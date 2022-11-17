Read full article on original website
4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss
This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Houston Chronicle
Skillet chicken casserole with broccoli is a weeknight dinner win
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pan-cooked chicken with sides of quinoa and broccoli make for a perfectly serviceable, if ho-hum, dinner on a busy weeknight. But take those same basic ingredients, marry them in a creamy, rosemary-infused parmesan sauce and bake them into one big, comforting casserole, and you have a dish that really revs some excitement. That's what's happening with this recipe, which is an even bigger win because it all happens in a single skillet.
Thrillist
Via Carota’s Arancini Recipe Inspires a DIY Aperitivo Hour
Rita Sodi and Jody Williams exist in a world outside of food trends. And yet, since opening Via Carota in 2014, their dedication to doing tradition untraditionally has shaped the status quo of New York City restaurants. It seems as though when certain ideas become topics of chatter in the food world—seasonality without the gimmick, small plates of vegetables over mains, ramps in the spring, and even the negroni sbagliato—it’s Via Carota who just so happened to do it first.
Bobby Flay Pairs His Thanksgiving Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter — Get the Recipe
Bobby Flay knows how essential it is to prep ahead for Thanksgiving. In this roasted sweet potatoes recipe, which was adapted from his new cookbook Sundays With Sophie, Flay tops the spuds with a dollop of creamy date-lime butter. "You can make the date-lime butter days ahead of time, giving...
I Tried Serious Eats’ Brown Butter Sweet Potato Casserole and the Results Surprised Me
Serious Eats is one of my go-to sites when I’m looking for recipes for classic dishes. It’s home to my favorite green bean casserole, so when testing sweet potato casseroles I figured I’d take a peek over there to see what they had to offer. Like most...
KELOLAND TV
Try this cranberry apple stuffed sweet potatoes recipe
What’s your favorite side dish at a holiday meal? Maybe it’s the green bean casserole or the golden dinner rolls? For some out there the perfect holiday side is the sweet potato, but before you break out the butter and marshmallows, we’ve got something that may turn your yam on it’s head. Registered Dietitian and Owner of First Foods, Mariah Reil, stopped by to demonstrate how you can whip up Cranberry Apple Stuffed Sweet Potatoes just in time for your next holiday gathering.
CBS News
Recipe: Dry-Brined Turkey, from New York Times Cooking
Celebrate the holidays with these recipes courtesy of New York Times Cooking, specially chosen for "Sunday Morning" viewers. We are pleased to share Kim Severson's Dry-Brined Turkey. This fantastic turkey recipe borrows a technique perfected by Judy Rodgers, the chef from the Zuni Café in San Francisco, who had exceptional...
A reporter's guide to cooking a small and affordable Thanksgiving meal
When I started my career in journalism, I knew some sacrifices were necessary. This included holidays. A good portion of my career was in smaller communities — towns of less than 2,500 people and around 10,000 people, where I was the sole reporter, photographer and editor. So, some holidays, such as Thanksgiving, I spent alone.
CNBC
A private celebrity chef in Beverly Hills shares what her millionaire clients eat in a week
Hoping to add a new recipe to your line-up next week? Try your hand at a meal made for millionaires. Brooke Baevsky – more commonly known as "Chef Bae" on social media – is a private celebrity chef in Beverly Hills whose day can range from meal-prepping for pro-athletes to crafting homemade dishes for A-list celebrities and royals.
Healthy Recipe: Guacamole
With plenty of heart-healthy fat, guacamole is a great calorie-dense choice for those who are going through medical treatment and need to make every bite count. 6 cherry tomatoes, chopped (optional) 1 jalapeño, deseeded and minced (optional) Directions. Use a spoon to scoop out the avocado flesh into a...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Five-course alternative Thanksgiving feast recipe
That was the year that President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday and, ever since, Americans have celebrated the midpoint between Halloween and Christmas with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and the like. Although Lincoln’s Thanksgiving Proclamation made it an official American holiday, it did not specify that turkey must be eaten. Here is a revolutionary five-course Thanksgiving plan to make a meal your family and friends will never forget.
CBS News
Recipe: Eric Ripert's Smoked Salmon Croque Monsieur with Caviar
Eric Ripert, the chef and co-owner of Le Bernardin in New York City, offers "Sunday Morning" viewers his recipe for a luxurious appetizer. 8 slices pullman bread (or good quality white bread), ½-inch thick. 8 ounces sliced smoked salmon. 1 tablespoon sliced chives. 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened. 1...
Stuck on veggie ideas for Thanksgiving? The Smitten Kitchen has some advice
Deb Perelman, creator of the hugely popular Smitten Kitchen website, whips up some budget-conscious, vegetable-centric Thanksgiving side dishes. Her new cookbook is Smitten Kitchen Keepers.
ConsumerAffairs
What’s cheaper – eating Thanksgiving dinner out or cooking? ConsumerAffairs does the math.
If you’re going grocery shopping this weekend, better bring along the piggy bank and prepare to go head-to-head with consumers who want green beans and mac and cheese. While discount grocers like Aldi and Lidl have tried to create deals and packages to help Americans save money on their Thanksgiving dinner essentials, not everyone shops at those stores. And those who don’t better brace themselves because, as Foodmarket.com reports, they’ll be facing double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and canned pumpkin.
Lemony Clam Dip with Shallots
When it comes to classic party foods that have stood the test of time, clam dip sits proudly at the top of the list. Since the 1950s, clam dip has been a fixture of dinner parties, game days, and holiday fêtes. The reason: It’s extremely simple to prepare, and yet it feels luxurious to eat.
Tasting Table
Why You Should Consider Duck Eggs For Your Next Deviled Eggs Batch
Ah, eggs, what would we do without you? This versatile staple shows up in so many presentations besides just breakfast: From lunchtime egg salad sandwiches to a hardboiled afternoon snack to a spicy egg curry that makes a hearty, filling dinner, all the ways in which we can prepare eggs seem to boggle the mind.
macaronikid.com
SAVORY MASHED SWEET POTATOES Recipe
THESE DELECTABLE SWEET POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY AND CANDIED PECANS WILL BE YOUR NEW GO-TO FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS!. ½ cup (75 mL) 2% plain low-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream. 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter. 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped rosemary. ¾ tsp (4 mL) salt.
