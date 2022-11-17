ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

foxbangor.com

DHHS urgers Mainers to order their free tests for Covid-19

STATEWIDE– The holiday season is right around the corner and Maine health officials are reminding you that Covid-19 is still here. Maine DHHS is encouraging you to order free, at-home Covid-19 tests. Every month each household can get one free kit of five rapid tests mailed to their home...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire officials seek more funding for rental assistance over winter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With federal funds about to run out for rental assistance, New Hampshire officials are trying to get help for more people over the winter. In the past year and a half, 25,000 people in New Hampshire requested rental assistance, but federal funds in that program run out next month. The state office that handles the emergency relief funding said it's concerned for the hundreds of people who are using those funds to live in hotels and motels.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire pharmacies struggle with shortages of Adderall, amoxicillin

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Pharmacies in New Hampshire are struggling to fill some prescriptions, particularly for Adderall and amoxicillin. Manufacturing issues are causing the shortages, and pharmacists said there's little they can do about it. Ken Gillis, owner of Ken's Pharmacy in Manchester, said patients have been calling for weeks,...
MANCHESTER, NH
nhtalkradio.com

New Hampshire Headlines: Annmarie Timmins

Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead to discuss the possible NH Statehouse culture after the election, the insurance ‘family glitch,’ and the new forensic hospital. More at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/11/16/family-glitch-fix-makes-thousands-of-granite-staters-newly-qualified-for-cheaper-insurance/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/forensic-hospital-on-track-but-over-budget/
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Homelessness expected to rise in New Hampshire over winter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures drop, New Hampshire advocacy groups say homelessness may rise as a result of the high cost of rent, fuel and gas. Nonprofit organization Waypoint provides a variety of resources to families in New Hampshire. Caseworker Lisa Anderson said that this year, she's hearing more concerns from the families she works with about rising prices.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
CLAREMONT, NH
NECN

Mass. Reports 4,497 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 4,497 new COVID-19 cases and 72 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,925,311 cases and 20,769 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported that as of Nov.158 there were 156 people...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.9 WBLM

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire Food Bank works to feed hungry amid high inflation

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One week before Thanksgiving, the New Hampshire Food Bank is hard at work to sort and distribute meals around the state to help people on the holiday and beyond. Food bank officials said inflation is driving up costs for them and for families. A dollar donated...
MANCHESTER, NH

