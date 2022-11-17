Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Toledo police searching for missing person, may be attempting to enter Canada
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. Police are attempting to locate Keith Zurek, who was last seen in Luna Pier. According to a Twitter post from Toledo police, Zurek was last seen in Luna Pier, Michigan....
13abc.com
Toledo man indicted in Independence Day murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple charges Tuesday after police say he shot and killed a man on Independence Day. The Grand Jury indicted Randy Spurlock on a murder charge with a three year gun specification and a felonious assault charge with a three year gun specification.
13abc.com
Man arrested in mobile home park after police chase
NEWPORT, Mich. (WTVG) - One person was arrested after a police chase prompted by suspicious behavior Tuesday night. The incident began at approximately 8:45 PM when Monroe County Sheriff’s Office-Deputy Bazzi was conducting property checks in the area of the Elizabeth Woods Mobile Home Community, due to recent reports of criminal activity. While checking the area, Deputy Bazzi observed a black Pontiac vehicle stopped at the intersection of War Road and Newport Road for an extended period of time. Moments later the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed, traveling eastbound on Newport Road.
impact601.com
Murder suspect found in Ohio after near month-long chase
The murder suspect in an October incident was found nearly 900 miles away Tuesday morning. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, Tuesday at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Laurel Police Department was notified that Ronald Buckley had been taken into custody in Fremont Ohio. “Acting quickly on a tip that...
13abc.com
Toledo woman accused of shooting boyfriend arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested after police say she shot her boyfriend in a fight over the weekend. According to court documents, Apryl Porter is facing a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting her 25-year-old boyfriend during a “physical altercation” with the victim in the 600 block of Oswald early Sunday morning.
13abc.com
Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe Street was temporarily closed at Talmadge after a fatal crash Wednesday morning. According to officers with the Toledo Police Department, a black Camaro heading south on Talmadge went through a red light, hitting a white SUV in the intersection, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby business.
13abc.com
Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo woman on numerous child endangerment charges Tuesday. According to court documents, Shyanne Papenfuse is facing a series of charges including five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, six counts of endangering children, one count of permitting child abuse, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class.
Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
46-Year-old Joyce L. Shroyer Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Erie Township (Erie Township, MI)
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on South Telegraph Road at around 7:06 p.m. According to the officials, Shroyer was driving a 2018 Ford EcoSport southbound on Telegraph Road. A vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old man, in the northbound lanes entered the southbound ones when attempting to overtake a vehicle in front of it. They collided in a head-on crash.
TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
Ohio woman killed in head-on crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio woman was killed and three others were injured Saturday evening in a head-on crash in Erie Township. Joyce L. Shroyer, 46, of Toledo, Ohio was killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening, Nov. 19 when another vehicle that was attempting to pass a car in front of it had entered oncoming traffic and collided with her vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
One person shot, one stabbed in two weekend incidents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating two separate incidents that occurred over the weekend, which resulted in the hospitalization of two individuals for non-life threatening injuries. On Saturday, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue in central Toledo shortly after 7 p.m. regarding a stabbing....
13abc.com
Detroit officer from Monroe arrested, accused of fleeing police while intoxicated & armed
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A Detroit police officer from Monroe was arrested Monday after allegedly fleeing police while intoxicated and armed. According to Michigan State Police, at approximately 12:11 a.m. on Nov. 18, troopers and Monroe County Deputies responded to a caller who stated her boyfriend approached her and brandished a firearm.
13abc.com
Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location. “Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise. This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not...
Two elderly residents rescued after electric wheelchair sparks blaze at Ann Arbor complex
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two elderly residents were rescued from a burning apartment in Ann Arbor after an electric wheelchair sparked a blaze.The City of Ann Arbor Fire Department (AAFD) said crews responded to the overnight fire call at 12:18 a.m. in the 2000 block of South Main Street. Engine 1-6 rescued the residents from the apartment, which AAFD said had smoke banked down to the floor. Both residents were transported by HVA to the University of Michigan Hospital for smoke inhalation and extremely elevated carbon monoxide levels. In a Facebook post, the fire department said two fire sprinklers were activated, which limited the spread of the blaze. However, smoke and water impacted multiple units, which caused a partial evacuation of the facility. As the incident was contained, patients from affected rooms were able to be moved to other parts of the facility. The department said the fire was caused by a thermal-runaway reaction of a lithium-ion battery from an electric wheelchair. AAFD said they were prepared for such an incident and the remaining battery cells were packaged in a material called CellBlock to prevent further reaction.Damage is estimated to be more than $200,000.
WTOL-TV
Toledo police search for gunman who shot man in east Toledo
Toledo police are looking for a gunman who shot a man in East Toledo early Sunday. Officers were called here to the 600 block of Oswald around 12:30 a.m..
huroninsider.com
Sandusky Police Department holding winter clothing drive
SANDUSKY – The Sandusky Police Department is partnering with the Southside Enrichment and Empowerment Program to hold a coat, hat, and glove drive for children. Sizes for the items can range from infant to adult 2X large. Items can be dropped day or night at the Sandusky Police Department,...
Two dead after car crash in Washtenaw Co.
Two people are dead after a crash in Augusta Township.
Detroit police officer arrested in Monroe County; girlfriend claims he approached her with gun
MONROE, Mich — A Detroit police officer was arrested Friday in Monroe County after authorities say he got drunk and approached his girlfriend with a gun. Officers from the Michigan State Police department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 caller just after midnight who said her boyfriend brandished a firearm. The suspect, Kory Dombrowski, of Monroe, fled the scene as police responded to the call, according to a news release from MSP.
13abc.com
Penta finds school shooter threat not credible
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Penta Career Center’s crisis intervention team found a message about a shooting written on school property not credible on Monday, according to a message school leaders sent to families. Penta remained in session. School leaders said someone reported a message reading “school shooting at 2pm”...
Comments / 5