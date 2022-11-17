Read full article on original website
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
What Alabama players said about the Iron Bowl after Saturday’s win
Attention tends to turn quickly in the state of Alabama on the weekend before Thanksgiving. Alabama playing Austin Peay? Auburn facing Western Kentucky? When the Iron Bowl is next up, whatever happens in those games has a shelf life of mere minutes. That was the case again Saturday when the...
University of Alabama Beats Auburn, Collects 566,000 Pounds During Food Drive
The University of Alabama collected more than half a million pounds of food during its annual Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign to benefit the West Alabama Food Bank. The UA group celebrated Friday morning at the Northport food bank when they learned the Capstone collected 565,983 pounds of food this year, beating Auburn University's group collecting 516,611 pounds.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex
Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
Nick Saban: Criticism From Former Alabama Players 'Breaks My Heart'
It's been a down season for the Alabama football team, at least by the Crimson Tide's incredibly lofty standards. While most teams might celebrate an 8-2 start to the year and a No. 8 national ranking, it's panic time in Tuscaloosa, as the Crimson Tide won't play in the SEC championship game and ...
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama’s special teams... Not so special anymore?
Nick Saban’s early years in Alabama featured some great play on special teams, with Leigh Tiffin at kicker and Javier Arenas being the best return man in the country. The 2009 season, his first championship, was largely dependent on those two guys, as well as the iconic Rocky Block to keep the season alive. Even P.J. Fitzgerald turned into a strong, steady punter in that final season.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
Your West Alabama Wednesday Outlook
1) Federal prosecutors called several witnesses, including two special agents in the kidnapping trial of Derick Brown going on at the downtown Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse. The agents discussed Derick Brown’s timeline based on surveillance videos around the area where three-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney was taken in 2019. The court then heard testimony from a fourteen-year-old who said Stallworth and Brown talked to her at an area middle school and offered her candy the day Cupcake was kidnapped. These witnesses and more all placed Brown in the vicinity.
Three Things to Know For Your Tuesday in West Alabama
1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
Food Truck Thursday: Dixieland Funnel Cakes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The truck that houses the “funnel cake of the Crimson Tide” stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. Dixieland Funnel Cakes has been up and running since 2018 and is owned and operated by John Miller. The truck is the only funnel cake maker […]
Bryant-Denny Stadium Game Day Forecast Plus Temperature Guide
Temperatures across Alabama have been considerably below the average for many days now and will continue to be that way through the weekend into Monday. Today, just before sunrise Tuscaloosa was at 27 degrees. Crimson Tide Game Day Outlook. Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will host Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny...
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
pelhamplus.com
Blunt Advice For Current Players From Former Alabama Star!
There is some concern that Alabama supporters and athletes will have a tough time connecting with one another in 2022. In spite of sky-high expectations, this season’s installment of the show has largely disappointed. There are still two games left in the season, but the Crimson Tide have already...
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa
C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
Bham Now
10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20
It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
First-Ever Holiday ‘Retail Trail’ Open House Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa Next Week
Restaurants and stores in downtown Tuscaloosa will be showcased next week during the first-ever Retail Trail open house, a new concept set to debut Monday when the Tinsel Trail returns to Government Plaza. Every year, local businesses and decorate sponsored Christmas trees for the Tinsel Trail, which benefits Tuscaloosa's One...
wvtm13.com
Man charged in death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A man is charged with capital murder in the death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa. According to a news release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD), Zoe Michael Jr., 29, was arrested and is in custody. The TPD says officers were called to a house...
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City Schools begin paying teacher interns
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s no secret there’s a teacher shortage in Alabama schools, but the Tuscaloosa city school district is testing a pilot program to see if it helps fill the gap. City school superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says a few other states are doing this and that is paying their teacher interns to help shore up the teacher shortage. It starts in January of next year.
