Zavalla ISD dismisses students early, will reopen Nov. 28th
ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV) - Due to sudden water outages Zavalla ISD has issued an early dismissal for all students at 10 a.m. today. “School is being dismissed at 10:00 a.m. (car riders and bus riders) today due to no water. We were hopeful to finish the day but unfortunately we cannot. We are closed next week (11/21-11/25) We will see you November 28,″ said the superintendent in a post on the Zavalla ISD website.
Angelina College presents holiday production of ‘Babes in Toyland’
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will present the play “Babes in Toyland” this weekend at the Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus. Angelina College Liberal Arts Director Gary Stallard say “it’s really exciting to have this big production.” Stallard said last...
No one harmed after threat to Jacksonville elementary school
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Police say no one was harmed after officers responded to a reported threat to one of the Jacksonville ISD elementary campuses earlier this week. Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said in a Facebook post that the police department received a threat to one of the elementary schools. Law enforcement from across Cherokee County responded within seconds to ensure the kids weren't harmed.
Nacogdoches ISD to ask school board to add incentives for all employees
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas schools are nearly halfway through the school year and Nacogdoches ISD still has many positions vacant across it’s campuses. “The incentive is an acknowledgement… people have been having to do a lot of work to make sure everything is taken care of and covered.”
Lufkin couple place top five in national adoption competition, winning thousands for adoption fees
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Haley and Chris Taylor, a Lufkin couple, decided twelve years ago that they wanted to adopt a child. “The Bible says that those who trust in Jesus are no longer enemies of God but friends of God and children of God,” Chris said. “So, because God’s heart is adoption, we thought one way to imitate the lord is to pursue adoption.”
Salvation Army in Lufkin & Nacogdoches Kicks Off Kettle Campaign
'Tis the season for ringing bells and red aprons. The Salvation Army kicked off its Christmas Red Kettle campaign on Friday at the Brookshire Brothers on University Drive in Nacogdoches and in the Gaslight Plaza in Lufkin. Captain Cavon Phillips presided over the kick-off event in Lufkin while Captain Jenifer...
Lufkin police accepting donations for Blue Santa to buy gifts for children
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Blue Santa is asking for the community’s help to make Christmas special for children in Lufkin. The Lufkin Police Department works with a Lufkin ISD counselor to come up with a list of families in need. Then, Blue Santa buys $100 gifts for more than 50 children every year. If anyone […]
Founder and owner of Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches has died at 89
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sarah McMullan was the founder, owner and managing artistic director of the Lamp-Lite Theater in Nacogdoches. McMullan fell in love with theater at the age of five while performing in a Christmas play. She moved from Mississippi, where she founded Hattiesburg Little Theater, to Nacogdoches. Lamp-Lite...
The Sabine County prankster was the best
Times were slower in the early days of East Texas. Most small towns had a prankster who enjoyed pulling off a good joke on someone. One of the best was Drayton B. Speights from Hemphill who lived near the Palo Gaucho Creek. Drayton and my father-in-law were best of friends...
Nacogdoches, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
NEAL’S POV: Alto is my football state champion
NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. We’re right in the middle of high school football playoff season. I’ve already named my state champion: Alto. Alto is known for great football. This past year an administrator at the school committed an error...
Zavalla water should return soon after pump repaired
ZAVALLA, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Officials in Zavalla say a pump which went down last night from the city’s water well has been repaired. Officials said the well should begin filling back up and residents should have water again soon. “The mayor has contacted the county judge, the emergency management...
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville is planning for a new civic center. After approval from voters, the construction will be paid for by a hotel tax increase. The former Cherokee Ranch Golf Course Clubhouse will be transformed into the new Jacksonville Civic Center. Jacksonville residents voted in...
Football Playoff Schedule
The Center Roughriders will meet the Aubrey Chaparrals for the area championship Saturday, November 19 at 6 p.m. in the Tyler Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Drive in Tyler. Center will be the visiting team. Tickets will be $5 for adults and students. Credit card or debit card only at the gate, no cash. The game will be streamed online at nfhsnetwork. com. Subscribe (in the upper right corner) $11.99 per month.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
Nacogdoches city council approves construction contract to improve park restrooms
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches parks remain pretty busy throughout the year. Playgrounds are filled with children, people taking their dogs on walks, and people using the courtyards. But, there is one facility most parks across town are missing: working public restrooms. “Almost every one of our parks needs a...
Woman shot, killed at Nacogdoches apartment complex
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Around 3:45 a.m. Nacogdoches police responded to a 911 call about a woman that had been shot at an apartment complex. The complex was in the 1600 block of Martinsville St., according to a social media post from the Nacogdoches Police Department. Officers arrived to the scene and located an adult female victim that had been shot and was found to be deceased, the post said.
Trinity County Jail back in compliance with state jail standards
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has removed the Trinity County Jail from its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance resulted from an inspection July 18 and listed violations regarding the jail being over capacity and issues with the meals served. Sheriff Woody Wallace said “it’s the first time...
