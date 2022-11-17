Read full article on original website
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (ankle) week-to-week with Grade 1 sprain
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is week-to-week after sufering a Grade 1 ankle sprain. Morant is expected to miss some time after Memphis' superstar suffered an ankle sprain on Friday night. Expect Tyus Jones to fill in at point guard until Morant is ready to return. According to Rotogrinders'...
Cleveland's Kevin Love (thumb) doubtful on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (thumb) is doubtful to play in Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Love's status is currently in doubt after the veteran suffered a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Expect Lamar Stevens to see more minutes on Sunday if Love is inactive. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Davis is dealing with tightness in his lower back and is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against Detroit. Davis' Friday projection includes 20.3 points,...
Tobias Harris (hip) listed questionable Saturday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris is officially listed as questionable due to left hip soreness. However, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, he's once again not expected to play. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
San Antonio's Doug McDermott (calf) ruled out on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (calf) will not play in Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings. McDermott will sit out after he experienced left calf tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to see more minutes with the Spurs' second unit on Thursday night. Richardson's current projection includes 11.2 points, 2.7...
San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl (knee) questionable for Saturday's game against Clippers
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Poeltl's status is currently in question with a knee ailment. Expect Charles Bassey to see more minutes at the five if Poeltl is inactive on Saturday night. Poeltl's current projection includes...
Pistons' Cory Joseph (hip) questionable on Friday
Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Joseph has been added to the injury report with left hip soreness and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 10.2 minutes against Los Angeles.
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (shoulder) active on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) will play in Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After missing seven games with a shoulder injury, Hayward will be available on the road. In 29.2 expected minutes, our models project Hayward to score 26.9 FanDuel points. Hayward's projection includes 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
Mo Bamba playing with Magic's second unit on Friday night
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Bamba will come off the bench after Wendell Carter Jr. was announced as Friday's starter. In 12.2 expected minutes, our models project Bamba to record 5.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.
Mike Conley, awaiting MRI results on left knee, says early signs are positive
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley was injured against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful Friday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is doubtful for Friday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith is going to sit a fourth straight game. LaMelo Ball injured his ankle again Wednesday, so Smith will have a starting role waiting for him when he returns. Terry Rozier will see an uptick in usage and Theo Maledon will have more minutes available.
Cleveland's Jarrett Allen (illness) active and starting on Friday, Caris LeVert to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. After a two game absence, Allen is back on the court on Friday night. In 32.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Allen to score 34.2 FanDuel points. Allen's projection includes 13.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and...
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) out again on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. James has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Pistons. Anthony Davis (back) is available. James' next chance to return will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. He last played on November 9th.
Maxi Kleber (back) still out Sunday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Kleber is still dealing with his lower back contusion, and as a result, the team has ruled him out of action once again for Sunday's affair. In 13 games this season, Kleber is...
Heat starting Haywood Highsmith for inactive Jimmy Butler (knee) on Friday
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Highsmith will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was ruled out with a knee ailment. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Highsmith to score 22.4 FanDuel points. Highsmith's projection includes 11.0...
Mavericks starting Luka Doncic (rest) on Friday, Josh Green to bench
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (rest) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Doncic will make his 14th start this season after the Mavericks' superstar missed one game for rest purposes. In 36.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Doncic to score 56.9 FanDuel points. Doncic's projection includes 32.0...
Magic starting Mo Bamba for inactive Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) on Saturday
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Bamba will make his second start this season after Wendell Carter was not included in Saturday's first unit lineup due to a foot ailment. In 24.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bamba to score 25.7 FanDuel points.
Grayson Allen (ankle) active for Bucks on Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is active for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Allen will active in a bench role after sitting out one game with an ankle injury. In 26.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Allen to score 18.0 FanDuel points. Allen's projection includes 9.4 points, 3.1...
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) active and starting on Friday, Mo Bamba to bench
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is starting in Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Carter Jr. will make his return after sitting one game with a plantar fascia strain. In 33.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Carter Jr. to score 36.6 FanDuel points. Carter Jr.'s projection includes 16.5...
Charlotte's LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Ball will miss his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. Expect Theo Maledon to see more minutes at the guard positions until Dennis Smith Jr. is able to return from his ankle injury.
