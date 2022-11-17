ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Ventura County man pleads guilty to killing elderly man in DUI crash

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eK2bQ_0jDhDKDd00

An alleged DUI driver who struck and killed an elderly man in Thousand Oaks has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges.

The suspect, Michael Seidman, 41, is accused of driving under the influence during a deadly collision, according to the Ventura County District Attorney.

On Oct. 17, 2020, Seidman was driving near Erbes Road and Hauser Circle when he crashed nearly head-on with another driver, 88-year-old Fred Rosenberg.

Rosenberg was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries two days after the crash.

Authorities discovered Seidman had both alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.

Seidman pleaded guilty to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either on or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Suspected DUI driver hits 2 pedestrians, killing 1 in downtown L.A.

A Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly drove the wrong way down a one-way street, struck two pedestrians and then tried to drive away from the scene in downtown L.A. It happened around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Olive Street at West 9th Street, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
countynews.tv

Garden Grove: Driver Flees After Fatally Striking Pedestrian

11.19.2022 | 1:14 AM | GARDEN GROVE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, early Saturday morning. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street around 1:14 PM. The...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KTLA

Beverly Hills police arrest shoplifting suspect who escaped using ‘force’

Police in Beverly Hills nabbed a shoplifting suspect who “used force to escape” after he was confronted by employees at an undetermined business Friday morning. It happened on the 300 block of North Beverly Drive in an area with several high-end stores and shopping centers. Lieutenant Orth of the Beverly Hills Police Department said officers responded for a […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Delivery driver from Venice arrested in Ventura County drug bust

A delivery driver from Venice is sitting in jail tonight after Ventura County deputies found about 520 grams of opioids in his vehicle. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Mark Gerontzos was sitting in a Thousand Oaks parking lot off the 900 block of Academy drive when detectives swarmed his vehicle to serve a search warrant. After combing through Gerontzos personal belongings and his vehicle, investigators seized over ten ounces of fentanyl, eight ounces of heroin, three ounces of meth and 638 counterfeit oxycodone pills, which authorities believe to be made of fentanyl. Deputies also found a loaded handgun and "a large amount" of money. According to VCSD, the number of opioids seized in this raid equates to about 520 grams or 13,000 doses. They claim this amount is enough to kill over a million people. Gerontzos was arrested and booked on various narcotics and weapons charges. He was released on an $80,000 bond is expected to return to court on Nov. 28. Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and are looking to make additional arrests. VCSD has partnered with Ventura county Behavioral Health to reduce overdoses and educate residents about the dangers of opioids and other drugs.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 6 hospitalized after multi-car crash in Winnetka

One person has died and six others were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Winnetka on Saturday night. The fatal crash happened near the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Corbin Avenue around 7:42 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Officials say three vehicles were involved in the deadly crash. The victims’ identities have […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Man dead, woman critically wounded after shooting in Commerce

A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMMERCE, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed in car crash with semi truck on 60 Freeway

A woman lost her life early Saturday morning after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on the westbound side of the Pomona Freeway (60), according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash took place around 1 a.m. near the Hacienda Boulevard exit. The collision caused serious damage to the woman's vehicle, according to City News Service. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.It's unclear what exactly caused the crash, which closed the westbound side of the 60 Freeway for several hours overnight. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Lancaster boy

Authorities are searching for a critically missing 11-year-old boy who disappeared in Lancaster on Friday. Marion Mykes, 11, was last seen near the area of 45th Street West and Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Mykes is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds and has black hair […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

KTLA

88K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy