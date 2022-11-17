Read full article on original website
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for Thanksgiving
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility Morning
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship Week
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake
More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
Over 130 jobs coming to Lexington County, S.C.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Executive Personal Computers, Inc. (EPC, Inc.), a subsidiary of CSI Leasing, Inc., announced plans to expand with new operations in Lexington County. The company’s $9.5 million investment will create 133 new jobs. Founded in 2008, EPC, Inc. is one of the largest information technology asset disposition (ITAD) providers in the […]
Unified Zoning and Development Ordinance being planned for Chapin
CHAPIN, S.C. — Right now, town leaders are working to make sure Chapin's comprehesive development rules match up with the area's progress. The planning commission is working to draft a "Unified Zoning and Development Ordinance", or UDO. Officials are in the early stages, drafting beginning chapters right now. Basically...
Poore House Furnishings opens November 19
Poore House Furnishings will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting this Saturday, November 19 at 10 am. A chili cook-off will follow the ribbon cutting with a $150 gift certificate from Poore House Furnishings to the winner. The showroom and workshop will be open for tours. Irmo Mayor Barry Walker, Sr. will attend.
New business, 133 jobs coming to old Walmart location near Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A computer company is moving into the old Walmart location on Bush River Road in Columbia, bringing with it a potential for over 100 new jobs. Executive Personal Computers announced Wednesday plans to move into a location at 1326 Bush River Road. The company says it's a $9.5 million investment and will create 133 jobs.
Orangeburg schools receive grant funding in support of educational projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staff and teachers in Orangeburg County are receiving a bit of extra funding to support education. The Orangeburg County School District said the Dr. Irene H. Myers Education Grant is providing $28,622.70 in support of learning opportunities. The grant was founded in memory of Myers, who dedicated 45 years to public education in the community.
Computer company makes $9.5M investment in Lexington County
A former Walmart at 1326 Bush River Road in Columbia has been sold to a computer wholesale company, Executive Personal Computers, Inc. The company's $9.5 million investment will create 133 new jobs. Colliers South Carolina brokers Chuck Salley, Dave Mathews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles represented seller Bunrootis LLC in...
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling near popular Columbia mall
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Group Of SC Lawmakers Suing Lexington County School District One
(Columbia, SC) -- A group of South Carolina lawmakers are suing a school district for allegedly training staff to teach critical race theory. A dozen conservative members of the state's House of Representatives are bringing the suit against Lexington County School District One. The group says it also plans to...
Official Newberry County election results
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Election Day was on Nov. 8 and following the election certification on Nov. 10, the results are in and official in Newberry County. The following results are for Newberry County elections:. For Newberry County Council District 3, Republican challenger Karl Sease won the seat with 1,209...
District Five students selected for Midlands Region Orchestra
Forty-Four orchestra students in Lexington-Richland School District Five have earned a spot in the South Carolina Music Educators Association’s (SCMEA) Midlands Region 3 Orchestra. The Midlands Orchestra Region is comprised of Abbeville, Aiken, Calhoun, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Richland, and Saluda counties. The Region Orchestra is made...
Newberry County Administrator Resigns
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Administrator Christopher Inglese resigned effective immediately to attend to some personal matters. “I would just like to say thank you to Newberry County Council, for personal reasons discussed in executive session, I will need to resign to attend to some personal things,” Inglese said during tonight’s Newberry County Council meeting. “It’s been an extraordinary honor serving Newberry County, meeting council and staff and community. I appreciate council’s willingness to let me resign immediately so I can attend to those things.”
Estimated $350,000 in damages in house fire in Richland County, 6 people displaced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Six people are displaced after a house fire in Richland County. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, a massive 2-Alarm fire burned through the roof at a home in northeast Richland County. LOCAL FIRST | SC receives an F for preterm birth rates, March of...
Stuff an Ambulance benefits Richland CASA
Richland County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is once again encouraging residents to help Stuff an Ambulance for children in need. Beginning this Monday, November 21, residents can donate toys, clothing and other items as part of the holiday tradition benefiting Richland County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). CASA is a...
Early voting is underway in Sumter and Saluda for runoff elections
Sumter City Council Ward 1, Sumter school districts 1, 2, 4, 8. In Saluda it's a mayoral runoff.
Safely defrost your Thanksgiving turkey with these tips
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has some important tips for thawing and cooking your turkey, as well as keeping your leftovers safe. According to the USDA, you need to allow about 24 hours for every four to...
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
Sumter residents prepare for community Thanksgiving Brunch to feed homeless, low income community members
SUMTER, S.C. — Gifts of Love Ministry, a Sumter nonprofit, is collecting food and clothing donations to give out on Saturday at a free Thanksgiving Brunch, benefitting those experiencing homelessness and lower income residents. "If we had a cookie, break it in half and share it with your classmates...
