RSV cases increase across Colorado as hospitals prepare for influx of patients 01:41

Cases of RSV are growing daily, according to new figures from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. From 2-year-old Gracie, to 18-month-old Rhonan and so many other children who have been hospitalized with RSV in Colorado.

Lindsay Darnell of Longmont told CBS News Colorado, "It started with just a cold, like he had pink eye which was the bigger concern at first. We went in and got that dealt with and the cold just got worse and worse."

At one point Rhonan was placed on a ventilator. The good news is he has recovered.

His father Michael was deeply concerned, "I was pretty overwhelmed when I realized just how sick he was."

He has been far from alone, the state health department reports 314 hospitalizations over one week with 285 of those children. The flu is also looking bad with 70 new hospitalizations for the week ending Nov. 12.

CBS

For COVID, the state reports 379 currently hospitalized. For RSV, it's kids most at risk.

Gracie's mom, Erin Porteous, says, "She's been hospitalized three times in the past year with RSV."

It's gotten so bad across Colorado, a hospital disaster has been declared to make federal funding available.

This has been a difficult time for families.

Le Bohneur/CBS

Erin Porteous agrees, "Being able as a parent to identify what looks like a normal cold in my child and what looks more serious and be able to identify it correctly."

RSV can be transmitted if an infected person coughs or sneezes or if you touch a surface that has the virus on it and then touch your face before washing.