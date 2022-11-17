Read full article on original website
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama vs. Auburn: The 10 things every fan should know about the Iron Bowl
What’s the one thing every fan should know most about the Iron Bowl?. Well, that’s a loaded question, because there are about 1,000 right answers. Alabama vs. Auburn, arguably the best rivalry in college football and among the best in all of sports, is a rich minefield of traditions and rituals bridging 2 fanatical fan bases in 1 football-mad state.
Kickoff times, how to watch: Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama + more this Saturday
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Week 11 of the college football season is in full swing and several colleges and universities within the WKRG coverage area are competing Saturday. As always, News 5 is your home for SEC on CBS, and this week’s showdown is between the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats. The […]
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 Years
One Huntsville man shows his dedication to the University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football program by attending every single game for the past 50 years. For those that live in the great state of Alabama, it is a requirement from a young age to pick which college football team you pledge your alliance to.
Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex
Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
University of Alabama Beats Auburn, Collects 566,000 Pounds During Food Drive
The University of Alabama collected more than half a million pounds of food during its annual Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign to benefit the West Alabama Food Bank. The UA group celebrated Friday morning at the Northport food bank when they learned the Capstone collected 565,983 pounds of food this year, beating Auburn University's group collecting 516,611 pounds.
Austin Peay vs. Alabama by the numbers: Early kickoff perfect for Nick Saban
Austin Peay (7-3) at No. 8 Alabama (8-2) 11 a.m. CST Saturday (SEC Network+) 0 Teams in the nation have fewer takeaways than Alabama this season. The Crimson Tide has seven takeaways in 2022 – four fumble recoveries and three interceptions. Stanford and Virginia Tech also have seven takeaways apiece this season.
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Alabama Gets 26th Shutout Of Nick Saban Era
Alabama’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday was the Crimson Tide’s 26th shutout in the Nick Saban Era dating from 2007. It was Bama’s second this year following a 55-0 win over Utah State in the season-opener. Fifteen of the shutouts have come against non-conference opponents, 11 against Southeastern Conference competition.
Bryant-Denny Stadium Serves as the Backdrop for this $3M Condo
I know it’s somewhat hard to believe that the real estate market is still sky-high. I’ve noticed that properties are staying on the market for a longer period but their price tags are still pretty hefty. The condo scene in Tuscaloosa is pretty interesting. This particular one truly...
LSU football score vs. UAB: Live updates from senior night at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE — No. 6 LSU football will look to score another victory and keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive against UAB on senior night in Tiger Stadium this Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2). LSU (8-2) won a hard-fought game in Fayetteville last Saturday, defeating Arkansas 13-10 in the...
LSU beats UAB 41-10
The LSU Tiger football team couldn't ask for more disappointing conditions to start their final home game in Tiger Stadium this season, but at least the offense has provided some spark on a cold and dreary night. LSU leads UAB 34-10 in the second half as Tiger running back Noah...
Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
Three Things to Know For Your Tuesday in West Alabama
1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
Your West Alabama Wednesday Outlook
1) Federal prosecutors called several witnesses, including two special agents in the kidnapping trial of Derick Brown going on at the downtown Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse. The agents discussed Derick Brown’s timeline based on surveillance videos around the area where three-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney was taken in 2019. The court then heard testimony from a fourteen-year-old who said Stallworth and Brown talked to her at an area middle school and offered her candy the day Cupcake was kidnapped. These witnesses and more all placed Brown in the vicinity.
Alabama high school football scores; which teams advanced in playoffs?
Here are the Alabama high school football scores from around the state as playoffs continue.
Food Truck Thursday: Dixieland Funnel Cakes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The truck that houses the “funnel cake of the Crimson Tide” stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. Dixieland Funnel Cakes has been up and running since 2018 and is owned and operated by John Miller. The truck is the only funnel cake maker […]
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
Saban 'very encouraged' by Tide's talented freshman wide receivers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Coach Nick Saban listed some of the unsung heroes on Alabama’s 2022 team a week ago, and a couple of the Crimson Tide’s freshman receivers made the cut. “Some of the younger receivers on our team have made a lot of progress but haven’t...
