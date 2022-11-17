‘Project Blue Light’ brings community together in support of fallen police officers

SP{RINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department held a ‘Project Blue Light’ ceremony outside of the Pearl Street headquarters Wednesday to honor and remember fallen officers.

‘Project Blue Light’ is a nation wide recognition project for officers who have died in the line of duty. Wednesday night the community came together showing off their blue lights to display their support for police officers.

“I think it’s important for people to see how we stick together and how we really appreciate those that have given the ultimate sacrifice and the sacrifice that the offers make everyday,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Claprood.

Since its inception in1988, ‘Project Blue Light’ has been embraced by the law enforcement community and the families of fallen officers as a day of remembrance and recognition for the people who have paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities.

Family members, such as Maura Schiavina, the sister of fallen Springfield Police Officer Michael Schiavina, were given the opportunity to shine a blue light on the hero in their lives whose life was cut short.

“We always come together through this blue light memorial in respect to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and in respect to the families who have lost those loved ones who proudly and courageously and compassionately wore those badges, said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

‘Project Blue Light’ now burns bright in the hearts of the nearly 15,000 surviving families of America’s fallen law enforcement officers. Most recently, for the officers who were killed on the line of duty in Bristol, Connecticut.

“They face dangers and risk their lives for other people and it’s important. It’s great to see the community come out and say we understand and we appreciate it,” said Claprood.

During the ceremony Springfield Police Department also unveiled a new memorial to honor the countless lives cut too short.

