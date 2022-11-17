ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

nevadabusiness.com

Southwest Gas Shares Tips on Winterizing Northern Nevada Homes This Winter

Buildup of snow around natural gas meters and piping, as well as falling ice and snow from rooftops, can create hazards for natural gas customers. Southwest Gas encourages people living in areas with heavy snowfall to take extra precautions to ensure natural gas piping, meters and outdoor appliances remain safe.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

New wrong-way driver detection systems in Nevada move forward

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New systems to detect wrong-way drivers on Nevada highways have gotten the green light. Gov. Steve Sisolak said that the Department of Transportation Board of Directors approved a slew of new contracts on Friday. One of those projects is the installation of wrong-way driver detection...
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most commonly seen birds in Nevada

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE
boreal.org

Crisis on the Colorado River: Here's why Minnesotans should care

In Las Vegas, Nevada, excess is everywhere. But just 15 miles east of the Strip, the most valuable resource of them all is getting critically low. For 50 years, Bob and Vita Hawkins have been launching their boat into Lake Mead, the nation's largest reservoir. In five decades they've never seen the water levels as low as they are now.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas water district proposes new golf course limits

Las Vegas (KSNV) — More water conservation may be on the way for local golf courses. According to a recent meeting held by the water district, the district is proposing golf courses limit their water use to 4-acre feet per acre of land. MORE ON NEWS 3 | 1...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thevalemagazine.com

Fly Geyser: Nevada’s Accidental Manmade Wonder

When most people think of the Nevada desert, they think of an arid expanse without a drop of water in sight. What they don’t realize, though, is that the desert is home to multiple six-foot-tall geysers that spit boiling water five-plus feet in the air. Known as the Fly...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

American Red Cross gives back to blood donors, urges donations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday spirit is rising, and blood donations are still going down. As the holiday season approaches, blood donations are expected to drop more than 20% in the upcoming weeks. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is seeking blood donors to support the ongoing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada bears are preparing for hibernation, NDOW and RPD ask residents to secure attractants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Verdi down through Topaz Lake and over to Hawthorne, bear sightings continue in Western Nevada, a common theme this time of the year. “We’re getting calls from people noticing bears and Reno Police Department also reached out because they were getting more calls,” said Ashley Sanchez, public information officer at the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). “Bears are nearing the end of hyperphagia and that’s a face they go through when they spend all of their time and energy trying to build up calories. They’re trying to take in 20,000 compared to the normal 5,000.”
RENO, NV

