NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Administrator Christopher Inglese resigned effective immediately to attend to some personal matters. “I would just like to say thank you to Newberry County Council, for personal reasons discussed in executive session, I will need to resign to attend to some personal things,” Inglese said during tonight’s Newberry County Council meeting. “It’s been an extraordinary honor serving Newberry County, meeting council and staff and community. I appreciate council’s willingness to let me resign immediately so I can attend to those things.”

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO