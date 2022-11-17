ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Right-wing activist Josh Fulfer arrested on firearms charges in Fresno

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RC1jI_0jDhHMYZ00

Josh Fulfer, who was in Washington, D.C., on Jan 6, 2021 when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and frequently takes part in Fresno-area political actions, was arrested by state authorities Wednesday on a firearms charge.

According to court records, Fulfer is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition for 10 years because of a previous conviction. Fresno County Sheriff jail records indicated he was booked for possession of ammunition.

Fulfer reportedly was with James Hoak and Jason Phillips when the group confronted Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias at his home in May 2020 over business closures early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Arias was cited during the incident, but charges were later dropped.

Fulfer was also a frequent counter-protester who supported the Adventure Church’s attempt to buy the Tower Theatre during 18 months of protest by those who opposed the church’s plans.

In 2017, during a dispute with Fresno activist Dallas Blanchard, who calls himself “a social justice advocate,” Fulfer posted on Facebook with a large handgun , a gesture Blanchard said he considered a threat.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man using walker robs Fresno bank, arrested, police say

A man using a walker robbed a Downtown Fresno bank on Tuesday, managing to get a short distance away before he was arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say staff at the Wells Fargo bank at Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted Fresno Police at around 10:30 a.m. to report that a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly bicycle hit-and-run in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Tulare earlier this month was identified Tuesday by the Tulare Police Department. Officers say the driver of the truck that fatally struck a bicyclist in the area of Inyo Avenue and I Street on Nov. 6 was 34-year-old Manuel Vincent Gomez […]
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect crashes into innocent drivers after police chase in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect crashed into multiple innocent drivers Tuesday morning after a police chase in Northeast Fresno. Undercover Units of the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team saw a person in a stolen Ford pickup around 8:00 a.m. and said the suspect was already under surveillance from a violent crime investigation.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Detectives Seek Tips About Accused Child Molester

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents to forward tips about an accused child molester. Adam Cabrera, 30, of Fresno, was arrested on Nov. 16 on several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 years old. Detectives served a search warrant...
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
13K+
Followers
297
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy