Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
thechampaignroom.com
The Illini face their first true test in Vegas
“You never doubt Tom Izzo. His teams should always be grandfathered into the top 25.”. Michigan State pushed Gonzaga to the limit and then beat Kentucky. Already, Tom Izzo has his Spartans looking like the team in the Big Ten that the national media is fawning over. Sportswriters love the East Lansing tradition of playing a tough early schedule to steel your roster for February and March. It has resulted in a grand total of one national championship for St. Thomas of East Lansing.
Blockbuster Vegas Strip Land Sale, Oscar’s New Statue, South Point Review & Another Casino Robbed!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including a look inside the South Point and a big land sale on the Strip. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Forget Covid, the Las Vegas Strip Faces a Growing Health Crisis
A mandate to close all non-essential businesses in Nevada was handed down on March 17, 2020, by Gov. Steve Sisolak. The coronavirus scare had become a reality and the magnitude of the moment was only beginning to settle in. It was the first time in more than 50 years that...
KTNV
Emiliano Vargas continuing father's legacy after knockout win
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local boxer is making headlines for his impressive win at The Palms las weekend. There's nothing more satisfying than a well timed punch, local boxing prospect Emiliano Vargas knows a little about that. "You crave that gladiator moment. I do believe that as an...
The Top 50 Vegas Eateries
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Yelp is already counting down to 2023 by rating this year’s top 50 places to eat in Vegas. Yelp’s Las Vegas Community director Kayla Rambo and Mayra Arana, co-owner of one of the top spots “La Paleta” join Roqui Theus to ring in this helpful list.
news3lv.com
'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
fsrmagazine.com
Ramsay's Kitchen Opens in Harrah's Las Vegas
Multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has made his flavorful mark in Las Vegas with Caesars Entertainment for the sixth time. Ramsay's Kitchen, a concept inspired by Chef Ramsay's travels abroad, made its official debut at Harrah's Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 16. During the grand opening celebration, Chef...
Fox5 KVVU
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in
Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird...
8newsnow.com
Tensions run high at Henderson city council meeting days after unions vote ‘no confidence’ in police chief
Tensions were high at the Henderson City Council meeting on Tuesday evening over the state of the police department. Tensions run high at Henderson city council meeting …. Tensions were high at the Henderson City Council meeting on Tuesday evening over the state of the police department. Las Vegas housing...
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
KTNV
Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas | 11/17/22
As we enter the season of giving, we sit down with a company that is constantly giving back to the community. This November kicks o the 15th year of sharing the love. Subaru of America and its participating retailers host the Subaru Share the Love Event each year as a way to give back to causes that touch the hearts of those in our community.
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s To Celebrate 37-Year Anniversary With Exclusive Dining Offer, Nov. 25-27
Pictured L to R: Owners Gino and Rosalba Ferraro; Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S TO CELEBRATE 37-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH EXCLUSIVE DINING. OFFER, FRIDAY, NOV. 25 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 27. Ferraro’s Ristorante invites guests to celebrate its 37-year anniversary with an exclusive dining offer...
Eater
How One Chef Went From Serving Global Food to Opening Henderson’s Newest Dry-Aged Steakhouse
Served is no longer serving, but fans of popular local chef Matthew Meyer are swiftly learning that he’s still heating up the Henderson food scene, this time with 138°, which opened October 15. That 138° is Meyer’s evolution of his breakfast and lunch spot, Served, and its more...
travellens.co
16 Free Things to Do in Henderson, NV
You won’t have to worry much about your budget when visiting Henderson in Clark County, Nevada, with the number of extraordinary destinations you can enjoy at no cost. It’s just minutes away from the bustling city of Las Vegas, but Henderson welcomes its visitors with a fantastic experience at a different pace.
knpr
Shut up and drink: Double Down Saloon in Las Vegas turns 30
Nevadans live in a state that, if you didn’t know better, you’d sometimes think was built yesterday. It’s not always easy to find homes that are older than a decade; we have constant builds or renewals on the Strip; and our roads are being remade incessantly. So...
Las Vegas Weekly
Dollar Loan Center’s Craggy Range Bar & Grill beckons, even during the daytime
Eating inside an arena can feel like a necessary evil—overly expensive, not-so-satisfying food wolfed down so we can get back to watching that game or concert. But what if arena grub actually made us crave it, to the point where we dropped in even on non-event days or nights? Enter Craggy Range.
CSN student Mariachi group celebrates back-to-back wins in Texas
It's music to the ears of several College of Southern Nevada students after winning top honors for the second year in a row at a national competition in Texas.
8newsnow.com
More frustrated customers come forward, said they can't get cars back from Henderson mechanic
More frustrated customers come forward, said they can't get cars back from Henderson mechanic. More frustrated customers come forward, said they …. More frustrated customers come forward, said they can't get cars back from Henderson mechanic. Cisco Aguilar on election and mail ballots. The seceretary of state elect sits down...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Feeling romantic? Check out these Vegas bars and lounges
You’ve brought your lover to Las Vegas but now you need to know where to take them. The pressure is off, my friends, because we’ve made the choice for you. Any of the following spots are perfect for a romantic rendezvous. Sleek and sexy with a bit of...
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city employees
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Auditors at OpenTheBooks.com have examined salaries at the city of Las Vegas and identified the 10 highest-paid employees. CEO Adam Andrzejewski joined us to break down the figures.
