Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after ‘altercation’, district says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after an “altercation” Thursday, according to the district. “There was an altercation at Spring Hill Middle School today that resulted in a student needing medical attention,” Principal Pamela Lewis said in a statement. The district didn’t provide any additional details about […]
Scotland County Schools announces ornament winners
LAURINBURG—The Scotland County School District is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Christmas Tree Decoration Contest. This year our talented students created amazing ornaments that the district has two winners. From Scotland High School, senior Stacey Cardona, and from Laurel Hill Elementary School, fifth grader, Jayci Byrd are the winners of the ‘Tis The Season Christmas Tree Decoration contest. As the first-place winners, Stacey and Jayci will flip the switch on the community Christmas tree at the corner of Main and Church Streets for the “Christmas On Main” this Sunday.
Laurel Hill Community Center staff exited to work with the community
LAUREL HILL — As the Laurel Hill Community Center gears up for its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 29, the staff is already hard at work. Scotland County Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Graham announced that Jennifer Townsend will be the center’s supervisor while Catherine “Austin” Pruitte will be the assistant in the brand-new building.
Some Florence students test their piloting skills
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Students a part of Florence 1 School's Advantage Academy got the chance Thursday to see what it's like to fly a plane. The academy allows the students to take courses in aviation. The students were able to fly in a plane with a pilot to...
N.C. 59 being re-designated as a secondary route
N.C. 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County and will be redesignated as a secondary route, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a release. The state route consists of about 8 miles that runs through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville. At the request of both municipalities, the...
PSRC will move forward after shooting
LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County takes the senseless matter that occurred Wednesday evening in the parking lot during th
On resident’s request Fairmont board approves earlier Sunday alcohol sales
FAIRMONT — Because of one local business, residents of the town of Fairmont may now purchase alcohol on Sundays beginning at 10 a.m.
MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease
DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
15-year-old charged with threatening mass violence against Moore County school, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a teenager has been arrested and charged after making threats against a high school. He said his deputies arrested a 15-year-old from Aberdeen Thursday after the teen made violent threats against students at Union Pines High School. After receiving...
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight
Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash near Whiteville. A 63-year-old woman was hit by the mirror of an ambulance that was responding to the scene of a two-car crash just north of Whiteville on Monday night, Nov. 14. Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as...
Black Wednesday: Everything will be 50% off at Habitat ReStore in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You can get a jumpstart on holiday deals next week. The Habitat ReStore in Horry County will host its annual Black Wednesday Sale on Wednesday, November 23. Everything in the store will be 50% off. The money goes towards building affordable homes for people...
Myrtle Beach selects city's first opioid program coordinator, talks area epidemic
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach leaders said the city's opioid problem led them to appoint their first opioid program coordinator. Funding for the position came from a national opioid settlement agreement earlier this year. In 2020, more than 100 people died in Horry County due to opioids,...
Scotland County woman talks about school fight that left her son badly hurt
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Joya Campbell said she didn't know what to think Thursday when she got a call from administrators at Spring Hill Middle School in Scotland County. Campbell said her son had to be taken to the hospital after losing consciousness following the fight. "They were...
Ex-Captain accused of stealing money, diesel fuel from Darlington County Fire Department
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An ex-Captain with the Darlington County Fire Department is accused of stealing money and diesel fuel from the department, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Robert Polson was arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000 and petty larceny less than $2,000. Between […]
Smith is first female moderator elected to lead Berea Association
Rev. Doris B. Smith, the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Bennettsville, was recently elected as moderator of the Berea Association of Marlboro and Dillon counties, in South Carolina and Robeson County, in North Carolina. This makes Smith the first female to lead the association in its 135-year history.
Commissioners to consider Confederate statue decision Monday
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners may decide at their next scheduled meeting on whether or not to remove the Confede
Teen will be charged after threats made against high school Moore County
ABERDEEN, N.C. — Charges are pending Thursday against a teenager after threats were made against Union Pines High School. There will be extra security at two Moore County school campuses on Thursday as authorities investigate several threats of gun violence. The most recent threats surfaced at Union Pines High...
South Johnson Elementary fills boxes for Operation Christmas Child
LAURINBURG—The South Johnson Elementary School’s Beta Club got into the Christmas spirit early as they filled boxes for children in need. Operation Christmas Child provides gift boxes to children around the world, according to the group’s website. Since 1993, Samaritan’s Purse has collected shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items and has given assistance to more than 198 million children.
Former Horry Co. deputy's charges dismissed after 2 women drowned in transport van in 2018
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Charges have been dismissed Friday morning against former Horry County deputy Joshua Bishop in the deaths of two women who drowned in a transport van after Hurricane Florence in 2018, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. Clements said the charges of two counts...
Dept. of Revenue involved in Cates Bay Road investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a large official presence at the Quick Shop gas station on Cates Bay Highway and Highway 134 near Conway in Horry County Thursday afternoon. Local law enforcement offices said they are not investigating anything, however, the South Carolina Dept. of Revenue confirmed...
