The Associated Press

FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday. FIFA revealed its earnings to officials from more than 200 of its members. It is $1 billion more than income from the previous commercial cycle linked to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The extra income was buoyed by commercial deals with the World Cup host country. Qatar Energy joined as a top-tier sponsor, and new third-tier sponsors include Qatari bank QNB and telecoms firm Ooredoo. FIFA also added second-tier sponsor deals this year from financial platform crypto.com and a blockchain provider — its first new American sponsor in more than a decade.
The Metrowest Daily News

Why I’m not watching the soccer World Cup this year

As an Englishman, to quote Ted Lasso’s Dani Rojas, “football is life,” and the World Cup is a global festival where we all get to celebrate together once every four years. I can still picture the duvet cover, which I loved, celebrating the Mexico 1986 tournament. I remember the devastating news when England was beaten by West Germany on penalty kicks in 1990. And just four years ago, here at Temple Shir Tikva, we watched the...
The Independent

‘They only talk about who won’: Eric Dier dismisses style concerns in favour of on and off pitch progress

If any player in the current England squad has even the slightest bone to pick with Gareth Southgate, it might be Eric Dier.The Tottenham Hotspur defender has won his place back now, coming in from the cold just in time for a World Cup in scorching temperatures, but he was overlooked for the last major international tournament. Before his return to the set-up in September, Dier’s most recent call-up had come 18 months earlier, not long before the run to the Euro 2020 final that he watched from the sofa.Not that Dier is bitter, though. Far from it, in...

