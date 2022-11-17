ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

Beavercreek address tight budget concerns after election results

By Caroline Morse
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7vpN_0jDhE0gZ00

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Beavercreek City officials are already planning on what’s to come next in 2023 after the recent and projected election outcomes tightened their budget.

Beavercreek is one of three cities across Ohio that do not levy an income tax so they operate like a township. In May, a proposed income tax was rejected for the third time in a decade and now, a proposed police levy that would increase property taxes was also rejected.

Beavercreek’s city manager says the city feels like their hands are tied.

“They are because we’ve been told no on income tax and now we’ve been told no on property tax, if additional revenue is not received, it will lead to cuts,” Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum said.

Beavercreek staff say their 2023 budget is being challenged on many levels, forcing staff to potentially make critical decisions. The city does not operate on income tax and solely relies on property taxes, leaving the budget tighter than ever as the city continues to grow.

“Of every one dollar that is on your property tax, the city’s portion of that is 16 cents per dollar,” said Landrum. “The property tax levies that we ask for, 100-percent of what we ask for comes to us.”

The rejected one-percent income tax levy in May of 2022 and 2020 would’ve raised approximately $12-million in its first year and replaced five other existing property tax levies. The most recently rejected police levy would’ve raised $4-million annually for the police department.

The current road levy is projected to pass, but results won’t be announced until Tuesday, November 22. With Beavercreek voters historically turning down proposed income or property tax levies, Landrum says the city’s future is hanging in the balance.

“We have to have the resources to provide the level of services residents say they want, it’s just a matter of realizing what they say they want and the cost associated with it,” said Landrum.

Funds from the 2.5-mill police levy would’ve been used to maintain and increase service levels, hire five new officers, buy and maintain equipment and provide long-term funding for new police facilities. The levy would’ve raised property taxes by $87.50 per $100,000 of appraised value beginning in January 2023.

The 2.15-mill street levy beginning in 2023, if approved, will raise property taxes by $75.25 per $100,000 of home value. Money from the levy would allow the city to increase service levels and hire five new employees.

Beavercreek’s Public Service Division maintains 577 lane miles of streets across nearly 28 square miles across the city.

On Monday, November 21st, Beavercreek city officials will be discussing the police budget for 2023. Residents do have a chance to give their input on budgetary concerns until December 12th, when the city will adopt the 2023 budget.

For full access to the proposed 2023 budget, click here.

In Wednesday night’s meeting, Public Administrative Services Director Mike Thonnerieux explained the budget presented is data showing the road levy not passing. The visible green text in the budget presents what the levy funding would be used for if it does pass.

