Denver, CO

Snow and cold air coming to Colorado over next few days

By Lauren Whitney
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

Another blast of winter heading for Colorado. We are looking at another round of snow and arctic air to settle in for a few days.

There will be a quick wave of snow moving in potentially in time for the morning commute, but it looks more likely that it will move through Denver later in the morning. Then we get a little lull before the heavier snow moves in later in the afternoon and into the overnight hours.

Winter weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 17 through Friday, Nov. 18. CBS

We have Winter Weather Advisory for the Front Range and northern mountains. The Denver area could see 3 to 6 inches by early Friday morning. This could impact our evening commute as the snow could start ramping up again by then.

Our temperatures also plummet. We'll barely reach the mid-20s for the Front Range and foothills. We could see our coldest temperature overnight this season on Thursday night with a low of 8 degrees! This will mean icy conditions on our roads for a few days, so be cautious on your commute.

We stay very cold, in the low 20s on Friday before thawing out in the upper 30s and 40s for the weekend.

Warming trend pushing out Friday's Arctic chill

DENVER(CBS)-  On the big weather map we are monitoring a warming ridge of high pressure that will be working its way into the Rockies for the last few days of the month. This ridge is slowly eroding the cold pool of air brought in by Friday's Arctic Blast. Temperatures on Saturday warmed many areas above freezing helping to melt a lot of the snow that fell over the Front Range.As the warming trend ramps up temperatures for both Sunday and Monday will warm back into the 50s over the eastern plains with mostly 30s and 40s holding on in the mountains and west.The ridge will break down on Wednesday night as a cold front swoop thru with a cooling trough. This change will bring a few inches of snow in the mountains along with trace amounts possible in the Denver metro area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
DENVER, CO
Axios

What a third La Niña means for Colorado's winter forecast

This year's snow forecast is more unpredictable than usual. What's happening: It's our third consecutive La Niña winter — a rare occurrence that meteorologists have dubbed a "triple dip La Niña" — and most of the state is 50-50 on whether we'll get more or less snow than average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
COLORADO STATE
Experts: Colorado's recent snow not enough to cover drought

Colorado's recent series of snow storms have been helpful for combating Colorado's drought but still isn't nearly enough to help the state elevate out of its current drought-level status.Climatologists say the state would need two or three more equivalent snow storms soon in order to slightly move the state up to the next level of drought.  "Although it is good to see a few inches on the ground, I don't expect this storm to move the needle much," said Peter Goble, Climatologist at the Colorado Climate Center for Colorado State University.  2023's moisture has been more kind to Colorado than...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

New 'high-end' forecast predicts up to 18 inches on some Colorado peaks

A new report from the National Weather Service shows that if a less likely 'high-end' snowfall scenario occurs, up to 18 inches of snow could land in parts of northern Colorado between Thursday morning and Friday afternoon. In the more likely 'expected' snowfall scenario, snow could reach more than a foot in a couple limited areas along the Continental Divide, but most totals will max out between 6 to 12 inches in the northern mountains.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado. Bone-chilling temperatures and snow have led to Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and a mess on roads across the state. The snow began falling Thursday morning and will continue into Friday...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures

Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue into early Friday morning. Roads are expected to be slick in spots for the Thursday evening drive. Here's Dave Fraser's weather forecast. Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures. Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-25 commute? Here's how much snow to expect between Colorado Springs and Wyoming

As winter weather starts to hit Colorado, many are likely worried about their Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The National Weather Service has already warned those in the Denver metro area against unnecessary travel, with four to six inches of snow expected in the area through Friday morning. However, it's likely that travel impacts will occur far outside of the Mile High City.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Snow & cold will create miserable travel conditions

An unusually cold early season snowstorm on Thursday will cause slick roads and hazardous travel conditions, especially in the evening.The heaviest snow is expected west of Interstate 25 where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday night. Areas such as Fort Collins, Longmont, Arvada, Golden, Boulder and Lakewood could measure up to 10 inches of fluffy snow by early Friday morning. The bulk of the snow is expected after sunset. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will also cause the light snow to blow around very easily.Elsewhere there is a Winter Weather Advisory including for Denver and Aurora for 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow by Friday morning. No more than 1-2 inches is expected by sunset followed by 1 to 5 inches between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.Difficult travel is possible at anytime on Thursday but the worst travel conditions are expected in the evening.Temperatures will also remain very cold through Friday. Morning lows will be in the single digits for the first time this season in Denver.
DENVER, CO
Big chill Friday night before warming trend begins

DENVER(CBS)-  After Thursday nights blast of snow skies cleared out quickly by mid-day on Friday. With the clear skies temps will take a deep dive before a weekend warm up. Friday's high temps only made it into the 20s for most of eastern Colorado.Friday night will see bitter cold again for most areas with Radiational Cooling taking over. Any bit of heat we gained with the afternoon sunshine will be lost as heat radiates back into space.This will send temperatures down into the single digits around the Front Range.A few spots will drop below zero in the mountain valleys and a few spots on the plains.Starting on Saturday a warming ridge of high pressure will work into the area and bring in a mild pattern thru Tuesday.Highs on Saturday will get back into the 40s for many lower elevations and even warmer than that on Sunday.
COLORADO STATE
Denver, CO
