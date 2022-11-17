ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

HPD open assault investigation on injured baby boy

By Julissa Briseño
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0Pk6_0jDhFPJc00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An emergency room doctor was examining an infant, when they realized it was suffering from serious injuries, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The three-year-old was initially brought into a local hospital for seizures on Monday, Nov. 14, police officials said.

The suspect, Nainoa Ellis-Noa was indicted on suspicion of assaulting a three-year-old boy.

Court documents say Ellis-Noa was indicted with:

  • first-degree assault
  • second-degree assault
  • abuse of family member and household members

According to officials, police responded to a home in Ocean View to investigate an unresponsive boy.

The toddler was flown from the Big Island to Oahu Kapiolani Medical Center in critical condition.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO , KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Court documents say that Ellis Noa is being accused of hitting the child with a belt. Prosecutors also described that the boy was allegedly hit in the face or head by Ellis-Noas hands in a “karate chop” motion.

A bench warrant is out for his arrest, according to officials.

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man, 39, in serious condition after assault in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was seriously injured after an assault in Kalihi late Thursday, according to Emergency Medical Services. It happened at Dillingham Street and Waiakamilo Road around 11 p.m. EMS said the 39-year-old man was in serious condition following the attack. It’s not known if any arrests have...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu man arrested after allegedly shooting woman, driving her to hospital

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man is facing assault and weapons charges after police say he allegedly shot a woman in the Kalihi area. The investigation began on Nov. 15, when police say 20-year-old Joshua Pukana Aloha Kemp brought 20-year-old Kahalemalalookaeookalani Sardinha-Viloria to the hospital. Sardinha-Viloria was in serious condition from multiple gunshot wounds.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley

New images show a car that crashed overnight on King Street. Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley. For the first time in eight years, parking rates are going up at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 18, 2022) Updated:...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police open assault investigation after infant seriously injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an assault on an infant after he was brought to a hospital to be treated for seizures Monday evening. Authorities said the incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Nehoa Street in the Punchbowl area. HPD said an emergency room doctor examined the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rescue crews respond to crash, overturned vehicle on H-1 Freeway near Aiea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews are responding to a crash on the H-1 freeway headed eastbound Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Kaonohi Overpass in Aiea. Honolulu police, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department are on scene. HPD said four lanes were blocked due...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD chief: Officers were following motorcyclist moments before critical crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were following a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said plainclothes officers spotted a 34-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

HCCC Supervisory Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced for his role in the assault of an inmate and cover up of the abuse. (BIVN) – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced to...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy