Las Vegas, NV

thechampaignroom.com

The Illini face their first true test in Vegas

“You never doubt Tom Izzo. His teams should always be grandfathered into the top 25.”. Michigan State pushed Gonzaga to the limit and then beat Kentucky. Already, Tom Izzo has his Spartans looking like the team in the Big Ten that the national media is fawning over. Sportswriters love the East Lansing tradition of playing a tough early schedule to steel your roster for February and March. It has resulted in a grand total of one national championship for St. Thomas of East Lansing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Emiliano Vargas continuing father's legacy after knockout win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local boxer is making headlines for his impressive win at The Palms las weekend. There's nothing more satisfying than a well timed punch, local boxing prospect Emiliano Vargas knows a little about that. "You crave that gladiator moment. I do believe that as an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The Top 50 Vegas Eateries

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Yelp is already counting down to 2023 by rating this year’s top 50 places to eat in Vegas. Yelp’s Las Vegas Community director Kayla Rambo and Mayra Arana, co-owner of one of the top spots “La Paleta” join Roqui Theus to ring in this helpful list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fsrmagazine.com

Ramsay's Kitchen Opens in Harrah's Las Vegas

Multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has made his flavorful mark in Las Vegas with Caesars Entertainment for the sixth time. Ramsay's Kitchen, a concept inspired by Chef Ramsay's travels abroad, made its official debut at Harrah's Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 16. During the grand opening celebration, Chef...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
NEVADA STATE
KTNV

Findlay Subaru of Las Vegas | 11/17/22

As we enter the season of giving, we sit down with a company that is constantly giving back to the community. This November kicks o the 15th year of sharing the love. Subaru of America and its participating retailers host the Subaru Share the Love Event each year as a way to give back to causes that touch the hearts of those in our community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

16 Free Things to Do in Henderson, NV

You won’t have to worry much about your budget when visiting Henderson in Clark County, Nevada, with the number of extraordinary destinations you can enjoy at no cost. It’s just minutes away from the bustling city of Las Vegas, but Henderson welcomes its visitors with a fantastic experience at a different pace.
HENDERSON, NV
knpr

Shut up and drink: Double Down Saloon in Las Vegas turns 30

Nevadans live in a state that, if you didn’t know better, you’d sometimes think was built yesterday. It’s not always easy to find homes that are older than a decade; we have constant builds or renewals on the Strip; and our roads are being remade incessantly. So...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Feeling romantic? Check out these Vegas bars and lounges

You’ve brought your lover to Las Vegas but now you need to know where to take them. The pressure is off, my friends, because we’ve made the choice for you. Any of the following spots are perfect for a romantic rendezvous. Sleek and sexy with a bit of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

