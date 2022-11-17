ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Votes still coming in Faulkner County race

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — Election Day may be over and the voting machines put away, but the work isn't over yet— not until every last vote is counted. "We go until after Election Day," said Laura Wiles, Election Coordinator for Faulkner County. "We do everything to get an election ready for voters in Faulkner County."
talkbusiness.net

$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
CONWAY, AR
mysaline.com

Prohibited Hunting, FTA, and DWI in Saline County Mugshots on 11182022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas

BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas

(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KFOR

‘You’re drunk, go home’: 8-pt buck freed from garage

A homeowner in Benton, Arkansas captured video of an 8-point buck in her garage, with its antlers stuck in shelves. When an animal control officer freed him, the buck just fell over, as if it fainted, while accidentally opening the garage refrigerator with his antlers as he fell.
BENTON, AR
THV11

Little Rock police search for runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on November 16. She is described as being about 5'3" in height in weighing about 175 pounds. Anyone who may have...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

April Bennett named President of Baptist Health Medical Center in Conway

Baptist Health named April Bennett, MSN, CHFP, RN, as the new president of Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway. The announcement was made Thursday (Nov. 17). Serving as the hospital’s chief nursing officer since 2020, Bennett has supported the opening and expansion of multiple specialties including the hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation unit, intermediate care unit and medical/surgical unit as well as the opening of a new intensive care unit and medical/surgical unit.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Marriott Hotel franchise is heading to Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff city leaders have long wondered what to do with a hotel that's become an eyesore over the last few years— but this week, they found a solution. The Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey announced that the Courtyard by Marriott...
PINE BLUFF, AR

