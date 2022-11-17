‘This is the best feeling ever’: Cam Standish’s late fourth quarter goal against Villa Maria lands Mechanicsburg in PIAA 2A final

Kortney Showers kept coming back to one thing in the week that has led up to her Boiling Springs Bubblers Class A state title game Saturday against Wyoming Area. The coach expects a big Boiling Springs crowd when the teams step on the field for the 11 a.m. matchup at Cumberland Valley. And that’s not just because of how close this big game is to home. That will help, no doubt, but the Bubblers had to line up a bus for the student section to go to Wednesday’s semifinals game at Tuplehocken, too.

BOILING SPRINGS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO