WNYT
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 5 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
Indigenous people respond to state directing schools to drop Indian mascots
Native American school mascots have caused controversy for several years now. Repeatedly, indigenous people have called on schools to make a change:. “Nobody else has their culture, their images or some sort of representation used in this form of amusement or entertainment,” Native American activist, John Kane said. “You...
NYSED asks all school districts to drop Native American mascots
The New York State Education Department issued guidance Thursday evening, asking all school districts to retire Native American mascots. The guidance names the Cambridge Central School District, who voted to retire their Indians team name logo and mascot last year, but since reversed that decision. “School districts that continue to...
Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week – Pittsford vs CBA
Our Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week takes us to Guilderland for the Class AA state quarterfinal between Pittsford (Section V) and CBA. Junior quarterback Donald Jones ran for three touchdowns for the Brothers who got the 27-6 win. The game ended with more than 5 minutes left on the clock after a CBA interception led to some extracurricular activities in the form of pushing and shoving. The Brothers advance to next Saturday’s state semifinal in Middletown. See highlights and post-game reaction.
