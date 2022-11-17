ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNB Local4

Delays push back opening of Grand Island Casino

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents will have to wait a little while longer to test their luck. The temporary location of the Grand Island Casino Resort, inside the concourse at Fonner Park was suppose to be up and running before Thanksgiving; but that’s not going to happen. Delays...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Festoon festivities ring in ‘Railside Christmas’ for its 30th year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The downtown area of Grand Island was illuminated by Railside Christmas on Friday night. The Railside Business Improvement District flipped the switch on the new Festoon Lighting alongside their traditional Christmas Tree. That lighting was just a taste of what the night held for folks as they enjoyed the cold night in Railside.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

New Septic Service in Grand Island - Turd Burglar

Another winner was picked in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. Hastings Casino moves forward but opposition still remain. The opposition still ready and willing to oppose a casino in the cornfield near the intersection of Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Holiday celebrations this week in Hastings, Grand Island

HASTINGS, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The holiday season is upon us with city celebrations kicking off this week in the tri-cities. On Thursday, the city of Hastings along with the Business Improvement District and Downtown Center Association will host its annual Celebration of Lights event. All the fun gets...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Friends of Grand Island Parks receives landscape funds

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The 2022 Greener Towns program recently awarded landscape funding to 11 projects in 7 communities in Nebraska. Friends of Grand Island Parks is one of the recipients of funding for efforts that improve local green infrastructure for pollinator habitat, manage stormwater or accomplish other economic, environmental, aesthetic and social goals.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Second man sentenced for February assault at Kearney's Big Apple Fun Center

KEARNEY — A Hershey man has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for his involvement with a man being kicked in the head. Anthony Fleecs, 24, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to five to 15 years in prison for attempted first-degree assault. Judge John Marsh gave him 240 days credit for time already served.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hall County Courthouse evacuated Thursday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Courthouse had to be evacuated Thursday while sheriff’s deputies investigated a bomb threat. Sheriff Rick Conrad said the initial call came in at 12:47 p.m. Conrad said the threat indicated that a bomb would go off soon. Employees and visitors left the courthouse while deputies searched the building. Conrad said nothing was found. He said there are no suspects so far.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Temporary Casino Getting Closer To Opening

There has been lots of casino talk this week in Hastings, in Grand Island, Fonner Park will soon have the temporary casino up and operational. Officials yesterday confirmed they are aiming to have construction ready by mid-December.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Rural Doctor Program set to launch in 2023

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health Good Samaritan and Creighton University are doing their part to solve a health care shortage. The two have created the ‘Rural Track Program’ which will provide a dual residency. The program is aimed to attract internal medicine and psychiatry students, giving them...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Mary Lanning Healthcare restricting visitors due to COVID, RSV

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mary Lanning Healthcare announced temporary visitor restrictions Friday, due to the high levels of COVID, RSV and other respiratory illness among children in the Hastings area. In a statement, Mary Lanning said visitors must be at least 14 years old in order to visit the Family...
HASTINGS, NE
iheart.com

Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
agupdate.com

21-year-old Nebraskan shines as social media ag influencer

Laura Wilson is a social media influencer growing interest in agriculture across Nebraska, throughout the U.S. and even across the world. Born and raised in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Wilson farms with her husband, her father and grandfather on her home ground. The 21-year-old, whose calls her social media channel Laura...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman connected to international scam network

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.
YORK COUNTY, NE

