This year, fear has become the defining marker that unites us as students at the University of Arizona. Violence on our campus is no longer something that is senseless, but expected — we are horrified but not surprised by the outpouring of shootings, harassment, threats and racial targeting. This type of experience was not one we imagined having when sending an application to this university, nor was it what was expected by faculty when they came to teach in a place revered for its sense of community — community, it seems, that is only important to the UA on paper.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO