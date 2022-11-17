“You never doubt Tom Izzo. His teams should always be grandfathered into the top 25.”. Michigan State pushed Gonzaga to the limit and then beat Kentucky. Already, Tom Izzo has his Spartans looking like the team in the Big Ten that the national media is fawning over. Sportswriters love the East Lansing tradition of playing a tough early schedule to steel your roster for February and March. It has resulted in a grand total of one national championship for St. Thomas of East Lansing.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO