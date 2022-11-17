Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air
A suspended employee of an Iowa nursing home brought a gun to work in September and waved it in the air while threatening to “take care” of a problem with a colleague, according to state inspectors. Two workers who witnessed the incident did not immediately report it but first went to another meeting and then […] The post Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]
Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days
IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
KCJJ
IC Police: Elderly shoplifter hid booze in his walker
Iowa City Police say an elderly shoplifter tried to hide a bottle of booze inside his walker. Arrest records indicate 67-year-old Thomas Alan Armstrong of the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street entered the 1st Avenue Hy-Vee just before 2:30pm on November 8th, grabbed a $16.99 bottle of Smirnoff Vodka, stuck it in the seat of his walker and left the store without paying.
KCJJ
IC cash advance employee accused of defrauding company by creating fake loans
An employee at an Iowa City cash advance company is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business by creating fake loans. Iowa City Police say the scheme saw 35-year-old Niastarra Conley of Marion create fraudulent loans in the names of her friends and family while working at Advance America on 1st Avenue between December of 2021 and January of 2022. The loan recipients would reportedly close down their accounts after receiving the money, preventing Advance America from recouping the debt. Conley allegedly falsified employment history and financial information when creating the loans.
KCRG.com
2 dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
While the Thanksgiving meal program called "Operation Give Birds" started as a prank, it's grown into a true holiday tradition for good. Grundy Center wins a state football title, WACO falls just short. Updated: 4 hours ago. "I wanted to see zeroes on the game clock it was just an...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of keeping brand new BMW rented from Iowa City company for over two years
Iowa City Police say a Cedar Rapids man failed to return a brand new BMW he borrowed from an Iowa City car rental agency two years ago, leading to his arrest on theft charges. Investigators say 36-year-old Terry Gantt of Bridgit Court SE rented a 2021 BMW from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Highway 1 West on December 16th, 2020, with a listed return date of December 21st. Gantt allegedly cancelled the credit card he used to rent the vehicle, then failed to return it.
KCJJ
Two IC business organizations to merge
Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
KCRG.com
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really know what her history had been..." Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests. Updated: 3 hours ago. "THey didn't...
ourquadcities.com
Parents seek help to find missing Muscatine man
The parents of Trevor Wixom ask for help to find their 21-year-old son, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network and Muscatine Police. He is 5’9” tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair. He has a scar on his chest from open-heart surgery and small scars from chest tube sites.
Daily Iowan
Indie band Slaughter Beach, Dog rocks Gabe’s
Slaughter Beach, Dog, an indie-rock band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, have amassed millions of fans with their sincere tone and echoey, delicate guitar. When Gabe’s filled with concertgoers Thursday night, it seemed like most of them were already fans. The upstairs venue — a dark room with a short stage...
iowa.media
Those ‘furries’ who don’t exist dance, kiss at Bettendorf Middle School
For the last year or so a number of students and teachers from schools across the country — and Iowa — have discussed the presence of “furries” in schools. Whether they exist or not seems to be a point of contention for some. The Iowa Standard...
KCJJ
IC woman wanted for skipping OWI hearing arrested after crashing car into tree
An Iowa City woman wanted by police for allegedly skipping a court date on a drunk driving charge has been arrested after police say she crashed her car into a tree in another impaired driving incident. Iowa City Police were called to the intersection of Wayne Avenue and William Street...
97X Broadcasts from West Locust HyVee on Saturday
Saturday, November 19th from 11a-1pm Bill Stage will be broadcasting from the West Locust Hyvee Davenport location to talk about their pharmacy!. They've got convenient free prescription delivery right to your door. With automatic prescription refills, you can sign up and never run out again with repeat refills automatically. Get your prescriptions via mail in 3-5 business days.
KCJJ
IC man accused of shoplifting hundreds of dollars in merchandise over the course of two months from downtown department store
An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from a downtown Iowa City department store over the course of two months. 27-year-old Amos Gotoe Lavela of the Town & Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 5:45 Wednesday night. Iowa City Police say Lavela entered the Washington Street Target on 26 different occasions between September 20th and November 9th, stealing $517.76 worth of merchandise. Lavela also allegedly attempted to steal another $109.96 in items in that same time frame.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect had heroin, meth, packaging, police allege
A 38-year-old Davenport man faces drug-related charges after police allege they found methamphetamine, heroin and packaging material in his residence. Paul Parrow Jr., whose address also is listed as Rock Island, faces three felony charges of controlled substance violation and three felony charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say.
KCRG.com
Efforts are underway to bring a senior center to Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Efforts are ongoing to bring a senior center to Cedar Rapids. The city hasn’t had a dedicated facility since the 2008 flood. A temporary solution is underway as the city is in the early phases of planning for a multigenerational facility that would fill the void.
KCJJ
CR man arrested after early morning police chase in IC
A Cedar Rapids man is behind bars after Iowa City Police say he led them on a brief chase early Saturday morning. Arrest records indicate officers attempted to pull over a 2011 Chevy Camero near Highway 1 and Riverside Drive just before 2am. The vehicle reportedly failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens, and fled at speeds up to 90 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone toward Orchard Street.
Man Guilty of Cedar Rapids Shooting’s Chilling Response To Verdict
Dimione Walker of Coralville has been convicted of first-degree murder. His response to his conviction might make chills go down your spine. Seven months ago, Walker was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a Cedar Rapids night club. As we previously reported, on April 10th violence broke out at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge. Three people were killed and nine injured as a result of the incident, reports confirm.
