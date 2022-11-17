Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s home loss to Washington State
Arizona’s hopes of being able to play in a bowl game at the end of the season are gone, as Saturday’s 31-20 home loss to Washington State knocked the Wildcats out of bowl eligibility. Jedd Fisch’s second year will culminate with the Territorial Cup, which Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) hosts on Friday.
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona football hosts Washington State
Arizona’s remaining games this season are at home, where it holds a 2-3 record but most recently pushed the Pac-12’s highest-ranked team (USC) to the limit. Do well enough in those last two contests at Arizona Stadium and the Wildcats could get to do something they haven’t in five years: making a bowl.
CBS Sports
Arizona vs. Washington State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Washington State 6-4; Arizona 4-6 The Washington State Cougars and the Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Arizona Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. Washington State beat the Arizona State Sun Devils...
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars: Game 11 at Arizona – TV, Weather, More
Pac-12 play continues as the Washington State Cougars visit Arizona this week. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know as the Washington State Cougars play their second-to-last Pac-12 game of 2022 when they visit Arizona on Saturday. PNWS has Washington State football fans covered.
allsportstucson.com
No. 18 Arizona hosts Loyola Marymount & Long Beach State Friday & Sunday similar to Pac-12 format
TO WATCH THE LOYOLA MARYMOUNT-ARIZONA GAME CLICK HERE. TO LISTEN, CLICK HERE. Arizona’s non-conference scheduling will feel like the Pac-12 this weekend when Loyola Marymount and Long Beach State visit McKale Center on Friday and Sunday. The Wildcats’ 6:30 p.m. game Friday against Loyola Marymount will be followed by...
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch Arizona vs. Washington State in Week 12
The Arizona Wildcats begin a season-ending 2-game homestand by taking on the Washington State Cougars, hoping to win out and gain bowl eligibility. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Washington State game time, details:. Date: Saturday,...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football vs. Washington State score predictions
The Arizona Wildcats have kept open the door to become bowl-eligible thanks to their upset win at UCLA last weekend. To keep that dream alive, though, they must beat the Washington State Cougars (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) on Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium. Who will win this matchup? Here’s what our...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College quarterback, wide receiver shown in sideline confrontation after frustrations boil over
Arizona is hosting Washington State in Tucson. The Wildcats, who saw a 4-game losing streak snapped with an upset win against UCLA a week prior, entered Saturday needing a win to keep their hopes of a 1st bowl appearance since 2017 alive. Sadly, things haven’t gone according to plan for...
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch and what to expect as Arizona women’s basketball takes on Loyola Marymount
Arizona women’s basketball has two more games in the friendly confines of McKale Center before it heads out to play neutral site and road games. The Wildcats get that started with Loyola Marymount on Friday evening. Head coach Adia Barnes saw things she liked in her team’s games last...
Eastern Progress
Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said about No. 14 Arizona's win over Utah Tech, Maui Invitational
Another game, another record for the Arizona Wildcats. The newest installment to the UA's record book: free-throws. No. 14 Arizona shot 22-for-22 from the free-throw line in the Wildcats' 104-77 win over Utah Tech on Thursday at McKale Center. However, the Wildcats had 19 turnovers and 12 bench points, most of which came in the final minutes of the game.
allsportstucson.com
5A First Round: No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope at No. 8 Marana
No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope at No. 8 Marana (9-1) St. Mary’s coach: Sam Jacobs (12-9, second year with the Vikings and 33-30 in his eighth year overall). Marana coach: Phillip Steward (16-4, second year and overall with the Tigers). When Sunnyslope has the ball:. Run percentage: 48.2 percent (240...
No. 14 Arizona men’s basketball blows out Utah Tech behind Kerr Kriisa’s 24 points
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kerr Kriisa scored a career-high 24 points and No. 14 Arizona steamrolled a third straight opponent to open the season, setting a school record for free throw shooting Thursday night in a 104-77 victory over Utah Tech. Coming off a triple-double in his previous game,...
allsportstucson.com
6A First Round: No. 10 Gilbert Williams Field at No. 7 Salpointe Catholic
No. 10 Williams Field (4-6) at No. 7 Salpointe (6-4) Williams Field coach: Steve Campbell (145-37, 15th year with the Black Hawks and 169-57 in his 19th year overall). Salpointe coach: Eric Rogers (24-8, third year and overall with the Lancers). When Williams Field has the ball:. Run percentage: 74.5...
Denver sandwich chain Quiznos plans major Arizona expansion
Denver-based quick-service sandwich chain Quiznos has signed a deal to swiftly grow the brand in Arizona.
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
El Tour de Tucson shares 2022 results
El Tour de Tucson's website released the standings for this year's event, with 20-year-old Sean Christian announced as the winner of the 102-mile set.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: We deserve more from the University of Arizona
This year, fear has become the defining marker that unites us as students at the University of Arizona. Violence on our campus is no longer something that is senseless, but expected — we are horrified but not surprised by the outpouring of shootings, harassment, threats and racial targeting. This type of experience was not one we imagined having when sending an application to this university, nor was it what was expected by faculty when they came to teach in a place revered for its sense of community — community, it seems, that is only important to the UA on paper.
travellemming.com
31 Best Tucson Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m a Tucson native and local foodie, and in this guide, I share the best Tucson restaurants for every budget and craving. Over the past 24 years, I’ve spent countless dollars eating throughout my hometown and am thrilled to share this list of my top places to eat.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
New security business opens in Tucson
Lionheart Security Services expanded into Tucson, bringing its customer service-focused security, training and consulting to the area. Since its inception in 2010, Lionheart Security Services has strived to meet and exceed client expectations. CEO Bill Herzog said they accomplish this by utilizing internal and external active management techniques focusing their...
smeharbinger.net
Ari(Shooting)Zona: The effect of the recent shooting at the University of Arizona on the East community
She’d just missed the swarm of police officers. College sophomore and East alum Libby Brouillette passed the John W. Harshbarger Building at the University of Arizona on her way to English less than 30 minutes before it was plastered in caution tape. “I remember walking out and the whole...
