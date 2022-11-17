VIDEO: Man fires gun after holding up Frayser store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released a video of a man who held up a store in Frayser and fired his weapon near a man sitting outside the store.

Police said the man entered the Dollar General in the 3100 block of Thomas Street Tuesday afternoon with the gun and left with money from the register and some cigarettes.

In the store’s surveillance video, you can see the clerk handing over what looks like two packs of cigarettes. The video also shows the suspect firing his gun into the air once he exits the business.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

