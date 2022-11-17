Tony Khan and a number of AEW wrestlers from the Full Gear card spoke with the media after the event in Newark on Saturday night. MJF? Not so much. Not that the new AEW World Champion, who hadn’t even showered yet after dethroning Jon Moxley in the night’s main event, didn’t drop in. He was actually the first person other than Khan to arrive at the podium. He just wasn’t there to answer any questions, but rather to ridicule anyone who thought he might have actually turned face during his ascent to the top of the company. “Goddamn you people are f–king...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 19 MINUTES AGO