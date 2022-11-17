ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

ACC Honoring Virginia Players D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis, Jr.

 3 days ago

The Miami at Clemson game will have moments designated to lives lost at the University of Virginia this week.

Cover photo is of the beta bridge where a t-shirt was placed at the spot of the Virginia shooting; photo credit to Geoff Burke-USA TODAY NETWORK.

When the Miami Hurricanes play at the Clemson Tigers, there’s more than just a game that’s going to be played. That’s the same case for every game across the Atlantic Coast Conference and the nation.

It’s impossible to place into mere words the loss that was felt when three University of Virginia football players – D’Sean Perry , Devin Chandler , and Lavel Davis, Jr . – being gone from this earth.

After the shooting that took place in Charlottesville, Va., there needs to be healing. One of the ways that the ACC is helping to allow that to take place stems from the following concepts being a part of gameday.

Helmets for each of the ACC teams playing this week will wear UVA stickers, in each player’s honor there will be a moment of silence during the games, and varying forms of digital graphics will be used on video screens and social media platforms.

None of this will bring back any of the players. That’s unfortunate. It also does not mean that they should not be honored to the fullest by every team and person that’s involved with the great sport of college football.

May all three of the young men rest in peace.

