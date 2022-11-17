Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Cary Town Council to Vote on Creating a Social District in New Downtown Cary Park on December 15thJames TulianoCary, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
L.A. Clippers 119, San Antonio 97
Percentages: FG .414, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (McDermott 3-4, Bates-Diop 1-1, Branham 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Roby 1-5, Bassey 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Hall 0-2, Jones 0-2, Richardson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bates-Diop, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Sochan 7, Bassey 3, Hall, Jones, McDermott, Richardson,...
Utah 118, Portland 113
Percentages: FG .462, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Beasley 6-14, Markkanen 3-5, Clarkson 2-7, Sexton 1-2, Olynyk 1-3, Fontecchio 1-4, Horton-Tucker 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Olynyk 3, Horton-Tucker). Turnovers: 13 (Clarkson 6, Markkanen 3, Sexton 2, Beasley, Olynyk). Steals: 6 (Clarkson,...
NORFOLK STATE 89, ALABAMA A&M 83
Percentages: FG .412, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Thompson 4-8, Harvell 2-2, Brewer 2-4, Hicks 2-7, Downey 1-3, Peek 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Lee 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Harvell). Turnovers: 14 (Smith 4, Blaise Akonobi 3, Harvell 3, Tucker 2, Downey, Thompson).
NC Central 22, Tennessee Tech 20
TNTC_Allen 1 run (Olsen kick), 00:57. TNTC_Barnhart 21 pass from Oatsvall (Olsen kick), 06:15. RUSHING_NC Central, La. Collier 22-130, Da. Richard 10-54, J'M. Taylor 7-32. Tennessee Tech, Ja. Allen 17-83, Ju. Pegues 4-43, Je. Oatsvall 6-26, O.J. Ross 4-7, Da. Gist 3-1, Qu. Thornton 1-(minus 1). PASSING_NC Central, Da. Richard...
BYU 87, NICHOLLS STATE 73
Percentages: FG .371, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (White 4-4, Huffman 2-4, Nelson 2-4, Terrell 1-2, Spencer 1-3, Jones 1-5, Amir-Paul 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Del Cadia 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones). Turnovers: 11 (Spencer 4, Amir-Paul 2, Terrell 2, Del Cadia, Huffman, Jones).
TROY 73, MONTANA 62
Percentages: FG .407, FT .840. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Turner 2-3, Fields 1-1, Phillips 1-3, Geffrard 0-1, Eugene 0-2, Punter 0-2, Williams 0-2, Muhammad 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Phillips). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 3, Miles 2, Fields, Turner). Steals: 7 (Eugene 2, Punter...
Savrasov helps Georgia Southern top Houston Christian 84-77
HOUSTON (AP) — Andrei Savrasov scored 15 points as Georgia Southern beat Houston Christian 84-77 on Saturday night. Savrasov shot 7 of 9 from the field for the Eagles (2-3). Tai Strickland finished 6 of 10 from the field to add 13 points. Jalen Finch finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.
Southern beats Cal 74-66; SWAC keeps rolling against Pac-12
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Brion Whitley scored 18 points to lead Southern past winless California 74-66 on Friday night for its first win of the season. Southern (1-3) is the fourth team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference to collect a win against a Pac-12 Conference member this season. Dre’Shawn...
Jackson St. 24, Alcorn St. 13
ALCN_Howard 2 run (Kiani kick), 11:42. JKST_Hunter 44 interception return (Mata kick), 07:39. JKST_Hunter 19 pass from Sanders (Mata kick), 11:26. RUSHING_Jackson St., Sy. Wilkerson 21-63, Sa. Marshall 5-9, Ty. Alexander 2-0, Team 1-(minus 1), Tr. Hunter 1-(minus 10), Sh. Sanders 8-(minus 19). Alcorn St., Ja. Howard 28-96, Ja. Leatherwood 4-14, Te. Adams 5-0, Tr. Lawrence 8-(minus 42).
Florida A&M 41, Bethune-Cookman 20
COOK_Byrd 9 run (Moghaddam kick), 13:34. FAMU_Smith 32 pass from Moussa (Romo-Martinez kick), 11:10. FAMU_Moussa 24 pass from Smith (Romo-Martinez kick), 01:01. COOK_Ellington 15 pass from Jones (Moghaddam kick), 07:30. Fourth Quarter. COOK_Averett 2 pass from Jones (kick blocked), 14:00. FAMU_Gross 18 pass from Moussa (Romo-Martinez kick), 10:11. FAMU_Jennings 7...
PORTLAND STATE 79, OREGON STATE 66
Percentages: FG .464, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Saterfield 4-9, Woods 3-7, Kirby 1-2, Parker 0-1, Harvey 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: 14 (Parker 3, Saunders 3, Eyman 2, Johnson 2, Starks 2, Kirby, Saterfield). Steals: 7 (Starks 3, Kirby, Saterfield, Saunders,...
Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
Krikke scores 22, Valparaiso tops Incarnate Word 68-64
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke’s 22 points helped Valparaiso defeat Incarnate Word 68-64 on Saturday night. Krikke also had five rebounds for the Beacons (2-2). Quinton Green added 20 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 10 from distance, and 8 for 9 from the line. He also had six rebounds. Kobe King shot 6 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.
Taulapapa Plays Well for the Huskies, for Late Virginia Teammates
Tragic comes to an end with the running back paying tribute on the field to his fallen friends.
McMahon powers McNeese to 24-20 victory over Lamar
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Deonta McMahon rushed for a career-high 239 yards and two touchdowns and McNeese held off Lamar 24-20 on Saturday night. McMahon carried 10 times for 208 yards in the first half alone for McNeese (4-7, 2-4 Southland Conference). After a scoreless first quarter, McMahon...
Campbell 34, Delaware St. 7
CAMP_Hite 27 pass from Williams (Dowden kick), 01:26. CAMP_Swain 0 blocked punt return (Dowden kick), 08:43. RUSHING_Campbell, Na. Rogers 8-47, Ch. McKay 4-14, La. McDowell 6-9, Br. Barr 4-0, Dy. Earney 2-(minus 5). Delaware St., Th. Bertrand-Hudon 28-139, Mi. Chris-Ike 9-24, Team 1-(minus 3), Ma. Gillis 1-(minus 7), Ja. Jenkins 2-(minus 27), Ma. Adams 8-(minus 34).
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Bedlam Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 28-13 win over No. 22 Oklahoma State.
Virginia Women's Swim & Dive Dominates Tennessee Invitational
The two-time defending national champion Cavaliers won 13 total events and shattered more records this weekend in Knoxville
Coach of tiny college on what it's like to be name-dropped by Warriors' Steve Kerr
Kerr has been deep in his reference bag lately.
Weber St. 33, N. Arizona 31
WEB_Cooper 1 run (Thompson kick), 06:27. NAU_Johnson 45 pass from Martinez (Robbins kick), 11:23. WEB_Williams 100 kickoff return (Thompson kick), 11:10. NAU_Gerena 5 pass from Martinez (Robbins kick), 00:01. Third Quarter. WEB_FG Thompson 39, 10:22. WEB_FG Thompson 29, 03:39. Fourth Quarter. NAU_Johnson 6 pass from Martinez (Robbins kick), 11:40. WEB_FG...
