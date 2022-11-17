Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Nevada’s largest public works project forces move, struggles for church next to I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Church located off I-15, nearly buried underneath the highway during Nevada’s largest and most expensive public works project, blames the construction for a lacking number of attendees. Now, the church is moving locations, but it doesn’t have enough money to mirror everything that the...
nevadabusiness.com
Southwest Gas Shares Tips on Winterizing Northern Nevada Homes This Winter
Buildup of snow around natural gas meters and piping, as well as falling ice and snow from rooftops, can create hazards for natural gas customers. Southwest Gas encourages people living in areas with heavy snowfall to take extra precautions to ensure natural gas piping, meters and outdoor appliances remain safe.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Something needs to be done’: Officials consider reconfiguration for sections of US 50
STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year, and said it has found mixed reactions from the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia
Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis. The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
news3lv.com
New wrong-way driver detection systems in Nevada move forward
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New systems to detect wrong-way drivers on Nevada highways have gotten the green light. Gov. Steve Sisolak said that the Department of Transportation Board of Directors approved a slew of new contracts on Friday. One of those projects is the installation of wrong-way driver detection...
Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California
This week’s Indy Environment looks at efforts to reduce wildfire risks through forest treatments, an effort that supporters say will also benefit the Truckee River watershed. The post Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Clark County certifies election results as several people attempt to vote twice
Clark County commissioners unanimously voted Friday to certify the results of last week’s election as a county review found several people attempted to vote twice.
Governor-elect Joe Lombardo announces transition team
Nevada Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo announced his transition team and working committees on Wednesday, ahead of taking office in January.
Nevada official resigns after 3 months with $110,000 payout
(The Center Square) – Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents Chief of Staff and Special Counsel Robert Kilroy resigned Thursday after just three months on the job. The Board of Regents agreed to provide Kilroy with a $110,000 payout, according to the Nevada Independent. His resignation comes...
963kklz.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
To Save Water, Nevada Bans “Nonfunctional Turf” — Here’s What That Means
If you've ever driven through the suburbs or even certain cities, you've likely noticed random patches of grass outside the grocery store, in your town square, or even filling in the small, narrow alleys between apartment buildings. That grass didn't grow there naturally, and it isn't maintaining itself — it requires water to stay alive.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most commonly seen birds in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fox5 KVVU
Group of Clark County short-term rental owners say their property rights are being overly regulated
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In August, a short-term rental group filed a lawsuit against Clark County in hopes to put a pause on a new ordinance passed in June for rentals in unincorporated Clark County. On Thursday, an injunction hearing was scheduled but was postponed to December 19. Jackie...
boreal.org
Crisis on the Colorado River: Here's why Minnesotans should care
In Las Vegas, Nevada, excess is everywhere. But just 15 miles east of the Strip, the most valuable resource of them all is getting critically low. For 50 years, Bob and Vita Hawkins have been launching their boat into Lake Mead, the nation's largest reservoir. In five decades they've never seen the water levels as low as they are now.
Fox5 KVVU
Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in. Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird flu, inflation ahead...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas water district proposes new golf course limits
Las Vegas (KSNV) — More water conservation may be on the way for local golf courses. According to a recent meeting held by the water district, the district is proposing golf courses limit their water use to 4-acre feet per acre of land. MORE ON NEWS 3 | 1...
thevalemagazine.com
Fly Geyser: Nevada’s Accidental Manmade Wonder
When most people think of the Nevada desert, they think of an arid expanse without a drop of water in sight. What they don’t realize, though, is that the desert is home to multiple six-foot-tall geysers that spit boiling water five-plus feet in the air. Known as the Fly...
Forget Covid, the Las Vegas Strip Faces a Growing Health Crisis
A mandate to close all non-essential businesses in Nevada was handed down on March 17, 2020, by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The coronavirus scare had become a reality and the magnitude of the moment was only beginning to settle in. It was the first time in more than 50 years that...
news3lv.com
American Red Cross gives back to blood donors, urges donations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday spirit is rising, and blood donations are still going down. As the holiday season approaches, blood donations are expected to drop more than 20% in the upcoming weeks. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is seeking blood donors to support the ongoing...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada bears are preparing for hibernation, NDOW and RPD ask residents to secure attractants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Verdi down through Topaz Lake and over to Hawthorne, bear sightings continue in Western Nevada, a common theme this time of the year. “We’re getting calls from people noticing bears and Reno Police Department also reached out because they were getting more calls,” said Ashley Sanchez, public information officer at the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). “Bears are nearing the end of hyperphagia and that’s a face they go through when they spend all of their time and energy trying to build up calories. They’re trying to take in 20,000 compared to the normal 5,000.”
