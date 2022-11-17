Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DHHS weekly report shows decline in active COVID-19 cases
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials are reporting a decline in active COVID-19 cases over the past week. According to the New Hampshire Health and Human Services weekly report, there are currently 1,069 active cases, down from 1,481 active cases reported on Nov. 10. There were 840 new...
WMUR.com
45 attorneys general, including NH, urge DEA to extend rules for opioid use disorder treatment
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire's attorney general is joining a bi-partisan effort to allow doctors to continue using virtual visit to prescribe a drug that treats opioid use disorder. During the early days of the pandemic, the DEA allowed telehealth providers to prescribe drugs like buprenorphine. In a letter...
foxbangor.com
DHHS urgers Mainers to order their free tests for Covid-19
STATEWIDE– The holiday season is right around the corner and Maine health officials are reminding you that Covid-19 is still here. Maine DHHS is encouraging you to order free, at-home Covid-19 tests. Every month each household can get one free kit of five rapid tests mailed to their home...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire officials seek more funding for rental assistance over winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With federal funds about to run out for rental assistance, New Hampshire officials are trying to get help for more people over the winter. In the past year and a half, 25,000 people in New Hampshire requested rental assistance, but federal funds in that program run out next month. The state office that handles the emergency relief funding said it's concerned for the hundreds of people who are using those funds to live in hotels and motels.
Heads of 3 Mass. medical associations call for public’s help battling RSV
An “unusual increase” in RSV is contributing to strained capacity at hospitals in and around Greater Boston. Citing an “unusual increase” in respiratory illness that has hospital and ER capacity stretched thin, three Massachusetts physician groups are calling on the public for help. Physicians across Massachusetts...
When Two Major Earthquakes Rocked New Hampshire During the Holidays
It’s 1940. You’re just digging out of the Great Depression and praying for loved ones fighting in World War II. There’s never been a time when New Hampshire was in greater need of a little Christmas. So of course, that’s when the Granite State experiences its biggest...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire pharmacies struggle with shortages of Adderall, amoxicillin
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Pharmacies in New Hampshire are struggling to fill some prescriptions, particularly for Adderall and amoxicillin. Manufacturing issues are causing the shortages, and pharmacists said there's little they can do about it. Ken Gillis, owner of Ken's Pharmacy in Manchester, said patients have been calling for weeks,...
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Headlines: Annmarie Timmins
Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead to discuss the possible NH Statehouse culture after the election, the insurance ‘family glitch,’ and the new forensic hospital. More at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/16/family-glitch-fix-makes-thousands-of-granite-staters-newly-qualified-for-cheaper-insurance/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/forensic-hospital-on-track-but-over-budget/
WMUR.com
Homelessness expected to rise in New Hampshire over winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures drop, New Hampshire advocacy groups say homelessness may rise as a result of the high cost of rent, fuel and gas. Nonprofit organization Waypoint provides a variety of resources to families in New Hampshire. Caseworker Lisa Anderson said that this year, she's hearing more concerns from the families she works with about rising prices.
WCAX
Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID
Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years.
WMUR.com
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
NECN
Mass. Reports 4,497 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 4,497 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,925,311 cases and 20,769 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov.158 there were 156 people...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire recount process designed to be open, transparent, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — A number of key recounts are being held this week in Concord that could determine control of the New Hampshire House. State officials say the recount process is intended to be open and transparent. The ballots from election night are under lock and key at the...
WMUR.com
Recounts for New Hampshire House continue as GOP grows increasingly confident of holding majority
CONCORD, N.H. — It is still unknown Thursday which party will control the New Hampshire House of Representatives. An additional two recounts were completed on Thursday, with Republicans holding both seats. >> New Hampshire recount process designed to be open, transparent, officials say. The secretary of state also announced...
The Best Place To Live In Vermont
Moving to a new state can be overwhelming if you're unfamiliar with the towns and cities, which is why we narrowed down the best place to live in Vermont.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Democrats confident state will retain first-in-nation status
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The fate of the first-in-the-nation primary will be decided, at least on the Democratic side, in early December, but New Hampshire Democrats are more confident than ever they'll hold onto the state's century-old tradition. New Hampshire Democrats held the line in the 2022 midterm elections and...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DHHS celebrates 222 kids adopted in the last year
MANCHESTER, N.H. — November is national adoption month and New Hampshire Child Care Services are celebrating the 222 kids who found a forever home in the last year. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services holds an event every year to get families together and have fun.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
WMUR.com
Democrats say midterm election results will help them retain NH primary status
New Hampshire Democrats held the line in the 2022 midterm elections and made gains at the State House. They're now pivoting to defend the first-in-the-nation primary.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Food Bank works to feed hungry amid high inflation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One week before Thanksgiving, the New Hampshire Food Bank is hard at work to sort and distribute meals around the state to help people on the holiday and beyond. Food bank officials said inflation is driving up costs for them and for families. A dollar donated...
