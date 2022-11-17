Read full article on original website
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
University President-elect Sunil Kumar tours campuses, speaks to studentsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
NBA
How Mike Brown's military upbringing is helping the Kings' winning culture
Like the bright purple beam darting out of Golden 1 Center after a win, the Sacramento Kings are making a statement. The Kings have remained a force in the Western conference – their record-holding 16-year playoff curse with a considerable possibility of breaking this 2022-23 season. To put things in perspective, the last time the Kings made the playoffs in May of 2006, Keegan Murray – their 2022 draft pick and current leader in blocks – was only five years old.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Trail Blazers
On Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold try to complete and unblemished home stand when they wrap up the four-game stay with a visit from Anfernee Simons and the slumping Blazers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are coming off their third straight win on the heels of a five-game...
NBA
Damian Lillard Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 20, 2022) – An MRI taken Saturday night postgame vs. Utah on Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard revealed a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg. Lillard will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.
NBA
Reports: Jazz's Mike Conley out with left knee strain
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. reportedly will miss time after sustaining a knee injury, per multiple reports. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Conley will be out at least two weeks with what the team has listed on the injury report as a popliteus strain of his left leg. However, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports that team sources say that diagnosis is not necessarily correct.
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Pacers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9) take the road again for a two-game road trip, stopping first in Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers (10-6). Minnesota is on a four-game win streak after defeating the Miami Heat on Monday night, 105-101. Karl-Anthony Towns was the team leader in points scored in the competition with 25, and Jordan McLaughlin was the spark off the bench that tallied 12 points and made a career-high four three-pointers.
NBA
Rival Report: Inexperienced Spurs dealing with many ups and downs early in 2022-23
To help preview Wednesday’s Southwest Division matchup between New Orleans and San Antonio (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), we caught up with NBA.com writer Michael C. Wright, who covers this geographic region of the league for the site. Wright also authors the “Kia MVP ladder” for NBA.com, listing a familiar name from the Southwest Division (Luka Doncic) in the No. 1 spot on the most recent update.
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Jaden Ivey getting crash course in NBA
A month isn’t a season and a season isn’t a career. Still, no matter how small this sample size seems, there’s a lot more to go on in evaluating the NBA’s newest players than there was five weeks ago. And while we’ve been learning about them...
NBA
Trae Young's Clutch Assists vs Raptors
Trae Young's second clutch assist of the evening came in the locker room when he passed a medallion onto rookie AJ Griffin. After one of Trae's most efficient games of the season – a 33-point, 12-assist effort in which he made 12 of 21 shots – he took the medallion that Nate McMillan gave him for being the Hawks' best offensive player and handed it over to the rookie after Griffin hit the game-winning alley-oop layup as overtime expired.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.21.2022
Season Series: 1-1. CCI PREVIEW: The hottest team in the NBA, sporting the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics take on a Bulls team desperate to get things turned around before departing on a six game road trip starting Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls gut wrenching...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Trey Murphy status vs. Warriors will be determined in pregame
Based on his own optimistic comments and an upgrade to probable on Sunday’s injury report, New Orleans is expected to get Zion Williamson back in the lineup Monday vs. Golden State (7 p.m., Bally Sports, NBA TV, 99.5 FM), after a three-game injury absence (foot). The Pelicans are also hoping second-year forward and recent starter Trey Murphy won’t miss any games from his own right foot contusion, but that will determined prior to tip-off in the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
Celtics' Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped in Chicago
Boston’s league-best, nine-game win streak came to an end Monday night in Chicago with a 121-107 defeat at the hands of the Bulls. The Celtics didn’t look like themselves at either end of the court after scoring the first basket of the game, a 3-pointer from Jayson Tatum. Chicago soon claimed a 5-3 lead and Boston went on to trail for the final 45:28 of the contest.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit for Week 6
We’re back to a more conventional schedule in Week 6, even with the rare leaguewide night off for Thanksgiving on Thursday. The four-game teams outweigh those with three, which is always a welcome sight and helps offset another trio of teams with only two contests on their schedule. TEAMS...
NBA
Zach LaVine "all good" with Billy Donovan, discusses late-game benching
“Me and Billy have a good relationship,” Zach LaVine was saying after Bulls practice Sunday in the wake of his unprecedented late game benching in the Bulls still can-you-believe-it 108-107 Friday loss to the Orlando Magic. “We talk all the time. We're grown men, it's a grown man's business. There's gonna be uncomfortable days. Just like in any sport or any business, you're not gonna agree on every decision made. So you talk about it, you move on from it and you understand where the other side is coming from.”
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Home Cooking
The Cavs followed an eight-game winning streak with a five-game losing streak and now have won three in a row after back-to-back wins against the Hornets, Heat and Hawks. Carter and Justin weigh in on two dominant wins, discuss who the real Cavaliers are and discuss the current progress for the team this season.
NBA
Recap: Beal, Kuzma combine for 54 points, Wizards beat Hornets 106-102
The Wizards keep finding ways to win. They entered tonight winners of five of their last six games, and thanks to big nights from Kyle Kuzma (28 points) and Bradley Beal (26 points), they outlasted the Hornets in a grind-it-out contest by a final score of 106-102. Washington was undermanned...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Nov. 21
The NBA starts off the week with eight games on the schedule Monday. The reeling Bulls, who have lost six of their last seven games, will be facing another uphill battle when they play against the Celtics. Another exciting matchup between Eastern Conference teams will take place when the Cavaliers host the Hawks. The Bucks will be in action, playing host to a Trail Blazers team that will be without Damian Lillard (calf). Let’s highlight some players to target on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Suns 11-22-22
The Lakers (5-10) have won three consecutive games and will look to keep that momentum going when they travel to Phoenix to face against the Suns (10-6) on Tuesday night. The game tips at 7:00pm on TNT and 710 ESPN Radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the...
NBA
Preview: Wizards head to Miami for first of two-game stint against the Heat
The Wizards have won six of their last seven games and will look to keep moving on that path as they head to Miami to battle the Heat. These two teams played each other less than a week ago in D.C. with the Wizards coming out on top (and will meet once again on Friday night). Can they do it again? Here's everything you need to know.
NBA
Joel Embiid to miss 2 games with mid-foot sprain
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid will be out of the lineup again, the team announced today. Embiid has a left mid-foot sprain that will keep him out of the 76ers’ upcoming back-to-back games: at home vs. the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday (7:30 ET, TNT) and on the road Wednesday vs. the Charlotte Hornets (7 ET, NBA League Pass). After that, the team says Embiid’s status will be reevaluated.
