ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, MD

Police Respond To Reported Shooting At Aberdeen Apartment Complex

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIRqo_0jDhDGgj00
Police responded to the 300 block of Stevens Circle for a reported shooting. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch

Officers in Harford County are investigating reports of a shooting at an Aberdeen apartment complex.

The shooting happened at approximately 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Stevens Circle on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to an alert issued by the Aberdeen Police Department.

The exact number of victims or the severity of injuries is unclear.

According to police, Criminal Investigation Division detectives are at the scene of the shooting to investigate.

No other information was immediately released by police.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Detectives investigate suspicious death of 2-year-old girl in South Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Lakeland on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area learned that there was an unresponsive toddler in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.The officers found the toddler inside a residence and began performing CPR on her until medics arrived, according to authorities.The medics took the child to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.An autopsy will be performed on the child to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.Hours after officers found the unresponsive toddler, a crime lab technician arrived at a house on Elizabeth Avenue to assist detectives with their investigation into the suspicious death.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Teen Shot During Evening Attack In Baltimore

A young teen is recovering after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. The 15-year-old was found by officers after they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, following reports of shots fired, authorities say. The 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Three men charged with murder in White Marsh shooting

BALTIMORE -- Three men have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in White Marsh last month, Baltimore County Police said Friday. Nykhi Robinson, 22, Rashaad Hamilton, 18, and Mashaal Shabazz, 24, are charged with first-degree murder. Officers responded on Oct. 3 to the 8500 block of Heathrow Court...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Hyattsville Man Gunned Down, Shooter At Large

Police are offering a $25,000 reward in hopes of identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Hyattsville man, authorities announce. Jose Arroyo Salazar, 28, was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside in the 1500 block of Madison Street, around 10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11, according to Prince George's County police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Playground Burned Down In Prince George's County

A playground has burned down in Prince George's County, authorities say. The playground, located in the 6200 block of Springhill Drive in Greenbelt, began sometime in the early afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Greenbelt Police Department. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of...
GREENBELT, MD
CBS Baltimore

Findings released in police shooting inside Baltimore barbershop that left two dead

BALTIMORE - The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General released its report into the findings of a police shooting inside a Baltimore barbershop that left two people dead in November 2021.Surveillance video and photos were released of the attack that happened along O'Donnell Street.Sgt. David burch was in the chair getting a haircut when Carlos David Ortega walked into the barbershop and started shooting.Barber Rafael Jeffers was shot before Sgt. Burch, who was off-duty, then pulled a gun from a bag he was carrying and shot Ortega six times times.Both Jeffers and Ortega died.    ...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's 299th homicide victim identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man killed in a Southwest Baltimore stabbing was identified by police Friday. 25-year-old Michael Jackson was killed Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, police say. Police found Jackson on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body. He was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police

Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
408K+
Followers
59K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy