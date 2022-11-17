‘This is the best feeling ever’: Cam Standish’s late fourth quarter goal against Villa Maria lands Mechanicsburg in PIAA 2A final

Read full article on original website
Avery Pollock’s OT goal wins Lower Dauphin its seventh state field hockey title
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – The Lower Dauphin and Wilson postseason field hockey rivalry, this time the PIAA 3A championship version, unfolded Saturday at Chapman Field much the same as the District 3, Class 3A final did two weeks ago. A hard-fought game that went into overtime. And, the game...
Kayden Williams’ late goal lifts Central Dauphin past Pennridge in 4A state title game
MECHANICSBURG – Central Dauphin was limited in its opportunities to get the go-ahead goal in the second half of the PIAA Class 4A girls soccer championship against Pennridge on Saturday. When the best opportunity came, Kayden Williams pounced on it.
Newport field hockey’s state tournament run cut short as the Buffs finish in the Elite Eight
Newport joined fellow Perry County team West Perry in the elite eight of the state tournament but fell short with its third loss against Boiling Springs. Beginning their season with the Perry County tournament, the Buffaloes came up short in the championship game and lost to Greenwood after defeating Susquenita in the semifinals.
Reagan Eickhoff’s late goal propels Boiling Springs to Class A state field hockey title
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – The Boiling Springs field hockey team calls the play “35 Special.” It’s a set play, designed to score goals off penalty corners. Senior Reagan Eickhoff, in the final game of her decorated Boiling Springs career, buried the shot off that set play into the back of the cage with 3:02 remaining in regulation to lift the Bubblers to the PIAA Class A field hockey state title with a taut 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field.
Wyomissing’s dynamic rushing attack ends historic West Perry football season in district title game
WYOMISSING — West Perry knew Saturday’s matchup would be all they could handle. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Watch: Cedar Cliff wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Cedar Cliff was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Colts wrestlers Mikey Jones and Zach Cutshall and coach Rick Tamanosky answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season.
Central Dauphin’s blue-collar approach has lifted girls soccer program to state championship round
It’s not only nobility that comes with a workmanlike approach. Sports teams tend to win a lot of games when individuals cast aside personal ambitions for the good of the team. Central Dauphin is now one victory shy of becoming a state championship girls soccer team again. There have...
Marquese Williams, Stone Saunders lead Bishop McDevitt past Twin Valley, into D3, 4A football final
HARRISBURG – The Bishop McDevitt football team stands exactly where everyone thought they would at this point in mid-November. The Crusaders will play for a District 3, Class 4A football championship after a dominating 47-3 semifinal victory over Twin Valley on a cold Friday night at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.
‘She is here for a reason’: How Reagan Eickhoff beat the odds to lead Boiling Springs to its first state title appearance
Reagan Eickhoff might be the best field hockey player in the Mid-Penn, she is Ohio State-bound when her Boiling Springs days are through, and she just scored the game-winning goal to punch her team’s ticket to Saturday’s state title game against Wyoming Area.
Steel-High’s balanced attack overpowers Windber in PIAA Class 1A tournament
Windber used its vaunted run game featuring 2,600-yard ace John Shuster to rack up 11 victories in 12 attempts this season. The talented Ramblers would not reach a clean dozen Saturday high atop Steelton. It’s not the first time a one-dimensional attack fizzled under the weight of the hometown Rollers.
Greenwood field hockey loses, ends season 17-5
The Wildcats’ postseason run has come to an end. After starting the season as the champions of the Perry County tournament by defeating Newport in the championship game, Greenwood played out the rest of its season successfully. Suffering just three losses throughout the regular season against Newport, Boiling Springs...
West Perry football advances to District championship game
Just a few minutes down the street from Lancaster Catholic’s Crusader Stadium sits the Lancaster station of the Amtrak railroad system. Although it is one of the busiest railway stations in Pennsylvania, the West Perry football team brought its own metaphorical train into its District III semifinal matchup against the undefeated Lancaster Catholic squad.
Gracyn Catalano’s OT goal lifts Mechanicsburg to PIAA 2A field hockey championship over Palmyra
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – Mechanicsburg senior Gracyn Catalano knew when she received the ball in front of the net with the PIAA 2A field hockey title on her stick, the game was ostensibly over. 21 — Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in the 2A field hockey state title game.
Ian McGrorty’s OT goal hands Hershey 3A boys soccer state title win over Springfield Township
MECHANICSBURG – Hershey took every shot that Springfield Township had, then finally got one of its own. The Trojans won the PIAA Class 3A boys soccer championship 1-0 in double-overtime against the Spartans on Friday night on a goal by Ian McGrorty in the 109th minute. The ball had...
PennLive.com
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers and ranking top PIAA title contenders from District 3
On this edition of the Pa. High School Football Report, Dan and Ep caught up with former Middletown and current Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers. The Raiders claimed the program’s first District 3 victory last week and are now headed to Rocco Ortenzio Stadium Friday for a showdown with top-seed Bishop McDevitt.
Susquenita girls soccer legacy run comes to an end
The Lady Hawks may be finished with their season, but it was still one for the history books. Susquenita started the season with a shutout win against Susquehanna Township, followed by its first of six losses of the season with a 4-0 loss to Red Land.
Boiling Springs bringing confidence, big-time fan support into Class A title matchup with Wyoming Area
Kortney Showers kept coming back to one thing in the week that has led up to her Boiling Springs Bubblers Class A state title game Saturday against Wyoming Area. The coach expects a big Boiling Springs crowd when the teams step on the field for the 11 a.m. matchup at Cumberland Valley. And that’s not just because of how close this big game is to home. That will help, no doubt, but the Bubblers had to line up a bus for the student section to go to Wednesday’s semifinals game at Tuplehocken, too.
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
‘It will be a battle’: Palmyra, Mechanicsburg to scrap it out one more time with 2A title on the line
Palmyra and Mechanicsburg have made for a handful of can’t-miss, Mid-Penn field hockey matchups across the past couple seasons, so they will hardly be strangers when they step on the field in the 2A state title game Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School. In fact, when the teams get...
Shippensburg’s Tucker Chamberlin wins fan vote as Pa. high school football player of the week
If you are going to go out, there’s no shame in doing it the way Tucker Chamberlin and the Shippensburg Greyhounds did in last week’s loss to Solanco. Faced with a likely insurmountable, 21-point halftime deficit, the Shippensburg senior quarterback said he and his team made a decision.
