Police Respond To Reported Shooting At Aberdeen Apartment Complex

Police responded to the 300 block of Stevens Circle for a reported shooting.

Officers in Harford County are investigating reports of a shooting at an Aberdeen apartment complex.

The shooting happened at approximately 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Stevens Circle on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to an alert issued by the Aberdeen Police Department.

The exact number of victims or the severity of injuries is unclear.

According to police, Criminal Investigation Division detectives are at the scene of the shooting to investigate.

No other information was immediately released by police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

