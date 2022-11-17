Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
CIF football playoff scores for semifinal round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 18
It’s a very big night of high school football in Orange County as teams compete in the semifinal round of the CIF playoffs. The teams will be out to secure a berth in next weekend’s CIF finals. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your scores throughout tonight. Then check back tonight and Saturday for coverage of the semifinals on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Northwood earns second straight trip to CIF finals with dominating effort
Northwood players celebrate after Friday night’s semifinal victory. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman). Northwood High School football players and coaches were expecting a battle from second-seeded Vista Del Lago in the semifinal round of the CIF Division 8 playoffs Friday night at Irvine Stadium. Vista Del Lago was coming off...
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills vs. Dana Hills in final of Luis Macias Tourney; Friday night OC highlights
SAN JUAN HILLS 59, TUSTIN 42: The Staillions remained undefeated in the Luis Macias Tournament and advanced into the championship game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. vs. Dana Hills at Santa Ana High School. Trey Webb scored 12 points, Mason Hodges had 11 points, Jack Monarek had 10 points to lead...
localocnews.com
Thursday and Friday schedule for Luis Macias Boys Basketball Tournament at Santa Ana
The Luis Macias Boys Basketball Tournament at Santa Ana High School continues on Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18 with pool play games, according to Saints Coach Zach Johnson. The tournament wraps up on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Santa Ana High School with the championship at 3:30 p.m. There...
localocnews.com
JSerra Football Seeks New Leadership, Parts Ways with Head Coach Scott McKnight
localocnews.com
TVT, Portola, Santa Margarita and Pacifica Christian notch Thursday victories
TARBUT V’ TORAH 52, LA QUINTA 50: Isaac Joelson sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to help Tarbut V’Torah defeat La Quinta in the Luis Macias Tournament at Santa Ana High School Thursday night. Joelson made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Yonah Light added nine points to help TVT (1-2) avenge last year’s loss to La Quinta in the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs.
localocnews.com
Visit Newport Beach Launches 2022 Holiday Campaign
We all know the holiday song “Let It Snow,” and the belting “Let It Go” number from the movie “Frozen. Visit Newport Beach offers a new tag line for their 2022 holiday campaign that combines both those titles: “Let It Glow,” which shines a light on the experiences in Newport Beach for travelers to make the destination their home for the holidays.
localocnews.com
Chance Theater presents Stand-Up Tuesday
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will host a new stand-up comedy series presented by Prayer Dudz – Stand-Up Tuesdays. This new stand-up comedy series, hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence (best known for playing Big Mike from the NBC hit series “Chuck”), will have its next performance on Tuesday, October 18th with an exciting comedy line-up that includes headliner Scott Wood, featured performer Laura Hayden, and opener Kurt Swann.
localocnews.com
Salt & Straw Ice Cream Opens ‘Scoop Shop’ in Newport Beach
“A day without ice cream is a day without sunshine.”. That’s a quote from me, and you’re welcome to borrow it. Yes, I’m an ice cream fan, dating to back to my childhood when I’d go to Thrifty’s Drugstore and order a double scoop of pistachio and strawberry whenever I could talk my dad out of a quarter.
localocnews.com
Ashleigh Aitken wins campaign for Mayor of Anaheim
Former federal prosecutor Ashleigh Aitken has won the election for Anaheim Mayor. Aitken leads her nearest competitor by more than 5,000 votes and that margin is expected to grow as more ballots are counted. Upon being sworn-in, Aitken will be the first woman Mayor in Anaheim’s 152-year history. Anaheim is...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, November 18, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, November 18, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Highs are expected to remain 70s through next week. 1861 The first...
localocnews.com
The Leapfrog Group issues Top “A” Grade to Anaheim and Irvine Medical Centers for patient safety
Kaiser Permanente Anaheim and Irvine medical centers received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022. This national distinction recognizes these two medical centers’ achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an...
localocnews.com
Los Angeles Angels player David Fletcher to host Second Annual Poker Tournament benefiting Summer Harvest Food 4 Kids
Summer Harvest Food 4 Kids, a local non-profit founded by this year’s Seal Beach Christmas Parade grand marshall, Amy Payne, is presenting its Second Annual Poker Tournament hosted by fan-favorite Los Angeles Angel David Fletcher. The event will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, featuring a fun evening of poker play, food, and prizes, a VIP meet and greet with Fletcher, and a silent auction.
localocnews.com
Valerie Amezcua makes history with historic mayoral victory in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA – School Boardmember and longtime community leader Valerie Amezcua has won the election for Santa Ana Mayor. Amezcua will be the first woman to serve as Mayor in the city’s history. In responding to her electoral victory, Amezcua released the following statement:. “I’m honored by...
localocnews.com
Shop local in Santa Ana this Small Business Saturday
Travel Santa Ana, the city’s tourism promotion organization, recently debuted its first-ever brand campaign, “Proud Santanero,” featuring artists and artisans who both live and work in Santa Ana and whose identities are inherently tied to the vibrant city. Each person and place is unique and collectively they weave together making Santa Ana a community that is united by originality.
localocnews.com
Council Nixes Letter Against ‘Unreasonable’ Pay Raises for Deputy Sheriffs
localocnews.com
John Wayne Airport offers Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Tips
As the busy holiday travel season quickly approaches, airports across the country are anticipating another year of record passenger volume. The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the most heavily traveled periods, and passengers traveling through John Wayne Airport (JWA) between Friday, November 18 and Monday, November 28 will experience higher-than-normal passenger traffic.
localocnews.com
Lakewood’s Teddy Bear Trees make shopping special!
Since 1995, children from families enrolled in Project Shepherd have hung their holiday gift wishes in the form of paper bear ornaments on “Teddy Bear Trees” in the hopes of having them filled by an anonymous “Santa.”. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16, Teddy Bear Trees will be displayed...
localocnews.com
Santa Ana’s Westview House affordable housing project breaks ground
On Nov. 2, the City of Santa Ana joined Community Development Partners and other project partners – including the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, the State of California Department of Housing and Community Development, the County of Orange, the Orange County Housing Finance Trust, and Mercy House – in breaking ground on the Westview House affordable housing community at Westminster Avenue and Fairview Street. Westview House will provide 85 affordable units of 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments and includes a local residency preference for Santa Ana families. Seventy-five (75%) of the units will be affordable to extremely low-income households earning no more than 30% of the Area Median Income.
localocnews.com
Katrina Foley wins reelection to Orange County Board of Supervisors
Supervisor Katrina Foley has won her reelection campaign for Orange County Supervisor, securing a four year term representing District 5. Supervisor Foley is the first Democratic woman ever to be elected and the first to be reelected to the Board, following her historic victory in a special election in 2021.
