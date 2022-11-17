ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WBTW News13

Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after ‘altercation’, district says

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Scotland County middle school student required medical attention after an “altercation” Thursday, according to the district. “There was an altercation at Spring Hill Middle School today that resulted in a student needing medical attention,” Principal Pamela Lewis said in a statement. The district didn’t provide any additional details about […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Schools announces ornament winners

LAURINBURG—The Scotland County School District is proud to announce the winners of this year’s Christmas Tree Decoration Contest. This year our talented students created amazing ornaments that the district has two winners. From Scotland High School, senior Stacey Cardona, and from Laurel Hill Elementary School, fifth grader, Jayci Byrd are the winners of the ‘Tis The Season Christmas Tree Decoration contest. As the first-place winners, Stacey and Jayci will flip the switch on the community Christmas tree at the corner of Main and Church Streets for the “Christmas On Main” this Sunday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Some Florence students test their piloting skills

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Students a part of Florence 1 School's Advantage Academy got the chance Thursday to see what it's like to fly a plane. The academy allows the students to take courses in aviation. The students were able to fly in a plane with a pilot to...
FLORENCE, SC
Up and Coming Weekly

N.C. 59 being re-designated as a secondary route

N.C. 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County and will be redesignated as a secondary route, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a release. The state route consists of about 8 miles that runs through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville. At the request of both municipalities, the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
heraldadvocate.com

MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease

DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Ex-Captain accused of stealing money, diesel fuel from Darlington County Fire Department

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An ex-Captain with the Darlington County Fire Department is accused of stealing money and diesel fuel from the department, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Robert Polson was arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater than $10,000 and petty larceny less than $2,000. Between […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Smith is first female moderator elected to lead Berea Association

Rev. Doris B. Smith, the pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church in Bennettsville, was recently elected as moderator of the Berea Association of Marlboro and Dillon counties, in South Carolina and Robeson County, in North Carolina. This makes Smith the first female to lead the association in its 135-year history.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

South Johnson Elementary fills boxes for Operation Christmas Child

LAURINBURG—The South Johnson Elementary School’s Beta Club got into the Christmas spirit early as they filled boxes for children in need. Operation Christmas Child provides gift boxes to children around the world, according to the group’s website. Since 1993, Samaritan’s Purse has collected shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items and has given assistance to more than 198 million children.
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

Dept. of Revenue involved in Cates Bay Road investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a large official presence at the Quick Shop gas station on Cates Bay Highway and Highway 134 near Conway in Horry County Thursday afternoon. Local law enforcement offices said they are not investigating anything, however, the South Carolina Dept. of Revenue confirmed...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

