Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ron’s Garage believes customer service is the key to spending 40 years in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- When Ron Cowen started Ron’s Garage in 1982 all he had was a toolbox and a floor jack. Now, Ron’s Garage is on its 40th year of providing auto repairs, oil changes, mechanic services and more in Ann Arbor and other surrounding areas like Saline, Dexter and Pittsfield Township.
Peek inside an Ann Arbor penthouse loft with a view of Michigan Stadium
ANN ARBOR, MI – A two-story loft at the edge of Ann Arbor’s Old West side is on the market, offering panoramic views of downtown and Michigan Stadium for just shy of $1.3 million. Unit 514 at Liberty Lofts brings modern appointments to complement a former auto factory’s...
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Dollar General Opening New Store in Michigan
After years of waiting, Michigan Section 8 renters race to find housing
Darlene Aiello waited eight years to get a Section 8 housing voucher. During that time, she ended up homeless – seeking shelter and sleeping on park benches – until a voucher put a roof over her head in 2017. But Aiello, 56, could lose the assistance if she doesn’t secure new housing soon.
Michigan: This is the No. 1 Tourist Trap in the State
Michigan has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actualyl a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favoriet “tourist trap” is probably anything along Lake Michigan, because I love the water.
78% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, 1 remains at high risk level
For the second week in a row, Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is the lone Michigan county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Nov. 17. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one...
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
2-story penthouse overlooking historic Ann Arbor neighborhoods listed at nearly $1.3M
ANN ARBOR – A unique two-story penthouse condo in a repurposed auto factory offers panoramic views from a perfect location in Ann Arbor. Unit 514 at Liberty Lofts is perched at the highest corner of the former Eaton building and incorporates features original to the building into its interior design.
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this month
A popular discount retail chain is opening a unique new "combo" store location in Michigan this month, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
Ridership reports of $147.5M taxpayer-funded suburban Detroit transit agency kept from public
(The Center Square) – SMART officials in suburban Detroit say they won't release ridership figures for the $147.5 million taxpayer-funded bus operation for fear of misinterpretation. "We are currently operating at 65% service levels and ridership is trending back to approximately 70%," said Brandon Adolph, the acting assistant vice president of marketing and communications for Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation. "Thus, any ridership data wouldn’t be accurate due to the fact we aren’t at our 100% levels prior to the pandemic." ...
Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams
Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
Ilitch, Ross propose $1.5B Detroit development
Stephen Ross’ Related Companies and local developer Ilitch Holdings have proposed a $1.5 billion project that could reshape downtown Detroit, The Detroit News reported. The area, called District Detroit, is a commercial and entertainment hub that also hosts the area’s major sports franchises. Olympia Development, an Ilitch-owned property...
Michigan’s Largest Utility Wants a Rate Hike as It Disconnects a High Number of Customers for Nonpayment
DTE Energy has cut off power to customers more times in 2022 than in any nine-month period since the state began tracking shut-offs.
Ann Arbor’s nearly $3M big dig to fight flooding nears completion
ANN ARBOR, MI — A nearly $3 million undertaking to create a three-acre hole in the ground at Churchill Downs Park in southwest Ann Arbor is nearing completion. The landscape has been radically transformed and an open, meandering creek now flows through the bottom of a new basin designed to hold 3.3 million gallons of water in the event of a major storm — a fix for the flood-prone neighborhood that was built decades ago without adequate stormwater controls.
