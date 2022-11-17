Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Boiler fire on vessel at Port of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ship docked at the Port of Alaska experienced a boiler fire on Friday night, creating a loud boom and brief billowing smoke, according to Jim Jager, Port of Alaska Facility Security Officer and Director of Business Continuity and External Affairs. The vessel, an oil products...
alaskasnewssource.com
Engine backfires at Port of Alaska
A mix of sleet and freezing rain on Sunday may cause another round of slick roads and bridges. The lawsuit filed late last month alleges that Democrat Jennifer "Jennie" Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for an Anchorage House seat.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fish and Game puts down sow, 3 cubs in East Anchorage over threat to public safety
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four bears that were frequent visitors to a neighborhood in East Anchorage have been euthanized, according to the Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game Biologist Dave Battle said the four bears, who were seen frequently near Cheney Lake and Baxter Bog, had become habituated to humans and their food.
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River could see first cannabis shop open
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When the rules for cannabis shops were being crafted after legalization in Alaska Eagle River lawmakers took a strict approach, making it almost impossible to have a retail cannabis shop in the area. “This is a little bit more conservative part of town,” former assembly person...
alaskapublic.org
Thanksgiving Blessing offers Mat-Su, Anchorage residents free holiday meals
Southcentral Alaska families in need can visit several churches in the next few days to pick up all the food for a Thanksgiving feast, free of charge. The Food Bank of Alaska has partnered with churches in the Mat-Su and Anchorage to hold its annual Thanksgiving Blessing. Families can pick up a frozen turkey with a pan and gravy, along with stuffing, corn, green beans, potatoes, apples, cranberry sauce, margarine and dinner rolls while supplies last.
alaskasnewssource.com
Push to keep cardboard out of the Anchorage Landfill
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the holidays approach, the amount of cardboard in the Anchorage Regional Landfill almost always increases as people order items online that come in boxes. According to Anchorage Recycling Coordinator Kelli Toth, cardboard is the number one item in the landfill, and also the one that...
webcenterfairbanks.com
U.S Army Alaska addresses four soldier deaths in less than one month.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A recent spike in soldier deaths over the last month has left U.S Army Alaska (USARAK) going back and “doubling down” on their efforts to address the high amount of soldier suicides that have occurred recently and over the last several years. “Over the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in mud near Girdwood, according to the Girdwood Fire Department. The incident closed the Seward Highway near mile 90 for over 40 minutes as members of the fire department conducted...
travelleaders.com
Taste of Alaska
Alaskan king crab is better in Alaska, it’s that simple. For some of the best, surrounded by beautiful scenery and Alaskan charm, make your way to the end of the Homer Spit, the narrow peninsula jutting out into Kachemak Bay. Across from the harbor, you’ll find the bright yellow restaurant called Captain Pattie’s Fish House. With a breathtaking waterfront overlooking beautiful snow-capped mountains, the view is just as good as the menu, which includes fresh local halibut, salmon and the famed Alaskan red king crab. Not visiting Homer? Don’t fret. There are plenty of other places for fresh local seafood and king crab elsewhere in the state. A couple of our favorites are Tracy’s King Crab Shack in Juneau and Alaska Fish House in Ketchikan.
Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends
Alaska’s economy shows signs of prosperity. But it’s also facing an emerging crisis. A veteran economist described these contradictory forces in a presentation Wednesday at an industry conference in Anchorage. “We have the strangest and weirdest economy that I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been following the economy for a long, long time,” Neal Fried of […] The post Alaska’s economy is recovering, but it is hampered by negative demographic trends appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Food Bank of Alaska expects to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving Blessing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners have been doing the Thanksgiving Blessing event since 2004. This year, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, they expect to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners with all the fixings. Meals will be delivered to people who are...
kstk.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Police Department plans to carry the overdose-reversing Narcan. Also,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wire cable that caused Mat-Su plane crash not illegal, DNR says
CHICKALOON, Alaska (KTUU) - A wire cable that stretched across the Matanuska River near Chickaloon that caused a deadly plane crash this month has been deemed legal in the estimation of the Department of Natural Resources. The Piper PA-18 Super Cub aircraft was solely piloted by 46-year-old Palmer resident Joshua...
akbizmag.com
Aleutian Airways Launches Daily Anchorage-Dutch Harbor Flights
A new regional airline is serving the Aleutian Islands, with the inaugural flight of Aleutian Airways from Anchorage to Dutch Harbor and back. The flight took off Wednesday morning from Gate L2 at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. About a dozen guests and a couple paying customers walked out on the tarmac and climbed the stairs to the Saab 2000 turboprop airliner.
alaskasnewssource.com
More than $300K raised for ‘Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Each year, Covenant House Alaska holds its “Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness,” meant to bring the community together and support homeless youth. The event is part of a global movement to end youth homelessness. The idea behind it is for participants to give...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fast Cast, Nov. 17, 2022
A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in mud near Girdwood, according to the Girdwood Fire Department. Klatt Elementary students, staff fight for survival as ASD continues budget discussions.
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson Merge
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: A real world example
At the risk of returning to a subject some think we have already overdone, this week we focus again on the argument some (largely on the right) make that using taxes to raise revenue would only serve to increase government spending levels. As we’ve explained in previous columns, we believe...
alaskasnewssource.com
4.9 earthquake shakes Anchorage area
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A preliminary magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook the Anchorage area on Thursday afternoon. The initial estimation of magnitude was 5.0, but was later downgraded to 4.9. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was at 3:03 p.m. about 4 miles west of Point MacKenzie. A...
akbizmag.com
Advanced Supply Chain Intl. Wins $12.4M Contract for Federal Logistics in Alaska
A subsidiary of Anchorage-based Advanced Supply Chain International (ASCI) won a contract to provide logistics service support for federal agencies, both civilian and military, in Alaska. The US General Services Administration awarded ASCI Federal Services a Firm Fixed Price (FFP) Indefinite Delivery/Definite Quantity (IDIQ) contract worth approximately $12.4 million. First...
