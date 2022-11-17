Read full article on original website
Three injured in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people were injured in a crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Saturday, November 19. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. near mile-marker 78. Two cars were in the median, one with minor damage and the […]
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 29 in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Highway 29 near Ellisville on Friday, November 18. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the highway about half a mile south of Ellisville. […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Investigating Deadly 3-Vehicle Crash In Lamar County
On Wednesday, November 16, at approximately 5:37 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 42 in Lamar County. A 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by 57-year-old Russel Coleman of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 42 when it collided with a 2005 Ford Explorer driven by 25-year-old Hector Mayo of Petal, that was also driving west on Highway 42, and a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Beau Trahan of Columbia.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss to start search for new provost
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern MIss is on the hunt _ again _ to fill an on-campus leadership role, this time for the Office of Provost. “Listening sessions” are scheduled to begin Nov. 30, giving faculty and staff an opportunity for input. LISTENING SESSIONS BEGIN NOVEMBER 30, GIVING FACULTY...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 18-20
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 18-20) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Highland Village Holiday Stroll – Friday – Jackson Experience a winter wonderland at Highland Village. There will be a holiday […]
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle accident tied up Mississippi 42 near the border of Perry-Forrest counties
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 42 just shy of the Perry County line tied up traffic early Wednesday night. The accident, which involved a pair of pickup trucks near the intersection of Mississippi 42 east and Hensarling Road around 7 p.m., drew a slew of first responders, directing traffic and providing other help.
Police say this Mississippi woman was trying to hire assassin in murder-for-hire plot
Police say they thwarted a Mississippi woman’s plot to hire an assassin to kill on of her acquaintances. On Friday, November 18, 2022, Hattiesburg Police arrested and charged Shameka Hall, 42, of Hattiesburg, in a murder-for-hire plot. Hall was taken into custody Friday morning, and charged with one count...
Mississippi man gets 25-year prison sentence for 2018 DUI fatal crash
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for an aggravated DUI crash that killed one and injured another in 2018. James Dakota Mooney, of Adams County, was sentenced to 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with 15 years to serve and the remaining balance suspended.
NOLA.com
Historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi will be replaced. Well, eventually.
For six months, a 1930s-era bridge on a rural highway that connects New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been closed, negatively impacting businesses and prolonging travel times for thousands of daily drivers. Help is on the way - but it won't come anytime soon. The Louisiana Department of...
Leakesville business named Mississippi Logger of the Year
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville logging business was named the 2022 Outstanding Logger of the Year by the Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA). At MFA’s Annual Meeting, David Harvison and Randy McInnis were presented with a handmade wooden log truck and monogrammed jackets as the owners of Timberline Trucking, Inc./D&R Logging, Inc. Harvison and McInnis […]
Execution date set for Mississippi man accused of killing teen in 2000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court set an execution date for the man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl in 2000. According to court documents, a December 14 execution date has been set for Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. Prosecutors said Loden kidnapped Leesa Marie Gray, who was stranded on the side of a […]
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot reaches $400,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The jackpot for Thursday night’s Mississippi Match 5 has increased to $400,000. The jackpot was last hit on October 11. One player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond. Starting Sunday, November 20, Cash Pop will offer Mississippi Lottery players a new draw-game option, where it […]
WLOX
Oklahoma inmate who escaped through jail roof captured after chase in Mississippi
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate who escaped through the roof of an Oklahoma jail was captured after a police chase ended in Madison County, Mississippi. Thomas Wesley Cofer, along with another inmate, escaped from the Choctaw County Jail in Oklahoma on Tuesday. The other inmate, Tyler Charles Payne,...
wtva.com
Interview: Oncologist weighs in on status of lung cancer in Mississippi
Dr. Raymond Osarogiagbon is an oncologist in Memphis. He joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about the status of lung cancer and its survival rate in Mississippi.
Oddee
Celebrate National Mississippi Day with the States Weird Laws
Did you know you cohabitating is illegal in Mississippi?. Mississippi day is celebrated on November 30th each year, starting with 2017. Here are a bunch of weird laws to celebrate Mississippi day. Illegitimate Children. This is one weird law but if you are a parent to an illegitimate child, then...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg cellist to represent Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 12-year-old Ian Gonzalez has been playing the cello since he was a toddler. “I’ve been playing since I was three, and then when I was four, I started taking lessons,” Ian said. “It’s very difficult. A lot of practicing goes into it.”
magnoliastatelive.com
Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
The Mysterious Disappearance Of Rasheem Carter: Mississippi Man’s Family Wants Answers
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, a Black man from Mississippi went missing on Oct. 2 in Taylorsville. His family now wants answers. The post The Mysterious Disappearance Of Rasheem Carter: Mississippi Man’s Family Wants Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
WDAM-TV
11th annual Holiday Expo held in downtown Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg held Saturday its 11th annual Holiday Expo at the Train Depot in downtown. The event featured vendors from all over the Pine Belt, activities for kids and plenty of opportunities to do Christmas shopping. “I love seeing the community come together and all the people...
