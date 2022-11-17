ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Zoë Kravitz Reveals First Movie She Watched With Channing Tatum, And It’s A Classic

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fcl6c_0jDh981v00
(Image credit: Warner Bros/MGM)

It’s been well over a year since Zoë Kravitz was spotted riding through New York City on the back of Channing Tatum’s BMX bike, fueling (true) romance rumors. Nowadays, the couple are still going strong following Tatum’s ongoing divorce with Jenna Dewan and Kravitz’s own split with her husband. As sparks continue to fly between the pair of actors, Kravitz has shared that the pair really bond through their shared love for movies.

Zoë Kravitz is set to direct her first film, Pussy Island, which stars Channing Tatum. Her boyfriend is a director himself, recently helming Dog, but as Tatum shared, he’s completely “in awe” of Kravitz's talent in the role. These two are major cinephiles, and Kravitz recently said this about their relationship:

He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.

During Kravitz’s interview with GQ, the actress pulled back the curtain a bit regarding her bond with Channing Tatum. Their first film together? It was reportedly 1993’s True Romance, which was of course written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by the late Tony Scott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTW5x_0jDh981v00
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The R-rated crime romance is a great pick for the couple. The ‘90s classic follows a pop culture geek (Christian Slater) who marries a call girl (Patricia Arquette), steals cocaine from her pimp and tries to sell it elsewhere. However, given the cocaine is owned by the mob, the couple begin getting chased down by some serious threats.

The latest update from Zoë Kravitz echoes a recent report that she and Channing Tatum are not necessarily in the nightlife scene, but more so enjoy “spending nights at home alone together with a good movie.” The report also said they are “best friends” and are in a “very serious” relationship. It’s great to hear the two actors, real-life movie lovers and burgeoning directors have found each other and its sticking.

Tatum was previously with Jenna Dewan since meeting on Step Up in 2006. The pair got married in 2009 and have one daughter, nine-year-old Everly, together. In 2018, it was announced that the couple had separated, but their divorce case is reportedly ongoing. Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman in summer 2019, and in summer 2021, the couple finalized their divorce.

Kravitz likely met Tatum on her movie, Pussy Island, which filmed this year, and we’d expect to become part of the 2023 movie release schedule. The actress shared that she was attracted to reaching out to the actor for the role in her movie because she felt from afar he was a “feminist” and would grab onto her project. It'll be exciting to see what the couple does together. Until then, here’s a reminder that True Romance could be a great early date night movie.

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Zoë Kravitz Is Finally Getting Candid About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been romantically linked since those iconic paparazzi shots in 2021 after she cast him in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. While the two are still going strong, it's rare for us to receive any kind of insight into their private relationship. But now, Kravitz is getting candid about Tatum in a new interview with GQ.
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
EW.com

Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look

Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
msn.com

Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
162K+
Followers
40K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy