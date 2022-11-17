Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 3 hours 10 minutes. Angelina, the iconic Parisian tearoom, is famous for its velvety hot chocolate and its signature pastry, the Mont-Blanc. Named after the highest mountain in the Alps, this dome-like construction of meringue and whipped cream is topped with thinly piped “vermicelli” of sweet chestnut cream. It’s a heavenly mix of textures—crunchy, airy, creamy—and the nutty flavor of chestnuts is irresistible. The classic mountain shape is difficult to make at home; it quickly turns into a toppling mess. Not wanting to get too technical, I played around with different ways to serve it: It works well in alternating layers in a cup or glass, but the winning format was suggested by my dear friend Laurence, who dropped by on a recipe-testing day. Together we made long rectangular Mont-Blancs to be divided into servings, and this is what I recommend.

4 DAYS AGO