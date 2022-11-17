Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball: Lady Hubs handed road loss at Guilford
ROCKFORD — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity basketball team faced Guilford on the road Wednesday for its first game of the 2022-23 season. Junior Alivia Henkel totaled five points and five rebounds, while junior Kara Martinez added four points, four assists and three steals in a 67-29 loss against the Vikings.
Get to Know RPD: Sgt. Sester in 12th year with department
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Sgt. Joe Sester is in his 12th year with the department and 14th as a police officer. He works night shift. Sester shares the normal responsibilities of the other officers in regards to handling day-to-day activities of the department. As sergeant, he’s also in charge of communicating orders from the top and attempting to mediate department issues.
Ogle County farmers wrapping up 2022 harvest
OGLE COUNTY — Ogle County Farm Bureau Manager Ron Kern said Thursday, Nov. 17 that soybean harvest is wrapped up and around 10 percent of corn remains in fields for the 2022 harvest in the county. Kern said that despite recent snow flurries, the winter weather has not yet...
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 16-17, 2022
OREGON — On Nov. 16 at 6:48 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 7,000 block of North Kishwaukee Road for an equipment violation. After an investigation, Mical Lane, 45, of Byron, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license. Lane was also cited for no operable registration light. Lane was released on a signature I-Bond with a return court date.
County board: Budget approved
OREGON — At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Ogle County Board approved its new 2023 budget and appropriations by a vote of 22-1. The budget has a general fund total of over $17.3 million. The 2022 amended budget general fund total was $16.3 million. The budget included a 2023-2027...
Consider this: Climate change
First, I would like to congratulate all our Rochelle Township High School Hubs football teams for the efforts they put into this season’s games. I am so proud of them and for the varsity team making it to the quarterfinals. From what I’ve seen this year, we have many more years of victory ahead.
