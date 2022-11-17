Read full article on original website
Related
petsplusmag.com
Study Identifies New, Pandemic-Driven Opportunities for Pet Food Marketers to Reach Pet Owners
(PRESS RELEASE) The COVID-19 pandemic created a renewed focus among pet owners on their pets’ well-being and nutrition. A national study from Trone, a North Carolina-based marketing agency and leader in audience engagement, identified three emerging pet owner segments driven by pandemic-era conditions, including more time spent with pets as a result of work-from-home circumstances and pricing and availability challenges with their preferred pet foods and treats.
Comments / 0