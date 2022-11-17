ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis opening NC sports bar this week

By Kayla Morton
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QcYbo_0jDhEmm400

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, and his wife Kelly, are opening a sports bar in Charlotte this week, according to an Instagram post.

The sports bar, Ten58, is set to open Thursday from 6-11 p.m., the post said.

“We appreciate all the love and support we’ve received thus far and hope to see you Thursday and thereafter,” Davis said on Instagram.

The Charlotte Business Journal reported the Davis’ sports bar will be located at 430 W. Fourth Street.

Davis previously said on Instagram that his goal was to make Ten58, named for both his college and NFL numbers, for where fans of Charlotte-area teams, such as the Panthers, Hornets and Charlotte FC, could come enjoy food and drinks and watch area sports.

The Charlotte Business Journal also reported a select number of people will receive special autographed gifts from Davis at the grand opening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Jordan’s 98-yard KO return sparks Louisville past N.C. State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jahwar Jordan scored two touchdowns, one a 98-yard kickoff return, James Turner kicked four field goals and Louisville beat North Carolina State 25-10, Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. Jordan, a sophomore finished with 105 yards in 16 carries His second touchdown, a 2-yard run, gave Louisville a 22-10 lead early in the […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WNCT

No. 13 North Carolina can clinch 10-win season vs Ga Tech

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Coach Mack Brown had been clear he didn’t want to talk about various scenarios for his North Carolina team to clinch its Atlantic Coast Conference division title, only winning. The 13th-ranked Tar Heels have done that and secured a spot in the league championship game. That sets up a new […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

X-rays on Ball’s ankle negative, will miss game vs Cavaliers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — X-rays on LaMelo Ball’s left ankle were negative, but the Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard has already been ruled out of Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Coach Steve Clifford said it is too early to know how much time Ball will miss after spraining the ankle for a second […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Now with Panthers, Mayfield set to face Jackson again

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sometimes, as a motivational technique, a player might make a point of remembering everyone at his position who was drafted ahead of him. It doesn’t seem quite that personal for Lamar Jackson. “I was motivated when it took forever for me to get drafted. That’s all,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Ga. Tech erases 17-point deficit, beats No. 13 UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Zach Gibson threw for 174 yards and Georgia Tech scored 21 unanswered points for a 21-17 road win against No. 13 North Carolina on Saturday. Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 17-0 late in the first half, but started to methodically move the ball. All three of its […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Missing North Carolina man found dead in SC, deputies say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area of Colleton County earlier this week. The man was previously reported missing out of North Carolina on October 14 – law enforcement there were advised the man battled drug addiction and had known mental health […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Winterville police looking for counterfeit suspect

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are looking for a suspect in a counterfeit case. Police said a man who is pictured here entered the Family Dollar at 650 Worthington Rd. in Winterville. He used two counterfeit $100 bills and a counterfeit $50 to add $276 to his financial account. If anyone has seen this […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Carolina Hurricanes: Look into the eye of the fans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We are about a month into the NHL season, and things are heating up. The Carolina Hurricanes faced the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche, for the second time this season. The Canes were not able to get a win in the first game, so they were hoping to get […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

NC State, Louisville eager to get back into ACC win column

North Carolina State (7-3, 3-3 ACC) at Louisville (6-4, 3-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ACC Network) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Louisville by 3 1/2. Series record: Louisville leads 7-4. WHAT’S AT STAKE? This game is about postseason positioning for two bowl-eligible teams from the league’s Atlantic Division. The Wolfpack suffered an unexpected home loss to Boston College […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WNCT

Clark scores 21, N.C. State beats Elon 74-63

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Clark scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Dusan Mahorcic had nine points and 14 rebounds and North Carolina State beat Elon 74-63 on Saturday. Terquavion Smith added 16 points and Casey Morsell had 15 points and eight rebounds for N.C. State (4-0). Smith made four 3-pointers, and Clark and […]
ELON, NC
WNCT

Pirates shine on day one at WVU Invitational

MORGANTOWN, WVa. – East Carolina opened first-day action at the West Virginia Invitational with six athletes posting program Top 10 marks with seven “A” Finalists and currently sits in third place. “It was a great first day,” ECU Head Coach Matt Jabs said. “Team score is not one of our goals this week. Our focus […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

No. 7 Duke races past Delaware 92-58

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 7 Duke raced past Delaware for a 92-58 victory Friday night behind 18 points from Kyle Filipowski. Filipowski made 7 of 13 shots and had eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (3-1). Tyrese Proctor added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, while Mark Mitchell had 12 […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Surprising Duke looks to turn the tables on Pittsburgh

Duke (7-3, 4-2 ACC) at Pittsburgh (6-4, 3-3), Saturday, noon EST (ACC Network) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Pittsburgh by 7 1/2. Series record: Pittsburgh leads 16-9. WHAT’S AT STAKE? The Blue Devils keep adding to what has already been a strong debut season for first-year coach Mike Elko. Duke is bowl eligible for the first […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
25K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy