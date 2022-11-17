Q&A: Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill on conference's mission to host 'College GameDay'

Read full article on original website
'College GameDay' talent embrace excitement, bitter cold of highlighting Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — Desmond Howard — who lives in Miami — will be “swaddled up like a baby.” Georgia native David Pollack will be wearing “everything I own” underneath his suit. Dapper Dan man Rece Davis won’t don a beanie to protect his hair...
No. 3 Montana State runs all over No. 13 Montana in blowout Brawl of the Wild win
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team could’ve let “College GameDay,” rivalry pressure or a host of other factors derail its focus. Instead, the Bobcats put together their most complete game of the season. MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott, his offensive line and the team’s ensemble cast...
Top-tier Montana Grizzlies run defense disappears on biggest night of the season
BOZEMAN — One of the country’s best run games versus one of the country’s best run-stoppers. Montana State’s 316 rushing yards per game versus Montana’s 96 rushing yards allowed per game. Whose side of the ball is more dominant? That was the question entering the...
Breaking down Montana State's most impactful plays in rivalry win over Montana
BOZEMAN — Montana State, the No. 3 ranked football team in the Football Championship Subdivision, defeated rival Montana 55-21 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in front of a venue-record 22,037 fans. The Bobcats racked up 561 yards of offense, including 439 on the ground, en route to reclaiming the...
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0) host the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Pregame. Montana starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who exited last week's 63-7 home win over Eastern...
121st Brawl of the Wild: What to know if attending, how to watch, how to listen
BOZEMAN — The Bobcats and Grizzlies meet for the 121st time in the rivalry game. We've rounded up all the info for how to follow the action. Game time/location: Noon, Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. In person:. Tickets are officially sold out. However as of Friday afternoon, small quantities were...
Montana Lady Griz shoot for first win over an NCAA Division I foe Sunday
MISSOULA — Armed with momentum and confidence generated from its best showing of the young season Tuesday, the Montana women's basketball team will aim higher Sunday afternoon when it plays host to North Dakota. The Lady Griz used an impressive 24-point performance by Sammy Fatkin to dispatch NAIA Providence...
College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action
BOZEMAN — ESPN College GameDay legend Lee Corso made a surprise return to the show on Saturday. Dealing with an illness that forced him to miss the past few shows, the popular 87-year-old television personality made his return in minus-3 weather at 7 a.m. in Bozeman. Nothing was going...
Players to watch and game information for Montana at Montana State
Time, date, place: 12 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Bobby Hauck. Record: 35-15 Year: 5th. Hauck previously coached UM...
Montana State fields household names in nearly every position group
A lot has changed since the last time the Griz saw Mellott, which was just a year ago. At the time of the 2021 Brawl, he was a backup quarterback. Now, he’s one of the best in the country with an elite balanced attack. On the ground, he’s the team’s leading rusher with 705 yards and seven touchdowns. Through the air, he has 1,206 yards with nine more scores. All of this despite playing in just eight games and with other QB Sean Chambers having a heavy emphasis in the game plan, too.
Callahan O'Reilly 'embraced the grind' to become standout linebacker at Montana State
BOZEMAN — Cal Poly had the ball at the Montana State 8-yard line, looking to mount a fourth-quarter comeback. During the 2019 season, the Mustangs ran the triple option in a run-heavy offense. That meant MSU’s defense needed “run stuffers” that could make stops sideline to sideline, linebackers coach Bobby Daly said.
Scoreboard: Montana State 55, Montana 21
UM: Flowers 30 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 8:20. MSU: Choate fumble recovery in end zone (Glessner kick), 3:13. MSU: Pickering 18 pass from Snell (Glessner kick), 12:50. UM: Grossman 32 pass from Britt (Ramos kick) Individual statistics. RUSHING: UM, Daniel Britt 9-64, Nick Ostmo 10-36, Lucas Johnson 3-9, Malik...
Montana State women pull away from North Dakota on celebratory night
BOZEMAN — A night that began with a banner unveiling ended with a victory for the Montana State women’s basketball team. The Bobcats (3-1) overcame some early shooting woes and earned a 77-66 nonconference win over visiting North Dakota (2-1) on Friday night at Worthington Arena. The banner that commemorates all of MSU’s Big Sky Conference championships now includes the 2021-22 team. In the second half Friday, this year’s squad showed why it was the preseason pick to repeat.
Montana State men's cross country team places 25th at NCAAs
STILLWATER, Okla. — In the Montana State men’s cross country team’s first NCAA appearance since 2002, the Bobcats placed 25th as a team and had its third NCAA XC All-American in Matthew Richtman in the season-finale on Saturday morning. As a team, the Bobcats scored 599 points....
MSUB men 16th,women 23rd at NCAA West Region cross country meet
BILLINGS — The men's cross country team from Montana State Billings placed 16th Saturday at the NCAA Divisional II West Region Championships at Amend Park. The Yellowjacket women finished 23rd. Chico State (California) claimed the men's team title. Stanislaus State (California) won the women's championship. The top three West...
Montana State men's basketball rolls past Warner Pacific, unveils Big Sky championship banner
BOZEMAN — As the updated Big Sky championships banner dropped in the northwest corner of Worthington Arena, the Montana State men’s basketball team got to revel in the success of last season one more time. The MSU men’s and women’s basketball teams notably won both the Big Sky...
Montana State volleyball rallies from big third-set deficit, sweeps Weber State
PROVO, Utah — The Montana State volleyball team rallied from an 11-point deficit in the third set, fighting off four set points, en route to a 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 sweep over Weber State on Thursday night in Swenson Gym. Montana State (12-15, 8-7 Big Sky) trailed 23-12 before rattling...
'Enjoy every moment': Capital aims for perfect season in Class AA state title game vs Bozeman
You might wonder what's up with all the mohawks at Helena's Capital High School this week. It's not a fashion statement. Instead, it's a sign that the Bruins are back in the Class AA state championship game which they will host Friday night at Vigilante Stadium against Bozeman after an 11-year drought.
