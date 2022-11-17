HPD open assault investigation on injured baby boy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An emergency room doctor was examining an infant, when they realized it was suffering from serious injuries, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The three-year-old was initially brought into a local hospital for seizures on Monday, Nov. 14, police officials said.

The suspect, Nainoa Ellis-Noa was indicted on suspicion of assaulting a three-year-old boy.

Court documents say Ellis-Noa was indicted with:

first-degree assault

second-degree assault

abuse of family member and household members

According to officials, police responded to a home in Ocean View to investigate an unresponsive boy.

The toddler was flown from the Big Island to Oahu Kapiolani Medical Center in critical condition.

Court documents say that Ellis Noa is being accused of hitting the child with a belt. Prosecutors also described that the boy was allegedly hit in the face or head by Ellis-Noas hands in a “karate chop” motion.

A bench warrant is out for his arrest, according to officials.