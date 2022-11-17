ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Visually impaired students prepare Thanksgiving meal

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students with the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation whipped up their aprons to prepare Thanksgiving feasts for their families. Visually impaired students showed off their skills from the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation's cooking classes to create a tasty lunch. The Thanksgiving feast included an abundance of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Annual Adopt-A-Family holiday event returns with toy drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans are welcome this holiday season to give back with the community at the 9th annual Adopt-A-Family event. Community Outreach Medical Center and the Ogden Family Foundation are teaming up to provide a full season of holiday spirit. The Adopt-A-Family event kicks off on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Catholic Charities prepare Thanksgiving Day feast

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is invited to give back this season with a Thanksgiving feast!. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is getting ready to serve its 57th consecutive free thanksgiving meal to 750 people in need. The fest consists of Thanksgiving staples such as turkey,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Thousands benefit from Three Square food bank donation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Online gamers and a popular hot dog brand are helping give back to Three Square Food Bank. Nathan’s Hot Dogs partnered with popular online streamers to get the word out about helping to feed the needy this holiday season. The gamers say it's important...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

American Red Cross gives back to blood donors, urges donations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday spirit is rising, and blood donations are still going down. As the holiday season approaches, blood donations are expected to drop more than 20% in the upcoming weeks. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is seeking blood donors to support the ongoing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Signs of HOPE hosts annual benefit at the Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community gathered at the Venetian on Friday to raise awareness and support for victims of sexual violence. News 3 partnered with Signs of HOPE to highlight its mission at its annual benefit at Tao Nightclub. Signs of Hope stands for healing, options,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Amazon donates 10,000 Thanksgiving meals to Three Square Food Bank

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Amazon is looking to provide thousand of residents with fresh Thanksgiving meals this holiday season. Workers across Clark County, along with The Pack Shack and Three Square, got together to host the meal-packing event, where 10,000 meals were prepared. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Thanksgiving...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Raiders giving away free Thanksgiving meal boxes to families in need

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are once again assisting the community during the upcoming holiday. Local residents in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit the drive-through site at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, November 22, to pick up Thanksgiving meal boxes that will be distributed by volunteers including the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line, Raiders and Three Square Food Bank staff.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mental Health Matters: Celebrating National Caregivers Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — November is National Family Caregivers Month, which recognizes all of the individuals who help care for their loved ones. It also offers a chance to raise awareness about the support they may need. In this week's Mental Health Matters, Marie Mortera has one family's story...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

4 LVMPD officers recognized for positive community impact

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Metro Foundation's Good Ticket Program recognized four officers for their good work and positive partnership with the local community. Officers Rebecca Mauga and Marizela Razo were selected for their mentorship of female students in CCSD schools. “The Good Ticket program was established as a way...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy