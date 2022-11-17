ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s home loss to Washington State

Arizona’s hopes of being able to play in a bowl game at the end of the season are gone, as Saturday’s 31-20 home loss to Washington State knocked the Wildcats out of bowl eligibility. Jedd Fisch’s second year will culminate with the Territorial Cup, which Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Pac-12) hosts on Friday.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What to watch for when Arizona football hosts Washington State

Arizona’s remaining games this season are at home, where it holds a 2-3 record but most recently pushed the Pac-12’s highest-ranked team (USC) to the limit. Do well enough in those last two contests at Arizona Stadium and the Wildcats could get to do something they haven’t in five years: making a bowl.
TUCSON, AZ
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars: Game 11 at Arizona – TV, Weather, More

Pac-12 play continues as the Washington State Cougars visit Arizona this week. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know as the Washington State Cougars play their second-to-last Pac-12 game of 2022 when they visit Arizona on Saturday. PNWS has Washington State football fans covered.
PULLMAN, WA
azdesertswarm.com

How to watch Arizona vs. Washington State in Week 12

The Arizona Wildcats begin a season-ending 2-game homestand by taking on the Washington State Cougars, hoping to win out and gain bowl eligibility. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Washington State game time, details:. Date: Saturday,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football vs. Washington State score predictions

The Arizona Wildcats have kept open the door to become bowl-eligible thanks to their upset win at UCLA last weekend. To keep that dream alive, though, they must beat the Washington State Cougars (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12) on Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium. Who will win this matchup? Here’s what our...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Watch: The best things Tommy Lloyd said about No. 14 Arizona's win over Utah Tech, Maui Invitational

Another game, another record for the Arizona Wildcats. The newest installment to the UA's record book: free-throws. No. 14 Arizona shot 22-for-22 from the free-throw line in the Wildcats' 104-77 win over Utah Tech on Thursday at McKale Center. However, the Wildcats had 19 turnovers and 12 bench points, most of which came in the final minutes of the game.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

5A First Round: No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope at No. 8 Marana

No. 9 Phoenix Sunnyslope at No. 8 Marana (9-1) St. Mary’s coach: Sam Jacobs (12-9, second year with the Vikings and 33-30 in his eighth year overall). Marana coach: Phillip Steward (16-4, second year and overall with the Tigers). When Sunnyslope has the ball:. Run percentage: 48.2 percent (240...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

6A First Round: No. 10 Gilbert Williams Field at No. 7 Salpointe Catholic

No. 10 Williams Field (4-6) at No. 7 Salpointe (6-4) Williams Field coach: Steve Campbell (145-37, 15th year with the Black Hawks and 169-57 in his 19th year overall). Salpointe coach: Eric Rogers (24-8, third year and overall with the Lancers). When Williams Field has the ball:. Run percentage: 74.5...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car

We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: We deserve more from the University of Arizona

This year, fear has become the defining marker that unites us as students at the University of Arizona. Violence on our campus is no longer something that is senseless, but expected — we are horrified but not surprised by the outpouring of shootings, harassment, threats and racial targeting. This type of experience was not one we imagined having when sending an application to this university, nor was it what was expected by faculty when they came to teach in a place revered for its sense of community — community, it seems, that is only important to the UA on paper.
TUCSON, AZ
travellemming.com

31 Best Tucson Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)

I’m a Tucson native and local foodie, and in this guide, I share the best Tucson restaurants for every budget and craving. Over the past 24 years, I’ve spent countless dollars eating throughout my hometown and am thrilled to share this list of my top places to eat.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

New security business opens in Tucson

Lionheart Security Services expanded into Tucson, bringing its customer service-focused security, training and consulting to the area. Since its inception in 2010, Lionheart Security Services has strived to meet and exceed client expectations. CEO Bill Herzog said they accomplish this by utilizing internal and external active management techniques focusing their...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy