currently operating at 65% service levels and ridership is trending back to approximately 70%," said Brandon Adolph, the acting assistant vice president of marketing and communications for Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation. "Thus, any ridership data wouldn’t be accurate due to the fact we aren’t at our 100% levels prior to the pandemic." ...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams

Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
MICHIGAN STATE
therealdeal.com

Ilitch, Ross propose $1.5B Detroit development

Stephen Ross’ Related Companies and local developer Ilitch Holdings have proposed a $1.5 billion project that could reshape downtown Detroit, The Detroit News reported. The area, called District Detroit, is a commercial and entertainment hub that also hosts the area’s major sports franchises. Olympia Development, an Ilitch-owned property...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor’s nearly $3M big dig to fight flooding nears completion

ANN ARBOR, MI — A nearly $3 million undertaking to create a three-acre hole in the ground at Churchill Downs Park in southwest Ann Arbor is nearing completion. The landscape has been radically transformed and an open, meandering creek now flows through the bottom of a new basin designed to hold 3.3 million gallons of water in the event of a major storm — a fix for the flood-prone neighborhood that was built decades ago without adequate stormwater controls.
ANN ARBOR, MI

