Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Leaked call shows clash between Kari Lake campaign and Maricopa County
Hours before Kari Lake was projected to lose her race for Arizona governor, attorneys for her campaign and for the Republican National Committee spoke by phone Monday to a lawyer for Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and more than half the state's voters. The Lake representatives posed a series of...
Houston Chronicle
Dayton bounces back from UNLV loss with 60-51 win over RMU
DAYTON (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 18 points and No. 21 Dayton shook off a loss at unranked UNLV with a 60-51 victory over cold-shooting Robert Morris on Saturday. Mustapha Amzil came off the bench to add 12 points for the Flyers (3-1), who shot 42.1% from the field, compared with 34.5% for the Colonials.
Comments / 0