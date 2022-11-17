Read full article on original website
2news.com
RPD: 10 local businesses sold alcohol to underage volunteer as part of compliance check
As part of a two-day compliance check operation within Washoe County, Reno Police say 10 local businesses sold alcohol to an underage volunteer. On November 17th and 18th 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check within Washoe County. The operation was...
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: A Terrible Auto Wreck
In 1968 Lassen County experienced a tragic and sobering calamity. Six young people were killed in a horrendous accident which sent ‘shock waves’ through northern California. It was a bright early fall day, September 28th, and Redding’s Enterprise High School football team, the ‘Hornets’, was at Lassen’s Arnold...
Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California
This week’s Indy Environment looks at efforts to reduce wildfire risks through forest treatments, an effort that supporters say will also benefit the Truckee River watershed. The post Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Lassen County News
Lassen County Chamber Update
Mark your Calendars as this year’s Magical Country Christmas is just around the corner! Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. we will ring in the holiday season with Santa’s grand entry parade, Christmas tree lighting, fireworks, vendors, food and beverages, a hot toddy walk for adults 21 and over and free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. This is an evening you will not want to miss, so bundle up and bring the family to this year’s Magical Country Christmas. Vendor and Parade entry forms can be found in office or at www.lassencountychamber.org.
Lassen County News
Lassen County Health and Human Services Department announces new Dine Around Town program
Lassen County’s Health and Human Services Department announces a new senior nutrition pilot program. The Dine Around Town Senior Nutrition Program is a direct nutrition service of PSA 2 Area Agency on Aging (in partnership with Lumberjack’s Restaurant in Susanville). This innovative alternative model to a senior congregate...
mynews4.com
New 'dangerous dog' ordinance now in effect in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County now has a new 'dangerous dog' ordinance, which determines whether aggressive or violent dogs can be returned to their owners. It affects the handful of dogs who are deemed dangerous by law enforcement or animal services, usually after biting someone or attacking other dogs or animals.
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen Crime Stoppers Update
Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays up to $1,000 for tips and information leading to the arrest of someone who commits a crime, has released this week’s list of names and photos of subjects ‘wanted’ by local law enforcement agencies. To report information about a...
Lassen County News
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Remember you can only door dash during lunch. Class time is not the time to order food and drinks. Also, lunch passes have gone up to $10. Keep track of your passes over the Thanksgiving break. New passes will be issued when you return from Winter Break. Senior Portraits. Seniors...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – November 17, 1931
Led by Hardin Barry, exalted ruler; more than 100 officers and members of Susanville lodge of Elks, will meet with Reno lodge tonight at an intercity meeting, when the initiatory rites will be conferred, and entertainment program provided for the visitors and ladies. The Lassen county delegation will arrive here...
susanvillestuff.com
CHP Incident: High Speed Pursuit Ends at Richmond Road Bridge
A high-speed pursuit that began on Highway 36 near Devil’s Corral Monday afternoon ended when the suspect crashed his stolen vehicle into the Richmond Road Bridge after reaching speeds of up to 115 miles per hour. According to details released by the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol,...
