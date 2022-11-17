Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Showdown is Finalized
Boxing fans will get at least one of the big fights they want in 2023. Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced through their Instagram accounts Thursday that their representatives have completed a deal for the popular knockout artists to meet in a much-discussed showdown on a date to be determined in 2023. Their 12-round fight, which will be contested at a catch weight of 136 pounds, will be a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com
Aidos Yerbossynuly out of coma
By Craig Page: Aidos Yerbossynuly is out of his medically induced coma and is showing improvement, according to Dan Rafael. The 31-year-old Kazakhstani Yerbossnuly (16-1, 11 KOs) suffered a brain injury following a 12th round knockout defeat against WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs) in a SHOWTIME televised mismatch earlier this month on November 5th at the Armory, Minneapolis.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence must fight Thurman to keep his WBC title
By Adam Baskin: Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr has a dilemma with Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. It’s either Errol defends against former WBA/WBC 147-lb champion Thurman or gets stripped of his WBC title and loses out on the opportunity to face WBO champ Terence Crawford for the undisputed next year.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde: When I'm Challenged, It Brings Out The Best In Me
Anthony Yarde is not at all concerned with the threat waiting on the other side of his upcoming fight this weekend. A shot at lineal and unified WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev awaits Yarde as the WBO mandatory challenger. The fight was due to take place in late October, only for Beterbiev to have to delay the championship clash after not recovering in time from summertime surgery to honor the fight date.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury on Derek Chisora: “He’s like a bionic man”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury is working hard, trying to build up his December 3rd trilogy match against his old buddy Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England. While given the chance to build up the 38-year-old Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) by BT Sport commentators, Fury (32-0-1, 23...
Joe Rogan praises Israel Adesanya’s response to loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “The way he responded to that loss is better than anybody ever”
Joe Rogan has praised Israel Adesanya‘s response following his loss at UFC 281. Last Saturday night, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon for yet another title defense. Standing opposite Adesanya was former kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira. In kickboxing, the two men already faced off twice, with the Brazilian winning both times.
BoxingNews24.com
Keith Thurman training for Errol Spence fight, looking solid
By Jack Tiernan: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman has started training for his WBC-ordered fight against IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence. We still haven’t heard an announcement from Premier Boxing Champions about the Spence vs. Thurman fight, but, likely, it’s still in negotiations.
MMAmania.com
Chaos! Dillon Danis slugs KSI, gets clocked in wild street brawl at Misfits Boxing weigh ins (Video)
The 14th annual World MMA Awards were recently announced for the Sahara hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 8, so there’s still time to get your vote casted for “Clown of the Year.” Fortunately the category has just one nominee, part-time Bellator MMA fighter and full-time troublemaker Dillon Danis.
Fedor Emelianenko to fight for title in retirement bout
Fedor Emelianenko, one of the most iconic mixed martial artists of all time, will make the final walk of his career in 2023.
dexerto.com
KSI agrees to Tyron Woodley boxing match on one condition
British rapper and fighter KSI has outlined what needs to happen for him to schedule a fight with Tyron Woodley, the former UFC Welterweight Champion who lost back-to-back fights versus Jake Paul. The YouTube boxing world has become a high-profile arena of internet celebrities, former fighters and more calling one...
BoxingNews24.com
OFFICIAL: Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia In Las Vegas!
The biggest rivalry of the modern boxing era will finally settle its score in early 2023 when Southern California superstar “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) takes on Baltimore’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis (27-0, 25 KOs). Las Vegas, Nevada, the historic home of boxing’s greatest grudge matches, will play host to one of the most anticipated fights to date, as the undefeated fighters put their perfect records on the line in a 12-round, 136-pound catchweight bout.
BoxingNews24.com
Joe Goosen raves about Ryan Garcia’s talent ahead of Tank Davis fight
By Sam Volz: Trainer Joe Goosen is excited about Ryan Garcia getting the mega-fight he’s been after for ages against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on April 15th in Las Vegas. Tank vs. Ryan was announced on Thursday for a dual network fight on pay-per-view on DAZN and Showtime. It’s the type of fight where whoever lands first with their bombs will have an excellent chance of scoring a knockout.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk could still happen next for undisputed says Eddie Hearn
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn believes the undisputed clash between IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and WBC champ Tyson Fury could still go ahead despite the IBF ordering Usyk to face his mandatory challenger Filip Hrgovic next. Hearn says that because Prince Khalid and Saudi want to see the undisputed...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol will “stop” Canelo in the rematch predicts Jose Benavidez Sr
By Jim Calfa: Jose Benavidez Sr predicts that Dmitry Bivol will knock out the depleted, physically aging Canelo Alvarez and put him out of his misery when or if they face each other next year in September. Canelo hasn’t looked like the same guy since the Caleb Plant fight, and...
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin on Fighting Anthony Joshua: I Think I Deserve That Fight
Otto Wallin feels he is entitled to a fight with one of the heavyweight division’s biggest names. The southpaw Swede has recently been floated as a potential opponent for former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua of London for the first quarter of next year. Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, mentioned Wallin as a kind of respectable rebound fight for Joshua, who is coming off two consecutive losses to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Says Distractions Outside Ring Making Boxing Career Complicated
Anthony Joshua has found himself at a career crossroads. The 33-year-old former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world has lost three of his last five fights dating back to 2019. After suffering his first career defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. via stoppage and later avenging the loss by beating...
Boxing Scene
Malik Scott: Andy Ruiz is Not a Tough Fight For a 'Disciplined' Deontay Wilder
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, does not believe there is anyone at the weight that can beat the new and improved version of his fighter. Wilder returned to the ring last month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first...
Yardbarker
CBS brings Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko to network TV in February
Bellator MMA is set to make its network television debut on CBS this February with a card that will see the return of mixed martial arts icon Fedor Emelianenko. On Friday morning, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the MMA promotion Bellator will make its broadcast TV debut on Feb. 4. The event will air live on CBS, and feature two championship bouts.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury – “two weeks to go” before Chisora trilogy
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will be defending his WBC heavyweight title two weeks from now against an old & tired-looking journeyman Derek Chisora on December 3rd on BT Box Office PPV at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England. Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) has arguably hurt what little popularity he...
Boxing Scene
Munguia: Charlo, Golovkin - Hopefully In 2023, We Get A Fight At That Level
A big fight has to be next for Jaime Munguia. That is the call coming from fans, critics and even Munguia himself, who maintains an active schedule but against less than stellar opposition. The unbeaten former WBO junior middleweight will face Argentina’s Gonzalo Gaston Coria (21-5, 8KOs) in a ten-round bout above the middleweight limit this Saturday on DAZN from Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico. The idea is to get a win this weekend and then put his foot down for a title fight to launch his 2023 campaign—specifically, unified WBA/IBF middleweight titlist Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37KOs) or WBC 160-pound beltholder Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22KOs)
Comments / 0