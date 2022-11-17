ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama vs. Auburn: The 10 things every fan should know about the Iron Bowl

What’s the one thing every fan should know most about the Iron Bowl?. Well, that’s a loaded question, because there are about 1,000 right answers. Alabama vs. Auburn, arguably the best rivalry in college football and among the best in all of sports, is a rich minefield of traditions and rituals bridging 2 fanatical fan bases in 1 football-mad state.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex

Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Gets 26th Shutout Of Nick Saban Era

Alabama’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday was the Crimson Tide’s 26th shutout in the Nick Saban Era dating from 2007. It was Bama’s second this year following a 55-0 win over Utah State in the season-opener. Fifteen of the shutouts have come against non-conference opponents, 11 against Southeastern Conference competition.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LSU beats UAB 41-10

The LSU Tiger football team couldn't ask for more disappointing conditions to start their final home game in Tiger Stadium this season, but at least the offense has provided some spark on a cold and dreary night. LSU leads UAB 34-10 in the second half as Tiger running back Noah...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban

The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Three Things to Know For Your Tuesday in West Alabama

1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Your West Alabama Wednesday Outlook

1) Federal prosecutors called several witnesses, including two special agents in the kidnapping trial of Derick Brown going on at the downtown Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse. The agents discussed Derick Brown’s timeline based on surveillance videos around the area where three-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney was taken in 2019. The court then heard testimony from a fourteen-year-old who said Stallworth and Brown talked to her at an area middle school and offered her candy the day Cupcake was kidnapped. These witnesses and more all placed Brown in the vicinity.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Food Truck Thursday: Dixieland Funnel Cakes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The truck that houses the “funnel cake of the Crimson Tide” stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. Dixieland Funnel Cakes has been up and running since 2018 and is owned and operated by John Miller. The truck is the only funnel cake maker […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
