darientimes.com
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second...
darientimes.com
Idaho AG-elect hires former Trump administration attorneys
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will add a new position of solicitor general to challenge federal government actions and policies when Republican Raul Labrador becomes the state’s new attorney general in early January. Labrador on Thursday announced two staff positions to be filled by former members of President...
darientimes.com
Opinion: Vermont values come shining through
If “Florida is where woke goes to die” as its governor, Ron DeSantis boasts, Vermont is where elitism goes to shrivel up and starve. When I moved to Vermont 37 years ago from Eugene, Ore., my housemate in a South Royalton farmhouse, Carol Brock, told me “You’ve got to do your time in Vermont.”
darientimes.com
Washington bans fish-farming net pens, citing salmon threat
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington banned fish-farming with net pens in state waters on Friday, citing danger to struggling native salmon. Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz issued an executive order banning the aquaculture method, which involves raising fish in large floating pens anchored in the water and has been practiced in Puget Sound for more than three decades.
darientimes.com
Average CT electric bill could jump about $80 a month in January, utility companies say
Eversource and United Illuminating warned Thursday that Connecticut customers could absorb big increases on their electric bills come January due to a sustained increase in natural gas prices on the supply component of bills that represents about half of the total monthly cost. Eversource is Connecticut's largest utility with nearly...
