Shelby County, TN

Two kilos of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Shelby County, Drug Task Force says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two kilos of deadly drugs were taken off the streets Monday after a seizure by the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, the Drug Task Force said.

Agents with the Drug Task Force’s Memphis office said that two kilos of “rainbow fentanyl” were found in Shelby County. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a colored form of the highly-addictive drug fentanyl that can look like candy to children and young people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Along with the two pounds of the colorful drug, a pound of fentanyl pills, pressed into fake OxyContin pills, was seized, the Drug Task Force said.

Agents said that one man was arrested and is being investigated in connection to this drug seizure.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is handling the prosecution, according to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

