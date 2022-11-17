ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

RSV cases increase across Colorado as hospitals prepare for influx of patients

By Rick Sallinger
 3 days ago

RSV cases increase across Colorado as hospitals prepare for influx of patients 01:41

Cases of RSV are growing daily, according to new figures from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. From 2-year-old Gracie, to 18-month-old Rhonan and so many other children who have been hospitalized with RSV in Colorado.

Lindsay Darnell of Longmont told CBS News Colorado, "It started with just a cold, like he had pink eye which was the bigger concern at first. We went in and got that dealt with and the cold just got worse and worse."

At one point Rhonan was placed on a ventilator. The good news is he has recovered.

His father Michael was deeply concerned, "I was pretty overwhelmed when I realized just how sick he was."

He has been far from alone, the state health department reports 314 hospitalizations over one week with 285 of those children. The flu is also looking bad with 70 new hospitalizations for the week ending Nov. 12.

CBS

For COVID, the state reports 379 currently hospitalized. For RSV, it's kids most at risk.

Gracie's mom, Erin Porteous, says, "She's been hospitalized three times in the past year with RSV."

It's gotten so bad across Colorado, a hospital disaster has been declared to make federal funding available.

This has been a difficult time for families.

Le Bohneur/CBS

Erin Porteous agrees, "Being able as a parent to identify what looks like a normal cold in my child and what looks more serious and be able to identify it correctly."

RSV can be transmitted if an infected person coughs or sneezes or if you touch a surface that has the virus on it and then touch your face before washing.

northfortynews

UCHealth Implements Extra Measures to Protect Patients From Flu, Respiratory Illnesses

Flu, RSV and COVID-19 infections all are skyrocketing just as we’re gearing up for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. To protect patients, visitors and staff, UCHealth has implemented additional visitor restrictions at all hospitals and clinics. The following visitor restrictions went into effect this month at all UCHealth clinics and hospitals, including UCHealth’s Greeley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado and the "Tripledemic"

Larry Gill is glad to have his daughter home. "She was hard to keep sitting up. She was wanting to lay down. She was whimpering." Five-year-old Feyona came down with RSV. Her complexion was gray and her fever up. She was having breathing trouble. She was a very sick little girl last week. "I had asthma as a kid, and so I noticed, like to not breathe, but to see her where she literally wasn't able to breathe," Gill said. "They had to put her on six liters of oxygen when she left the doctor's appointment in the ambulance." That ambulance took...
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Regional reactions to Colorado legalizing mushrooms

Colorado voters approved adding mushrooms to the list of herbal “medications” legalized, following Oregon voters. The question is how will voters decisions affect neighboring states who have not accepted specific mushrooms for medicinal use. Sidney Police Chief Joe. Aikens said hallucinogenic mushrooms continue to be illegal in Nebraska...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Recent data shows marijuana sales declining

Marijuana sales are seeing a steady decline in Colorado, according to recent data.The data was released Wednesday and revealed for the month of September there was a 19% decline in sales, which included a 14% year-to-year decrease in recreational sales. Medical marijuana sales are also taking a hit with a 42% decrease in revenue. Tax data shows the state is on track to collect $92.2 million less for 2021. 
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies

An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

What a third La Niña means for Colorado's winter forecast

This year's snow forecast is more unpredictable than usual. What's happening: It's our third consecutive La Niña winter — a rare occurrence that meteorologists have dubbed a "triple dip La Niña" — and most of the state is 50-50 on whether we'll get more or less snow than average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?

If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
COLORADO STATE
