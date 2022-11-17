Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Minor Crash, Domestic Disturbance, and more in Leake
2:49 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a minor two-vehicle accident that occurred in the parking lot of Popeyes. No one was injured. 3:34 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Revere Rd. 3:38 p.m. – Carthage...
Carjacked grandparent’s vehicle found in Lauderdale County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at school in Jackson was located on Lauderdale County. The suspect ran out from a wooded area east of Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect didn’t display a weapon, but he threatened to use […]
Water giveaway held in Jackson ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and WRBJ 97.7 are helping to get clean water to people. Stokes, State Representative Debra Gibbs and 97.7 staff were handing out water Saturday on Bailey Avenue. The radio station was able to gather more than 100 pallets of water from donations made by other radio […]
Jackson police pick up 2021 murder suspect in New York
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrived back in the city after picking up a wanted murder suspect from New York on Friday, November 18. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said officers picked up Brock T. Williams Jr. from Oswego, New York, on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Williams was wanted in connection to […]
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 18, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 9:03 AM on November 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of 18th Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
WAPT
Video: Doing the turkey dance at Turkey Drive 16
JACKSON, Miss. — Turkey Drive 16 kicked off to a great start Thursday. As of 3:45 p.m., over 630 turkeys were donated at three Kroger stores in Madison, Brandon and Jackson. The annual drive has also collected more than $9,600 in cash and online donations. The Kroger on Highway...
WTOK-TV
Threefoot Wellness turkey give away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Threefoot Wellness was out today at Dumont Plaza handing out free turkeys and educating the public on the recent medical marijuana bill. On January 26, 2022, the Mississippi legislature approved senate bill 2095, the “Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.”. The Mississippi department of health and Threefoot Wellness...
Fire breaks out at abandoned Jackson motel
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned motel on Friday, November 18. The fire happened at Hotel O on Highway 80 near Ellis Avenue. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department said there weren’t any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WTOK-TV
Ricky Hood talks about protecting the community
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In light of recent shootings in Meridian, a local community leader is speaking out about the importance of community involvement, transparency and safety. Ricky Hood from the Boys & Girls Club said he doesn’t want children to feel unsafe at any moment and is calling for...
abc17news.com
Mississippi family dealing with sewage overflow in backyard
JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A west Jackson family is dealing with a smelly case of raw sewage in their backyard. A sign that says, “Caution: sewage overflow; avoid bodily contact with water,” was placed by the city a few feet away from Chessica Winford’s backyard in the Queens neighborhood. She said city workers placed the warning there because of the chronic sewage issue.
WTOK-TV
MHS had a brief lockdown and “controlled movement” Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 17-year-old shooting victim was a student at Meridian High School and Friday the school went on lockdown for a brief time. They also remained on what they call “controlled movement”. That means they limited movement to inside of school buildings only. They released a statement saying, “This is strictly a safety precaution due to events that took place in the city last night.”
Grandfather accused of shooting grandson inside Byram home
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man accused of shooting his 18-year-old grandson. The shooting happened at a home along the Siwell Road Corridor around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Police said the unidentified suspect was arrested for aggravated assault/domestic violence. He is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center. According […]
WAPT
Altercation leads to one woman shot, JPD investigating
Jackson police are investigating an aggravated assault case. According to officials, the dispute occurred Thursday evening in the 100 block of Maple Street. JPD said a female was shot once in the leg by friends during an altercation. The names of the suspect(s) and victim are unknown at this time,...
breezynews.com
Gas Prices Keep Falling, Neshoba the Cheapest Locally
Gas prices have dropped below $3 a gallon in some parts of Mississippi. AAA says Panola County has the lowest countywide average price, right around 3 bucks. The statewide average has fallen to around $3.16. Locally, Neshoba County continues to offer the best bargains at the pumps. Gas there is averaging around $3.15 but some drivers have been paying less than $3. The auto club says it’s a good bit more expensive in Leake and Attala counties where the average price is running from around ten cents to as much as 20 cents above the statewide figure.
Neshoba Democrat
Hospital to purchase Holland store site
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion during its Nov. 7 meeting to authorize Neshoba County General Hospital and Nursing Home to purchase the property at the corner of Holland Avenue and Dallas Street. The cost will be $200,000. This is the site of the old Medical Supply Store. County...
WDAM-TV
Gov. Reeves wants to allocate funds to train ‘guardians’ in case of school shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi and Jackson Association of Educators are speaking out about one of the items on Governor Reeves’ legislative wish list. The governor wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money in arming “guardians” to “be trained to provide armed intervention in the event of an active shooter threat.”
WLBT
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
WAPT
Governor wants lawmakers to crack down on those who flee from police
PEARL, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves wants Mississippi lawmakers to crack down on those who flee from police. He wants more jail time for drivers who don't pull over. Pearl officials said their officers will continue chasing suspects, and they like the tools the governor want to give them for police who refuse to pull over. The Pearl Police Department has now added some of its own, installing "PIT maneuver" bumpers to its police vehicles. The rounded front ends will enable trained officers to cause fleeing cars to wreck.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Truck Recovered Quickly By JPD After Armed Carjacking; Suspects Still At Large
The City of Jackson Facebook page shared a thank you to Jackson police after their quick response to an armed carjacking. According to The City of Jackson, Wednesday evening at 5:27 p.m., Jackson police received a call about an armed carjacking on Woodview Drive. When officers arrived on scene 12...
WLBT
Woman takes to social media after she’s told JPD doesn’t have manpower to recover stolen vehicle
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman says dispatchers told her JPD didn’t have the manpower to retrieve her sons’ stolen truck, only to have it picked up hours later after her social media post prompted Chief James Davis to get involved. On Wednesday afternoon, Jan Schaefer took to...
