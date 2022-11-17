Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Visually impaired students prepare Thanksgiving meal
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students with the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation whipped up their aprons to prepare Thanksgiving feasts for their families. Visually impaired students showed off their skills from the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation's cooking classes to create a tasty lunch. The Thanksgiving feast included an abundance of...
news3lv.com
More than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals delivered to CCSD schools to help students in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thousands of disadvantaged students won’t go hungry this holiday season thanks to a local group dropping off Thanksgiving meals. Rancho High School was one of 75 Clark County School District high schools to get a meal delivery on Thursday. These meals will go a...
news3lv.com
Annual Adopt-A-Family holiday event returns with toy drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans are welcome this holiday season to give back with the community at the 9th annual Adopt-A-Family event. Community Outreach Medical Center and the Ogden Family Foundation are teaming up to provide a full season of holiday spirit. The Adopt-A-Family event kicks off on...
news3lv.com
Catholic Charities prepare Thanksgiving Day feast
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is invited to give back this season with a Thanksgiving feast!. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is getting ready to serve its 57th consecutive free thanksgiving meal to 750 people in need. The fest consists of Thanksgiving staples such as turkey,...
news3lv.com
HELP of Southern Nevada teams up with Junior League of Las Vegas to feed families
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — HELP of Southern Nevada and the Junior League of Las Vegas teamed up on Saturday to ensure hundreds of families in need can celebrate Thanksgiving. One hundred and fifty volunteers helped assemble over 2,000 non-perishable food bags. It's part of their annual "Done In A...
news3lv.com
Thousands benefit from Three Square food bank donation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Online gamers and a popular hot dog brand are helping give back to Three Square Food Bank. Nathan’s Hot Dogs partnered with popular online streamers to get the word out about helping to feed the needy this holiday season. The gamers say it's important...
news3lv.com
American Red Cross gives back to blood donors, urges donations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holiday spirit is rising, and blood donations are still going down. As the holiday season approaches, blood donations are expected to drop more than 20% in the upcoming weeks. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is seeking blood donors to support the ongoing...
news3lv.com
Signs of HOPE hosts annual benefit at the Venetian
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community gathered at the Venetian on Friday to raise awareness and support for victims of sexual violence. News 3 partnered with Signs of HOPE to highlight its mission at its annual benefit at Tao Nightclub. Signs of Hope stands for healing, options,...
news3lv.com
Henderson International School celebrates long term teachers with special ceremony
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some long-term teachers at one Henderson private school are being recognized for their decade's worth of work during a recent celebration. The three principals at Henderson Internation School put together an after-school celebration for the teachers on Wednesday, November 16. The event recognized the long-term...
news3lv.com
Amazon donates 10,000 Thanksgiving meals to Three Square Food Bank
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Amazon is looking to provide thousand of residents with fresh Thanksgiving meals this holiday season. Workers across Clark County, along with The Pack Shack and Three Square, got together to host the meal-packing event, where 10,000 meals were prepared. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Thanksgiving...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Raiders giving away free Thanksgiving meal boxes to families in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are once again assisting the community during the upcoming holiday. Local residents in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit the drive-through site at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, November 22, to pick up Thanksgiving meal boxes that will be distributed by volunteers including the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line, Raiders and Three Square Food Bank staff.
news3lv.com
SCHOOL ERROR: CCSD students must retake middle school class five years later to graduate
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some CCSD families are feeling frustrated and confused. This comes after a mishap at a local middle school that leaves some students half a credit short toward graduating high school. "Everybody loves walking. That's a big deal," said parent Michael Congero. "And you're going to...
news3lv.com
Mental Health Matters: Celebrating National Caregivers Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — November is National Family Caregivers Month, which recognizes all of the individuals who help care for their loved ones. It also offers a chance to raise awareness about the support they may need. In this week's Mental Health Matters, Marie Mortera has one family's story...
Middle school fight draws attention of CCSD Police
Hyde Park Middle School Principal Anna Belknap sent an email to parents Friday night about a physical fight that occurred near the campus in a park.
news3lv.com
4 LVMPD officers recognized for positive community impact
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Metro Foundation's Good Ticket Program recognized four officers for their good work and positive partnership with the local community. Officers Rebecca Mauga and Marizela Razo were selected for their mentorship of female students in CCSD schools. “The Good Ticket program was established as a way...
CCSD Class of 2022 raises graduation rate
The final graduation percentage for the Class of 2022 in the Clark County School District increased from 80.9 percent the previous year to 81.3 percent.
news3lv.com
First Mexican-born woman in space meets with Las Vegas valley high schoolers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first Mexican-born woman to go to space spent a little time closer to the ground in Las Vegas this week. Katya Echazarreta met with students at Eldorado High School on Wednesday, arranged with McDonald's. MORE ON NEWS 3 | RTC prepares for busy holiday...
news3lv.com
Officials respond after patient is seen abandoned in front of hospital by security
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Shocking video of a woman being escorted out of a local hospital and then abandoned on the side of a street was caught on camera by a News 3 crew. Take a look at this, you see two security guards carrying the woman from Valley Hospital Medical Center Friday afternoon.
news3lv.com
Showing love to the streets in Las Vegas this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community leaders and families are coming together to be a blessing to others this holiday season. Minister Stretch Sanders, president of the Stretch for Change Foundation, joined us to talk about some community events coming up.
news3lv.com
More than 50 Las Vegas employers offer positions at job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are invited to find their career calling at Thursday's fall job fair. More than 50 local employers are offering part-time and full-time positions for the community. Positions ranging from entry-level to high-level will be available. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Project 150 packs 2,000...
Comments / 0