Sehrawat named India U-19 Women's captain for T20 series against New Zealand
The series is part of India's build-up towards the inaugural Under-19 T20 World Cup
US returns to World Cup against Wales after 8-year wait
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Yusuf Musah were 11 years old the last time the United States took the field in a World Cup match. On the 3,066th day after that loss in Brazil, the Americans return to soccer's showcase with a new-look team dreaming lofty goals and hoping for actual ones.
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
Qatar Will Let Fans Drink Alcohol at World Cup Games if They Pay $22K
The World Cup organizers have now banned sales within stadium grounds with only 48 hours before World Cup games kick off in the Gulf state.
FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday. FIFA revealed its earnings to officials from more than 200 of its members. It is $1 billion more than income from the previous commercial cycle linked to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The extra income was buoyed by commercial deals with the World Cup host country. Qatar Energy joined as a top-tier sponsor, and new third-tier sponsors include Qatari bank QNB and telecoms firm Ooredoo. FIFA also added second-tier sponsor deals this year from financial platform crypto.com and a blockchain provider — its first new American sponsor in more than a decade.
Why I’m not watching the soccer World Cup this year
As an Englishman, to quote Ted Lasso’s Dani Rojas, “football is life,” and the World Cup is a global festival where we all get to celebrate together once every four years. I can still picture the duvet cover, which I loved, celebrating the Mexico 1986 tournament. I remember the devastating news when England was beaten by West Germany on penalty kicks in 1990. And just four years ago, here at Temple Shir Tikva, we watched the...
‘They only talk about who won’: Eric Dier dismisses style concerns in favour of on and off pitch progress
If any player in the current England squad has even the slightest bone to pick with Gareth Southgate, it might be Eric Dier.The Tottenham Hotspur defender has won his place back now, coming in from the cold just in time for a World Cup in scorching temperatures, but he was overlooked for the last major international tournament. Before his return to the set-up in September, Dier’s most recent call-up had come 18 months earlier, not long before the run to the Euro 2020 final that he watched from the sofa.Not that Dier is bitter, though. Far from it, in...
