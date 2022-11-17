VIDEO: Man fires gun after holding up Frayser store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released a video of a man who held up a store in Frayser and fired his weapon near a man sitting outside the store.
Police said the man entered the Dollar General in the 3100 block of Thomas Street Tuesday afternoon with the gun and left with money from the register and some cigarettes.Tinder date carjacks woman, offers to sell her the car, police say
In the store’s surveillance video, you can see the clerk handing over what looks like two packs of cigarettes. The video also shows the suspect firing his gun into the air once he exits the business.Man says he was beaten, robbed by valets at Midtown club: MPD
If you recognize the suspect or have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 7