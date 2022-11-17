Mark your Calendars as this year’s Magical Country Christmas is just around the corner! Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. we will ring in the holiday season with Santa’s grand entry parade, Christmas tree lighting, fireworks, vendors, food and beverages, a hot toddy walk for adults 21 and over and free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. This is an evening you will not want to miss, so bundle up and bring the family to this year’s Magical Country Christmas. Vendor and Parade entry forms can be found in office or at www.lassencountychamber.org.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO