ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumrall, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Three injured in crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Saturday, November 19. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. near mile-marker 78. Two cars were in the median, one with minor damage and the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 29 in Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Highway 29 near Ellisville on Friday, November 18. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the highway about half a mile south of Ellisville. […]
ELLISVILLE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

MHP Investigating Deadly 3-Vehicle Crash In Lamar County

On Wednesday, November 16, at approximately 5:37 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 42 in Lamar County. A 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by 57-year-old Russel Coleman of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 42 when it collided with a 2005 Ford Explorer driven by 25-year-old Hector Mayo of Petal, that was also driving west on Highway 42, and a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Beau Trahan of Columbia.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Southern Miss to start search for new provost

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern MIss is on the hunt _ again _ to fill an on-campus leadership role, this time for the Office of Provost. “Listening sessions” are scheduled to begin Nov. 30, giving faculty and staff an opportunity for input. LISTENING SESSIONS BEGIN NOVEMBER 30, GIVING FACULTY...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 18-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 18-20) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Highland Village Holiday Stroll – Friday – Jackson Experience a winter wonderland at Highland Village. There will be a holiday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Leakesville business named Mississippi Logger of the Year

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville logging business was named the 2022 Outstanding Logger of the Year by the Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA). At MFA’s Annual Meeting, David Harvison and Randy McInnis were presented with a handmade wooden log truck and monogrammed jackets as the owners of Timberline Trucking, Inc./D&R Logging, Inc. Harvison and McInnis […]
LEAKESVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot reaches $400,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 has increased to $400,000. The jackpot was last hit on October 11. One player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond. Starting Sunday, November 20, Cash Pop will offer Mississippi Lottery players a new draw-game option, where it […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oddee

Celebrate National Mississippi Day with the States Weird Laws

Did you know you cohabitating is illegal in Mississippi?. Mississippi day is celebrated on November 30th each year, starting with 2017. Here are a bunch of weird laws to celebrate Mississippi day. Illegitimate Children. This is one weird law but if you are a parent to an illegitimate child, then...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg cellist to represent Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 12-year-old Ian Gonzalez has been playing the cello since he was a toddler. “I’ve been playing since I was three, and then when I was four, I started taking lessons,” Ian said. “It’s very difficult. A lot of practicing goes into it.”
HATTIESBURG, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

11th annual Holiday Expo held in downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg held Saturday its 11th annual Holiday Expo at the Train Depot in downtown. The event featured vendors from all over the Pine Belt, activities for kids and plenty of opportunities to do Christmas shopping. “I love seeing the community come together and all the people...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy