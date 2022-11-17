Our Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week takes us to Guilderland for the Class AA state quarterfinal between Pittsford (Section V) and CBA. Junior quarterback Donald Jones ran for three touchdowns for the Brothers who got the 27-6 win. The game ended with more than 5 minutes left on the clock after a CBA interception led to some extracurricular activities in the form of pushing and shoving. The Brothers advance to next Saturday’s state semifinal in Middletown. See highlights and post-game reaction.

RENSSELAER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO