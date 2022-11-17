ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

VIDEO: Man fires gun after holding up Frayser store

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnkxS_0jDhGUlS00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released a video of a man who held up a store in Frayser and fired his weapon near a man sitting outside the store.

Police said the man entered the Dollar General in the 3100 block of Thomas Street Tuesday afternoon with the gun and left with money from the register and some cigarettes.

Tinder date carjacks woman, offers to sell her the car, police say

In the store’s surveillance video, you can see the clerk handing over what looks like two packs of cigarettes. The video also shows the suspect firing his gun into the air once he exits the business.

Man says he was beaten, robbed by valets at Midtown club: MPD

If you recognize the suspect or have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman fires shots at MPD officer in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after firing shots at a police officer. At approximately 12:23 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shots fired at an officer call near the Raines Station. An MPD officer was on duty and saw a suspicious vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One hurt in South Memphis shooting, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in South Memphis. Police responded to a shooting on South Main Street near East McLemore at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. One man went to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say the suspect, who the victim knows, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Detainee assaulted inside 201 Poplar, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault inside the jail. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that a detainee was seriously injured in an altercation with his cellmate. According to the SCSO, corrections officers discovered the man after midnight on November 18. Lifesaving procedures were administered by staff […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting that took place Saturday morning that has left one victim dead. The shooting took place on the corner of Summit Arbors Circle, according to police. Officers have one male in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car crash leads to cache of stolen items, drugs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars and faces a long list of felonies after police responded to a wreck on the interstate only to find a stolen vehicle, stolen guns, and drugs. Tyrese Hardaway has been charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000: motor vehicle theft, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bartlett store clerk injured by angry customer

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer. Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got […]
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

Three in custody after shots fired at Whitehaven police station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at a Memphis Police officer outside the Raines Station in Whitehaven, and three people are in custody, police said Friday. No injuries were reported. We saw police focusing on a gray car stopped in the entryway to the police station on Raines between Auburn and Orleans. MPD says charges […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man intentionally fires shots toward pregnant girlfriend’s stomach: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after he allegedly shot at his pregnant girlfriend on Wednesday in Southeast Memphis. According to police, the incident began after Alvin Butler and his pregnant girlfriend were involved in an argument inside a vehicle near Mendenhall and Winchester. During the argument, the woman told police that Butler […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot dead in Binghampton neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a shooting in Binghampton Thursday night. Police responded to the shooting on the 3100 Block of Faxon Avenue at 9:50 p.m. and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Police say the male suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot on South Mendenhall, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot Friday night in the Fox Meadows area. Officers responded at 6:16 p.m. to the 2700 block of Mendenhall, near Fox Plaza Drive. The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting. Call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after shooting in Raleigh neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday morning, residents at the Summit apartments in Raleigh woke up to the sounds of gunfire rather than an alarm clock. When the shooting was over one man was dead. According to MPD, officers were called to a shooting at 2810 Summit Arbors Circle. “I just heard two shots, it was by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen steals $84K Charger, trades it on Facebook: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle. Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Father, son found dead after hourslong standoff at Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said two men, a father and son, were found dead inside a house in southwest Memphis after a standoff that lasted for hours Friday. Police were called to a shooting on Heartland Lane near the Mississippi state line just after 3 p.m. Officers were told a man shot a male relative. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD searches for new suspect in Young Dolph’s murder case

MEMPHIS, TN – Memphis police are now searching for a fourth suspect in the murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Police say Jermarcus Johnson is now wanted after being developed as a suspect a year after the star was killed in South Memphis. MPD has described Johnson as a medium-complexion black male with deadlocks, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy